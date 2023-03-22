Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet

review star

No reviews yet

14 South Tower Road

New Holland, PA 17557

Popular Items

Breaded Chicken Tenders (3)
Broasted Chicken Breast & Leg
Broasted Chicken Two Thighs

LUNCH/DINNER

Soup/Salads

Garden Salad

$2.99

Garden Fresh Salad with Tomatoes, Onions & Carrots

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Garden Fresh Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon & Shredded Cheese

Chef's Salad

$15.99

Garden Fresh Greens with Turkey Breast, Ham, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese and choice of Dressing

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

$9.49

With Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on Choice of Bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Yoder's Homemade Chicken salad with Lettuce on Choice of Bread

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Choice of Ham or Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

$10.99

Choice of Meat with Lettuce, Tomato

Wrap

$12.99

Choice of Meat with Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Sauce

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard on a Brioche Roll

Pork BBQ on Brioche Roll

$7.99

Yoder's Homemade Pork BBQ on a Brioche Roll

Breaded Haddock Sandwich

$11.49

Quesadilla/Wrap

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Burgers

Burger

$8.49

Freshly Ground Seasoned Beef Charbroiled to order with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Roll

Cheese Burger

$9.49

Freshly Ground Seasoned Beef Charbroiled to order with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Bun

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.49

Freshly Ground Seasoned Beef Charbroiled to order with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon

Platters

Ham Ball Platter

$13.99

Fresh Ground Ham & Pork, Lightly Seasoned & Baked

Meat Loaf

$14.99

Seasoned Beef Loaf Served with Gravy

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

$15.99

6 Shrimp fried to a golden brown with Cocktail Sauce

Oven Baked Haddock

$18.49

Baked Haddock with Butter

Fried Breaded Haddock (2)

$18.49

Breaded Chicken Tenders (3)

$13.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders fried to a Golden brown

Broasted Chicken Breast & Leg

$12.49

Chicken Fried to a Golden Brown Served with Two Sides, Roll and Butter

Broasted Chicken Thigh & Leg

$11.49

Chicken Fried to a Golden Brown

Broasted Chicken Two Thighs

$11.99

Broasted Chicken Two Breast

$13.49
Roast Turkey

$15.99

Fresh Oven Roasted Turkey Served over Filling with Gravy

Beef Tips over Noodles

$14.49

Tender Beef Tips with Gravy and Mushrooms over Buttered Noodles

Macaroni & Cheese w/Stewed Tomatoes

$10.99

Smaller platters

Ham Balls - sm.

$11.99

Fresh Ground Ham & Pork, Lightly Seasoned & Baked

Meat Loaf - sm

$13.49

Seasoned Beef Loaf Served with Gravy

Broasted Chicken Breast - sm

$9.99

Chicken Breast Fried to a Golden Brown

Broasted Chicken Thigh - sm

$9.49

Fried Breaded Haddock (1)- sm

$13.99

Broiled Haddock - sm

$16.99

Roast Turkey - sm

$14.49

Fresh Oven Roasted Turkey Served over Filling with Gravy

Spaghetti

Spaghetti & Italian Sauce

$10.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Spaghetti topped with Italian Sauce & Meatballs (4) with Garden Salad & Garlic Bread

Spaghetti & Breaded Chicken Parmesan

$14.49

Spaghetti topped with Italian Sauce & Breaded Chicken topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese with Garden Salad & Garlic Bread

Specials

Crispy Chicken Breast Salad

$15.49
Spaghetti & Meatball Platter

$13.49

kids meal

grilled cheese kids meal

$8.49

grilled cheee with one side vegetable with ice cream

Chicken Fingers (2) kids

$8.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a Side Vegetable & Ice Cream

ham ball kids meal

$8.49

Ham Ball with a side vegetable & Ice cream

Macaroni & Cheese Kids meal

$8.49

Macaroni & Cheese with a side vegetable & Ice Cream

spaghetti & meatballs (2) kids meal

$9.49

Spaghetti & Meatballs with Garlic Bread Served with ice cream

Chicken drumstick kids meal

$6.99

Side Vegetables

French Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Potato Filling

$2.99

Buttered Noodles

$2.99

Corn Fritters

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Garden Salad

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

BEVERAGE

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.19

Decaf

$2.19

Tea- Black

$2.19

Tea - Green

$2.19

Tea - Peppermint

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Soda

Soda

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Birch Beer

$2.99

Ice Tea/lemonade

Sweet Lemon Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Decafe Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Meadow Tea

$2.99

Milk

1 1/2% Milk

$2.79

Skim Milk

$2.79

Whole Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Juice

Small Juice

$2.99

Large Juice

$3.99

DESSERT

Pie/Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Shoofly Pie

$4.99

Apple Pie

$4.99

Cherry Pie

$4.99

Specials

Coconut Custard Pie

$4.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
