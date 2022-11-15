A map showing the location of Yogis 2070 VW Ave EView gallery

Yogis 2070 VW Ave E

review star

No reviews yet

2070 VW Ave E

Vicksburg, MI 49097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

3 Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.25

100% Cerified Angus beef topped with grilled onions, served with Fries

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Comes with French fries and your choice of ranch or honey mustard sauce

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Lightly battered mushrooms, comes with fries

Logan's Spicy Cheese Balls

$8.25

Lightly battered pepperjack cheeseballs

Nachos

$11.50

Nacho chips with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, black olives, scallions, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa

Nachos Deluxe

$11.79

Nacho chips with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, black olives, scallions, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa plus choice of Taco Meat or Diced Chicken

Potato Skins

$9.89

Served with cheddar, mozzarella diced tomatoes, bacon bits, black olives, scallions and sour cream

Rachel's Fried Pickles

$6.99

lightly deep fried served with your choice of dipping sauce.$6.50

Salads

Avocado Salad

$11.59

Comes with lettuce, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg & Mozzarella cheese

Chef Salad

$10.99

Comes with ham, turkey, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, croutons & bacon bits

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.59

Comes with lettuce, spinach, bacon bits, croutons, hard boiled egg, Mozzarella cheese and caesar dressing

Marinated Steak Salad

$12.35

Comes with marinated steak, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, croutons & cheddar cheese

Salmon Salad

$11.59

Flaky salmon pieces with tomatoes, mushrooms, croutons & fresh cheddar cheese

Santa Fe Salad

$11.29

Southwest Cobb

$11.49

Comes with lettuce, chicken taco, black bean & com salsa, Cheddar & fresh Mozzarella...$10.95

Taco Salad

$11.29

Comes with chicken or taco meat, tomatoes, croutons & fresh cheddar

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Soup

Chili (in season)

$4.50+

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Sandwiches & Stuff

BBQ Shredded Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Served on a kaiser roll

BLT

$9.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on thick Texas toast

BLT w/Egg & American Cheese

$10.25

Egg, bacon, leftuce, tomato and mayo served on thick Texas toast

Boursin Chicken Breast*

$10.25

An all white meat 5 oz. chicken breast on a Kaiser roll topped lettuce, tomato & Boursin sauce.. $9.59

California Reuben

$10.75

Turkey, coleslaw, 1000 Island dressing with Swiss cheese on grilled Rye

Chicken Sand

$10.25

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.45

Piled high with Swiss cheese & hot mustard

Fish Sandwich

$9.85

Breaded Haddock cooked until golden brown..$9.35

French Dip

$11.75

Tender pieces of roast beef with grilled onions and Swiss cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99+

Served on grilled Texas toast with fresh cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon

Italian Beef

$11.50

Comes with spaghetti sauce, pepperoncini & Mozzarella cheese

Patty Melt

$9.99

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing andSwiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Slim Jim

$10.50

Sliced Ham grilled with melted Swiss cheese and lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.

Stacked Ham & Cheese

$10.15

Shaved ham piled high with lots of cheddar. Served on a Kaiser roll

Little Cubs

Kids Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$8.70

Corn Dog w/ Fries

$8.25

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.00

Kid Hamburger* w/ Fries

$9.00

Hayden's Macaroni & Cheese

$8.50

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$7.25

Peanut Butter & Jelly w/ Fries

$7.00

Kid Spaghetti w/ Fries

$8.25

Burgers

1/2 lb Yogi Burger

$11.99

Made from 100% certified Angus beef. Our Yogi burger comes on a grilled sourdough bun with pepper jack cheese and french fries

1/2lb BBQ Bacon & Cheese Yogi Burger

$12.55

Avocado & Salsa

$10.75

Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips

Canadian Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips

Cheeseburger

$9.85

Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips

Hamburger

$9.60

Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$9.99

Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips

Olive Burger

$9.99

Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips

Smothered Cheese

$10.45

Comes with sautéed green peppers mushrooms and onions. Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.35

Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Diced grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and fresh spinach w/ Mozzarella, Pepperjack cheese & ceasar dressing, comes w/ your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Wrapped in a flour tortilla, tender pieces of deep fried tenderloin chicken, lettuce, bacon bits, fresh cheddar cheese, tomato and ranch dressing - comes with your choice of 2 sides. Sub Grilled Chicken Breast for 1.75

Marinated Steak Wrap

$12.25

Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Our marinated sliced steak, shredded lettuce, mushrooms, green peppers and onions w/ Pepper Jack cheese and Al sauce, comes with your choice of 2 sides

Santa Fe Chicken

$10.99

Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Tender bits of deep fried tenderloin chicken w/ homemade BBQ sauce, lettuce and fresh cheddar. Comes with your choice of 2 sides

Picnic Baskets

Johnathan's Roast Beef

$11.25

Tender slices of roast beef with sautéed green peppers, mushrooms & onions w/ Pepperjack cheese & Aioli sauce on sourdough bread

Kelli's Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.50

Tender grilled chicken breast served with bacon, homemade BBQ. sauce w/ Swiss and cheddar cheese served on a Kaiser roll

Shannon's Triple Decker

$10.80

Triple decker with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss cheese and turkey

Old Johnathan's

$11.25

Sides

1 Extra Chicken Strip

$3.00

1 Extra Corn Dog

$2.75

1 Extra Salmon

$6.00

1pc Friday Night Fish

$2.25

Applesauce

$2.75

Baked Potato

$3.50

Cinnamon Apples

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Extra 6oz Steak

$6.00

Extra 8oz Steak

$8.00

Extra Chicken Breast

$6.00

Extra Chips

$1.50

Extra Hamburger Patty

$4.95

Extra Yogi Patty

$6.95

French Fries

$3.50

Green Peppers

$0.50

Lg Extra Dressing

Mashed Potato

$3.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Onions

$0.50

Potato Salad

$1.50

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$4.25

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side of Spaghetti Sauce

$1.75

Sm Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Tomatoes

$0.50

Dinner Selections

10 oz Ribeye Steak

$18.99

USDA choice beef, aged just right and cook the way you like it

14 oz Flat Iron Pork Steak

$15.25

Lightly marinated for extra tenderness, a must try

8 oz Chop Steak

$12.75

Tender black Angus ground beef

8 oz Sirloin

$15.49

Our most popular steak. It's a half pound of corn fed USDA choice sirloin, aged to perfection and cooked just the way you like it

Alfredo

$13.99+

Fettuccine pasta and broccoli with Alfredo sauce and garlic bread

Chicken Dinner

$12.75

Tender all white meat chicken breast served w/ choice of seasoning (Cajun, Garlic herb or Lemon Pepper.

Country Fried Steak

$12.45

Black Angus Breaded Steak w/ homemade sausage gravy on top

Deep Fried Chicken

$14.99

Four piece lightly battered chicken

Grilled Salmon

$13.75

Tender flaky grilled salmon steak sprinkled with seasoning & grilled to perfection

Ham Steak

$11.45

Two slices of tender ham served with a pineapple ring

Liver & Onions

$10.95

Tender pieces of calf liver grilled to perfection with either bacon or grilled onions

Meatloaf

$12.25

Made right here at Yogi's w/ USDA Choice fresh ground beef

Perch Dinner

$14.99

Lightly breaded deep-fried lake perch

Pot Roast Dinner

$13.50

Cooked the way Mom fixed it, served with mashed potatoes & veggies

Spaghetti Bake

$10.99

Spaghetti with lots of mozzarella cheese baked until it's just right served w/ garlic bread

Traditional

Clam Basket

$10.99

Served in a basket of fries with slaw

Hot Beef

$10.99

Comes with homemade mashed potatoes

Hot Turkey

$10.99

Comes with homemade mashed potatoes or french fries

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Served in a basket of fries with slaw

On the Lighter Side

6oz Steak

$13.25

Light Chop Steak

$10.75

Light Ham Steak

$9.99

Light Liver & Onions

$9.99

Light Meatloaf

$10.25

Light Salmon Steak

$10.75

Light Spaghetti Bake

$9.99

South of the Border

Burritos

$12.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Steak Quesadilla

$11.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Desserts

Fudge Brownie

$6.99

Kristy's Monster Cookie

$6.99

Malted

$4.50

Milk Shake

$4.50

Plain Brownie

$3.99

Plain Cookie

$3.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.25

Slice of Pie

$4.25

Omelets

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Ben's Ultimate Breakfast

$22.50

10 eggs, sausage, diced ham, bacon, hash browns, tomatoes, green peppers,onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheeseall mixed together then covered with sausage gravy. Also comes with a pancake, toast & hash browns....$21.00

Canadian Omelet

$9.99

Tender pieces of Canadian bacon and pepper jack cheese and covered in Hollandaise sauce

Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Cheezer Pleazer

$9.45

If you like cheese, you will love this. Fresh cheddar, mozzarella, and pepperjack cheese.

Corn Beef Hash Omelet

$10.15

This one has Yogi's own corned beef hash and is covered in fresh cheddar cheese…

Dutch Hash Omelet

$9.85

Sauteed ham, green pepper, and mushrooms then covered in fresh cheddar cheese

Fajita & Pepper Jack Cheese

$10.99

This is the one, tender slices of our fajita meat, sauteed green peppers,mushrooms and onions and topped with our pepper Jack cheese.served with salsa

Farmer's Omelet

$9.85

Sauteed green peppers, mushrooms, onions, diced ham amd

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Low Fat Omelet

$9.85

Start with Egg Beaters, low fat mozzarella cheese and tender pieces of shaved chicken

Meat Eaters

$10.25

Diced ham, bacon, sausage, covefred with fresh cheddar cheese

Mexican Omelet

$9.55

Sautéed tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, and taco meat then we add fresh salsa and cheddar cheese

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Nick's Omelet

$11.20

This has got everything. start with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Then add ham, bacon, sausage, plus potatoes then covered w/ cheese, served with salsa

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Smothered Steak Omelet

$10.65

Tender pieces of ribeye with sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, onions covered with mozzarella cheese

Southern Omelet

$9.40

"Just like the South" Made with sausage, diced onions, fresh cheddar and covered with homemade sausage gravy..$8.90

Steak Omelet

$10.25

Tender pieces of ribeye steak covered in fresh cheddar

Veggie Omelet

$9.05

Sauteed Tomatoes, green pepper, and mushrooms, then covered in fresh cheddar. Add Spinach $1.

Western Omelet

$9.55

Tender pieces of diced ham with sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, covered in fresh cheddar

Skillet Sensations

Country Scramble

$8.50

2 scrambled eggs with tender pieces of diced ham served over hash brown potatoes and covered in cheddar cheese

Kielbasa Scramble

$8.69

2 scrambled eggs with sliced kielbasa served on rop hasbrowns w/ our fresh grated cheddar on top

Mexican Scramble

$8.69

2 scrambled eggs with Yogi's own taco meat served w hash browns and covered in cheddar cheese. Served with side of salsa and sour cream.…$8.39

Royal Canadian

$9.25

2 scrambled eggs with tender pieces of diced Canadian bacon served on top of hash browns with Yogi's own fresh hollandaise sauce poured over the top.

Southern Scramble

$8.69

Veggie Scram

$8.65

2 scrambled eggs with sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach served on top of hash browns and covered in cheddar cheese

House Specialties

#58

$8.50

3 egg whites served open-faced with sautéed tomatoes, mushrooms and green peppers then sprinkled with fresh cheddar cheese and served with an English muffin

Big Scram

$9.70

3 fresh large Grade A scrambled eggs w/ tender pieces of diced ham with cheddar cheese, served with toast and potatoes.…$9.20

Bob's Early Rise

$8.55

2 eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage or hanm comes with potatoes & toast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Scrambled eggs w/ green pepper, mushrooms, onion, ham, and cheddar cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Stack

$8.90

Start w/ a biscuit, add hash browns , cheddar, sausage gravy topped w/ 2 eggs any style

CFS Breakfast

$12.75

Dawn's Dutch Hash

$7.20

Yogi's own fresh hash browns with sautéed ham, green peppers onions and mushrooms then covered in cheddar cheese

Dawn's Dutch Hash Eggs & Toast

$8.95

Eggs Benedict

$9.20

2 Basted Eggs w/ Canadian bacon on an English muffin covered in our homemade Hollandiase sauce

Eggs Florentine

$9.20

2 Eggs over easy with sliced tomatoes, fresh spinach on an English muffin then covered in hollandaise sauce.$8.70

Full B and G

$6.60

Half B and G

$5.50

Jumbo*

$8.95

2 eggs any style with 2 pieces of bacon and sausage, with potatoes, toast and a pancake

Sausage Burrito

$9.25

Scrambled eggs, sausage, onions and hash browns smothered with sausage gravy and Cheddar cheese

Shamrock Benedict

$10.20

English muffin topped w/ Corned Beef hash, basted eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.

Steak Lovers

$12.75+

2 eggs any style with potatoes, toast and a USDA Grade

Yogi's Egg Sandwiches

Edna's Revenge

$6.80

One scrambled egg with sautéed mushrooms, ham, onionsand green peppers covered in cheddar cheese. Served on an English muffin

Frank & Lil's

$7.95

Served on a bagel or English muffin (they can' decidel) One scrambled egg on top of Canadian bacon with Hollandaise sauce on top

Sausage Slam

$6.50

Served on a croissant with one egg sausage patty and pepper jack cheese

Kielbasa & Egg

$6.80

Served on a croissant with fresh cheddar

Tomato, Spinach Egg & Swiss

$6.75

Served on a croissant

Old Stanbys

1 Egg and Toast

$4.60

1 Egg Meat & Toast

$5.65

1 Egg w/ Potatoes & Toast

$5.50

2 Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash & Toast

$7.85

2 Eggs w/ Meat & Toast

$6.85

2 Eggs w/ Potatoes & Toast

$6.65

2 Eggs w/ Toast

$5.55

Breakfast Special

#1 One Egg, Meat, and Toast

$5.50

With two pieces of bacon or sausage links with toast

#2 One Egg, Meat, Pancake

$5.50

With two pieces of bacon or sausage links witha pancake

#3 Two French Toast W/ Meat

$5.75

With two pieces of bacon or sausage links

#4 Two Eggs, Pot, Tst

$5.75

With hash browns or American Fries & Toast

From The Griddle

1 Blueberry Pancake

$4.00

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$3.50

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.00

1 Cinnamon Pancake

$3.85

1 French Toast

$3.30

1 French Toast W/ Meat

$5.15

1 Pecan Pancake

$4.25

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$7.85

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.90

2 Cinnamon Pancakes

$7.65

2 French Toast

$4.85

2 French Toast W/ Meat

$6.20

2 Pecan Pancakes

$8.40

3 French Toast

$6.00

3 French Toast W/ Meat

$7.30

Banana Nut pancakes

$8.40

Sliced bananas and Pecan Pieces served inside and out

Belgian Waffles

$6.15

Waffle Sampler

$7.90

comes w/ 2 Eggs, Potatoes & Toast

Little Cubs

1 Mickey Choc Chip Pancake

$5.50

Kid French Toast

$4.25

Kid Egg, Pancake and Meat

$5.50

One Kiddy Omelette

$7.50

Served w/ Toast. - any two items

Side Orders

1 Pc Bacon

$1.25

1 Pc Link

$1.25

1 Pc Patty

$1.80

1 Slice Toast

$1.30

1 Waffle Square

$1.75

2 Waffle Square

$3.50

6 oz Steak

$6.00

8 oz Steak

$8.00

American Fries

$1.65+

Bacon

$3.55

Bagel

$2.80

Baked Cinnamon Apples

$2.99

Banana

$1.25

Biscuit

$2.20

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Breakfast Ham

$3.60

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Cold Cereal

$3.65

Corned Beef Hash

$4.45

Cream Cheese

$0.70

Croissant

$2.45

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.00

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.60

Extra Cheese

$0.70

Extra Egg

$1.40

Extra Hamburger Patty

$4.95

Extra Yogi Patty

$6.95

Hash Browns

$1.65+

Hollandaise

$2.99

Oatmeal

$3.75

Oatmeal w/ Raisins & Brown Sugar

$3.99

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.70

Salsa

$1.05

Sausage

$3.55

Silver Dollar Pancake

$1.30

Sour Cream

$0.75

Toast

$2.50

Pecans

$2.50

All Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.70

Cappuccino

$3.35

Choc Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.69

Grapefruit Juice

$2.70

Hot Chocolate

$3.20

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.70

Milk

$2.65

Orange Juice

$2.99

Small Milk

$1.75

Small Juice

$1.75

Soft Drinks

$2.89

Tea

$2.69

Tomato Juice

$2.70

V8

$2.70

2 Pc. Cod

2 Pc Cod

$9.25

All You Can Eat Fish

All You Can Eat Fish

$11.75

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$9.25

Burger Specials

Burger Special

$9.25

Chicken N Biscuit

Chicken N Biscuit

$9.25

Goulash

Goulash

$8.75

Nightly Special

Nightly Special

$7.99

Scalp Potatoes

Scalp Potatoes

$8.75

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$8.75

Soup and Sand Spec

Soup and Sand Special

$9.25

Surf N Turf

Surf N Turf

$13.50

Senior Menu

#1 Senior Pancakes

$6.13

#2 Senior Blueberry Pancakes

$6.13

#3 Senior Cheese Omelette

$6.13

#4 Senior Breakfast Sand

$6.13

#5 Senior French Toast

$6.13

#6 Senior Turkey and Swiss

$6.13

#7 Senior Hamburger

$6.13

#8 Senior Meatloaf

$6.13

#9 Senior Spaghetti

$6.13

#10 Senior Liver and Onions

$6.13
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2070 VW Ave E, Vicksburg, MI 49097

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Main St. Pub - Vicksburg
orange star4.1 • 546
208 E Prairie St Vicksburg, MI 49097
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Vicksburg
orange star4.5 • 151
108 W Washington St Vicksburg, MI 49097
View restaurantnext
Latitude 42 Brewing Co. - Portage - Brewery- Kitchen - Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
7842 Portage Rd. Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Commissary NEW
orange star4.4 • 539
4211 E Centre St Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
A Thai Cafe Portage
orange star4.3 • 586
7089 S Westnedge Ave Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - Westnedge
orange starNo Reviews
7509 S. Westnedge Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vicksburg

Main St. Pub - Vicksburg
orange star4.1 • 546
208 E Prairie St Vicksburg, MI 49097
View restaurantnext
Vicker's Lakeside Tavern
orange star4.4 • 379
130 W Prairie St Vicksburg, MI 49097
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Vicksburg
orange star4.5 • 151
108 W Washington St Vicksburg, MI 49097
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vicksburg
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston