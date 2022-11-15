Yogis 2070 VW Ave E
2070 VW Ave E
Vicksburg, MI 49097
Appetizers
3 Cheeseburger Sliders
100% Cerified Angus beef topped with grilled onions, served with Fries
Chicken Tenders
Comes with French fries and your choice of ranch or honey mustard sauce
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Lightly battered mushrooms, comes with fries
Logan's Spicy Cheese Balls
Lightly battered pepperjack cheeseballs
Nachos
Nacho chips with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, black olives, scallions, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa
Nachos Deluxe
Nacho chips with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, black olives, scallions, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa plus choice of Taco Meat or Diced Chicken
Potato Skins
Served with cheddar, mozzarella diced tomatoes, bacon bits, black olives, scallions and sour cream
Rachel's Fried Pickles
lightly deep fried served with your choice of dipping sauce.$6.50
Salads
Avocado Salad
Comes with lettuce, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg & Mozzarella cheese
Chef Salad
Comes with ham, turkey, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, croutons & bacon bits
Chicken Caesar Salad
Comes with lettuce, spinach, bacon bits, croutons, hard boiled egg, Mozzarella cheese and caesar dressing
Marinated Steak Salad
Comes with marinated steak, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, croutons & cheddar cheese
Salmon Salad
Flaky salmon pieces with tomatoes, mushrooms, croutons & fresh cheddar cheese
Santa Fe Salad
Southwest Cobb
Comes with lettuce, chicken taco, black bean & com salsa, Cheddar & fresh Mozzarella...$10.95
Taco Salad
Comes with chicken or taco meat, tomatoes, croutons & fresh cheddar
Tossed Salad
Sandwiches & Stuff
BBQ Shredded Pork Sandwich
Served on a kaiser roll
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on thick Texas toast
BLT w/Egg & American Cheese
Egg, bacon, leftuce, tomato and mayo served on thick Texas toast
Boursin Chicken Breast*
An all white meat 5 oz. chicken breast on a Kaiser roll topped lettuce, tomato & Boursin sauce.. $9.59
California Reuben
Turkey, coleslaw, 1000 Island dressing with Swiss cheese on grilled Rye
Chicken Sand
Corned Beef Sandwich
Piled high with Swiss cheese & hot mustard
Fish Sandwich
Breaded Haddock cooked until golden brown..$9.35
French Dip
Tender pieces of roast beef with grilled onions and Swiss cheese
Grilled Cheese
Served on grilled Texas toast with fresh cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon
Italian Beef
Comes with spaghetti sauce, pepperoncini & Mozzarella cheese
Patty Melt
Reuben
Corned beef with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing andSwiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Slim Jim
Sliced Ham grilled with melted Swiss cheese and lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
Stacked Ham & Cheese
Shaved ham piled high with lots of cheddar. Served on a Kaiser roll
Little Cubs
Burgers
1/2 lb Yogi Burger
Made from 100% certified Angus beef. Our Yogi burger comes on a grilled sourdough bun with pepper jack cheese and french fries
1/2lb BBQ Bacon & Cheese Yogi Burger
Avocado & Salsa
Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips
Bacon Cheeseburger
Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips
Canadian Bacon Cheeseburger
Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips
Cheeseburger
Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips
Hamburger
Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips
Olive Burger
Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips
Smothered Cheese
Comes with sautéed green peppers mushrooms and onions. Burgers include lettuce tomato onion mayo and pickle comes with fries or chips
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Diced grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and fresh spinach w/ Mozzarella, Pepperjack cheese & ceasar dressing, comes w/ your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Wrap
Wrapped in a flour tortilla, tender pieces of deep fried tenderloin chicken, lettuce, bacon bits, fresh cheddar cheese, tomato and ranch dressing - comes with your choice of 2 sides. Sub Grilled Chicken Breast for 1.75
Marinated Steak Wrap
Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Our marinated sliced steak, shredded lettuce, mushrooms, green peppers and onions w/ Pepper Jack cheese and Al sauce, comes with your choice of 2 sides
Santa Fe Chicken
Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Tender bits of deep fried tenderloin chicken w/ homemade BBQ sauce, lettuce and fresh cheddar. Comes with your choice of 2 sides
Picnic Baskets
Johnathan's Roast Beef
Tender slices of roast beef with sautéed green peppers, mushrooms & onions w/ Pepperjack cheese & Aioli sauce on sourdough bread
Kelli's Grilled Chicken Breast
Tender grilled chicken breast served with bacon, homemade BBQ. sauce w/ Swiss and cheddar cheese served on a Kaiser roll
Shannon's Triple Decker
Triple decker with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss cheese and turkey
Old Johnathan's
Sides
1 Extra Chicken Strip
1 Extra Corn Dog
1 Extra Salmon
1pc Friday Night Fish
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Cinnamon Apples
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Extra 6oz Steak
Extra 8oz Steak
Extra Chicken Breast
Extra Chips
Extra Hamburger Patty
Extra Yogi Patty
French Fries
Green Peppers
Lg Extra Dressing
Mashed Potato
Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Onions
Potato Salad
Side BBQ
Side Gravy
Side Mac n Cheese
Side Mayo
Side of Spaghetti Sauce
Sm Extra Dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Tomatoes
Dinner Selections
10 oz Ribeye Steak
USDA choice beef, aged just right and cook the way you like it
14 oz Flat Iron Pork Steak
Lightly marinated for extra tenderness, a must try
8 oz Chop Steak
Tender black Angus ground beef
8 oz Sirloin
Our most popular steak. It's a half pound of corn fed USDA choice sirloin, aged to perfection and cooked just the way you like it
Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta and broccoli with Alfredo sauce and garlic bread
Chicken Dinner
Tender all white meat chicken breast served w/ choice of seasoning (Cajun, Garlic herb or Lemon Pepper.
Country Fried Steak
Black Angus Breaded Steak w/ homemade sausage gravy on top
Deep Fried Chicken
Four piece lightly battered chicken
Grilled Salmon
Tender flaky grilled salmon steak sprinkled with seasoning & grilled to perfection
Ham Steak
Two slices of tender ham served with a pineapple ring
Liver & Onions
Tender pieces of calf liver grilled to perfection with either bacon or grilled onions
Meatloaf
Made right here at Yogi's w/ USDA Choice fresh ground beef
Perch Dinner
Lightly breaded deep-fried lake perch
Pot Roast Dinner
Cooked the way Mom fixed it, served with mashed potatoes & veggies
Spaghetti Bake
Spaghetti with lots of mozzarella cheese baked until it's just right served w/ garlic bread
Traditional
On the Lighter Side
South of the Border
Desserts
Omelets
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Ben's Ultimate Breakfast
10 eggs, sausage, diced ham, bacon, hash browns, tomatoes, green peppers,onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheeseall mixed together then covered with sausage gravy. Also comes with a pancake, toast & hash browns....$21.00
Canadian Omelet
Tender pieces of Canadian bacon and pepper jack cheese and covered in Hollandaise sauce
Cheese Omelet
Cheezer Pleazer
If you like cheese, you will love this. Fresh cheddar, mozzarella, and pepperjack cheese.
Corn Beef Hash Omelet
This one has Yogi's own corned beef hash and is covered in fresh cheddar cheese…
Dutch Hash Omelet
Sauteed ham, green pepper, and mushrooms then covered in fresh cheddar cheese
Fajita & Pepper Jack Cheese
This is the one, tender slices of our fajita meat, sauteed green peppers,mushrooms and onions and topped with our pepper Jack cheese.served with salsa
Farmer's Omelet
Sauteed green peppers, mushrooms, onions, diced ham amd
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Low Fat Omelet
Start with Egg Beaters, low fat mozzarella cheese and tender pieces of shaved chicken
Meat Eaters
Diced ham, bacon, sausage, covefred with fresh cheddar cheese
Mexican Omelet
Sautéed tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, and taco meat then we add fresh salsa and cheddar cheese
Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
Nick's Omelet
This has got everything. start with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Then add ham, bacon, sausage, plus potatoes then covered w/ cheese, served with salsa
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Smothered Steak Omelet
Tender pieces of ribeye with sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, onions covered with mozzarella cheese
Southern Omelet
"Just like the South" Made with sausage, diced onions, fresh cheddar and covered with homemade sausage gravy..$8.90
Steak Omelet
Tender pieces of ribeye steak covered in fresh cheddar
Veggie Omelet
Sauteed Tomatoes, green pepper, and mushrooms, then covered in fresh cheddar. Add Spinach $1.
Western Omelet
Tender pieces of diced ham with sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, covered in fresh cheddar
Skillet Sensations
Country Scramble
2 scrambled eggs with tender pieces of diced ham served over hash brown potatoes and covered in cheddar cheese
Kielbasa Scramble
2 scrambled eggs with sliced kielbasa served on rop hasbrowns w/ our fresh grated cheddar on top
Mexican Scramble
2 scrambled eggs with Yogi's own taco meat served w hash browns and covered in cheddar cheese. Served with side of salsa and sour cream.…$8.39
Royal Canadian
2 scrambled eggs with tender pieces of diced Canadian bacon served on top of hash browns with Yogi's own fresh hollandaise sauce poured over the top.
Southern Scramble
Veggie Scram
2 scrambled eggs with sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach served on top of hash browns and covered in cheddar cheese
House Specialties
#58
3 egg whites served open-faced with sautéed tomatoes, mushrooms and green peppers then sprinkled with fresh cheddar cheese and served with an English muffin
Big Scram
3 fresh large Grade A scrambled eggs w/ tender pieces of diced ham with cheddar cheese, served with toast and potatoes.…$9.20
Bob's Early Rise
2 eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage or hanm comes with potatoes & toast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs w/ green pepper, mushrooms, onion, ham, and cheddar cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Stack
Start w/ a biscuit, add hash browns , cheddar, sausage gravy topped w/ 2 eggs any style
CFS Breakfast
Dawn's Dutch Hash
Yogi's own fresh hash browns with sautéed ham, green peppers onions and mushrooms then covered in cheddar cheese
Dawn's Dutch Hash Eggs & Toast
Eggs Benedict
2 Basted Eggs w/ Canadian bacon on an English muffin covered in our homemade Hollandiase sauce
Eggs Florentine
2 Eggs over easy with sliced tomatoes, fresh spinach on an English muffin then covered in hollandaise sauce.$8.70
Full B and G
Half B and G
Jumbo*
2 eggs any style with 2 pieces of bacon and sausage, with potatoes, toast and a pancake
Sausage Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, onions and hash browns smothered with sausage gravy and Cheddar cheese
Shamrock Benedict
English muffin topped w/ Corned Beef hash, basted eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
Steak Lovers
2 eggs any style with potatoes, toast and a USDA Grade
Yogi's Egg Sandwiches
Edna's Revenge
One scrambled egg with sautéed mushrooms, ham, onionsand green peppers covered in cheddar cheese. Served on an English muffin
Frank & Lil's
Served on a bagel or English muffin (they can' decidel) One scrambled egg on top of Canadian bacon with Hollandaise sauce on top
Sausage Slam
Served on a croissant with one egg sausage patty and pepper jack cheese
Kielbasa & Egg
Served on a croissant with fresh cheddar
Tomato, Spinach Egg & Swiss
Served on a croissant
Old Stanbys
Breakfast Special
#1 One Egg, Meat, and Toast
With two pieces of bacon or sausage links with toast
#2 One Egg, Meat, Pancake
With two pieces of bacon or sausage links witha pancake
#3 Two French Toast W/ Meat
With two pieces of bacon or sausage links
#4 Two Eggs, Pot, Tst
With hash browns or American Fries & Toast
From The Griddle
1 Blueberry Pancake
1 Buttermilk Pancake
1 Chocolate Chip Pancake
1 Cinnamon Pancake
1 French Toast
1 French Toast W/ Meat
1 Pecan Pancake
2 Blueberry Pancakes
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
2 Cinnamon Pancakes
2 French Toast
2 French Toast W/ Meat
2 Pecan Pancakes
3 French Toast
3 French Toast W/ Meat
Banana Nut pancakes
Sliced bananas and Pecan Pieces served inside and out
Belgian Waffles
Waffle Sampler
comes w/ 2 Eggs, Potatoes & Toast
Little Cubs
Side Orders
1 Pc Bacon
1 Pc Link
1 Pc Patty
1 Slice Toast
1 Waffle Square
2 Waffle Square
6 oz Steak
8 oz Steak
American Fries
Bacon
Bagel
Baked Cinnamon Apples
Banana
Biscuit
Blueberry Muffin
Breakfast Ham
Cinnamon Roll
Cold Cereal
Corned Beef Hash
Cream Cheese
Croissant
Cup of Oatmeal
Cup of Sausage Gravy
English Muffin
Extra Cheese
Extra Egg
Extra Hamburger Patty
Extra Yogi Patty
Hash Browns
Hollandaise
Oatmeal
Oatmeal w/ Raisins & Brown Sugar
Peanut Butter
Pepper Jack Cheese
Salsa
Sausage
Silver Dollar Pancake
Sour Cream
Toast
Pecans
2 Pc. Cod
All You Can Eat Fish
Beef Stew
Burger Specials
Chicken N Biscuit
Goulash
Nightly Special
Scalp Potatoes
Sloppy Joe
Soup and Sand Spec
Surf N Turf
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Photos coming soon!