A map showing the location of Yogis Pizzeria and Ice Cream Emporium 4825 Trousdale Drive

Yogis Pizzeria and Ice Cream Emporium 4825 Trousdale Drive

4825 Trousdale Drive

Nashville, TN 37220

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Meat Lovers
Garlic Knots (3)

Starters

Garlic Knot (1)

$1.50

Served with marinara

Garlic Knots (3)

$4.00

Served with marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

14' Dough topped with garlic butter, basil, oregano and mozzarella

Bruschetta

$7.99

Diced roma tomato, onion, red pepper flakes, garlic salt, olive oil, balsamic glaze on toasted bread

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce mix, red onion, diced tomato, shred carrot, shred red cabbage, provel cheese

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lettuce mix, shaved parmesan, croutons

Faucon Salad

$7.99

Lettuce mix, boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Lettuce mix, salami, ham, pepperoni, black & green olives, banana pepper, sun dried tomato, provel cheese

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Dough, house sauce, mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese

Deluxe

Pepperoni, italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella cheese

Veggie

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, black & green olives, mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian

Bacon, ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese

Margherita

Freshh basil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, evoo

Mo'roni

Double the pepperoni of our usual pepperoni pizza

Meatball

Sliced meatballs, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mozzarella cheese

Half and Half

Must choose 2 halves

Calzone

Calzone

$12.99

Made with our 14" dough, you choose ingredients

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$9.99

3 meatballs with our house made sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Sliced chicken over fettuccine noodles topped with our alfredo sauce

Ice Cream

Adult Scoop

$3.99

Pint

$10.00

Kids Scoop

$1.99

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Can Soda/ Water

$1.00

Merch

T-Shirts

$18.00

Hoagies

Meatball

$10.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
4825 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220

