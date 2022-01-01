Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Yogurt Square

395 Reviews

$

4701 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60625

Order Again

Yogurt

PLEASE SPECIFY ARRIVAL TIME, WE WILL TRY TO PREPARE AS CLOSE AS WE CAN TO THIS TIME.

Small Yogurt (apx. 8oz)

$5.95

Medium Yogurt (apx. 12oz)

$7.45

Large Yogurt (apx. 16oz)

$10.95

Water

Bottle Water

$1.95

Perrier

$2.75

Polar Seltzer/Spinrift

$2.55

Hand Sanitizers

Contains Alcohol, Aloe and Vitamin E

8 oz Hand Sanitizer Bottle

$3.99

Black Mask Adult 10 Pk

$9.99Out of stock

Mask Children 10 Pk

$3.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soon will be able to offer delivery service

Location

4701 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

