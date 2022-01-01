Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yohei Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

1111 Dillingham Blvd #101

Honolulu, HI 96817

Order Again

Yohei Specials

Sushi Zen

$36.00

Sushi,a la carte,small bowl of noodle, miso soup, Kobachi(small dish)

Unagi Zen

$36.00

Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup *The eel is broiled • with a sweet sauce.

Yohei Bento

$33.00

Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte,small bowl of noodle, miso soup The eel is broiled with a sweet sauce.

Kona Kampachi Special

$33.00

Bowl of rice with broiled eel a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup * The eel is broiled with a sweet sauce.

Salmon Special

$33.00

Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte, small bowl of noodle,miso soup *The eel is broiled with a sweet sauce.

Maguro Zukushi

$39.00

Sushi, a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup, Kobachi(small dish)

Complete Meals

Sashimi Teishoku

$35.00

(Sashimi set) Sushi,a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup, Kobachi(small dish)

Tempura Teishoku

$27.00

(Tempura set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Maguro Tempura Teishoku

$23.00

(Tuna Tempura set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte,small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Seafood Tempura Teishoku

$29.00

(Seafood Tempura and Vegetable set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Shrimp & Maguro Tempura Teishoku

$28.00

(Shrimp,and Vegetable Tuna Tempura set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Misoyaki ButterfishTeishoku

$33.00

(Grilled Butterfish Miso set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte,small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Ahi Steak Teishoku

Ahi Steak Teishoku

$24.00

(Tuna steak set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Sashimi or MaguroTataki Teishoku

$27.00

(Sashimi Set)

Hamachi Tataki Teishoku

$30.00

(Seared Yellowtail Sashimi set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte,small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Sashimi and Tempura Teishoku

$28.00

Bowl of rice with broiled eel a la carte,small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Maguro Tataki and Tempura Teishoku

$26.00

(Seared Tuna and Tempura set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel,a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Salmon Shioyaki Teishoku

$25.00

(Grilled Salmon set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel, a la carte, small bowl of noodle, miso soup

Saba Shioyaki Teishoku

$23.00

(Grilled Mackerel set) Bowl of rice with broiled eel, a la carte,small bowl of noodle,miso soup

Hamachi Kama Teishoku

$31.50+

Sushi Bar

Tokujo Nigiri

$48.00

(Deluxe assorted sushi) 10pcs nigiri, 6pcs roll sushi

Nigiri

$32.00

(Standard assorted sushi)

Chirashi Sushi

$33.00

(Assorted sashimi with sushi rice)

Maguro Zuke Don

$18.00

(Soy Marinated Tuna with sushi rice)

Maguro Natto Don

$18.00

(Tuna and Natto with sushi rice)

Vegetable Salad

$13.00

Sushi - A La Carte

Aji

$4.50

Akamutsu (Nodoguro)

$9.00

Amaebi

$7.50

Anago

$5.00

Awabi Nigiri

$19.00

Awabi Sashimi

$18.00

Chu-Toro

$7.00

Ebi (Head-On)

$7.00

Hamachi

$4.50

Hamachi Belly

$6.00

Hirame

$4.50

Hirame Engawa

$6.00

Hotate

$5.00

Ika

$4.00

Ikura

$7.00

Kampachi

$4.50

Kani

$5.00

Kinmedai

$7.00

Kohada

$4.00

Maguro (Akami)

$4.50

Madai

$5.00

Mirugai

$9.00

O-Toro

$9.00

Saba

$4.50

Salmon

$4.50

Sima Aji

$6.00

Tako

$4.00

Tamago

$3.50

Tobiko

$4.00

Unagi

$4.50

Uni

$9.00

Scallope

$4.50

Scallope Tobiko Mayo

$5.50

Natto Tsumami

$6.00

Sushi - Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$14.00

Futomaki

$22.00

Hotate Mayo Roll

$14.00

Ika Natto Roll

$10.00

Ikura Roll

$15.00

Kanpyo Roll

$7.00

Kappa Roll

$7.00

Maguro Natto Roll

$10.00

Natto Roll

$8.00

Natto with Vegetables Roll

$10.00

Negi Hama Roll

$10.00

Negi Toro Roll

$14.00

Salmon Raw Roll

$10.00

Salmon Grilled with Vegetables

$13.00

Sinko Roll

$7.00

Tekka Roll

$10.00

Toro Tekka Roll

$13.00

Torotaku Roll

$14.00

Umeshiso Roll

$8.00

Ugagi Roll

$11.00

Vegetables Roll

$9.00

Noodles

Nabeyaki Noodles

$23.00

(Noodle Hot Pot)

Tempura Noodles

$21.00

Hot/Cold

Tororo Noodles

$17.00

Hot/Cold (with Mountain yam)

Tanuki Noodles

$13.00

Hot/Cold (with Tempura flakes)

Zaru Noodles

$12.00

(Cold plain)

Kitsune Noodles

$14.00

Hot (with Fried Tofu)

Tori Noodles

$15.00

Hot (with Chicken)

Tsukimi Noodles

$13.00

Hot (with Poached egg)

Kake Noodles

$12.00

(Hot plain)

Ojiya Udon

$24.00

Hot

Combo Meals

Tendon and Noodle

$25.00

(Rice Bowl with Tempura and Noodle)

Sushi & Noodle

$23.00

Tempura,Sushi & Noodle

$26.00

Donburi / Ju

Una-Ju

$33.00

(Rice Box topped with grilled eel)

Ten-Ju

$24.00

(Rice Box topped with Tempura)

Oyako Don

$23.00

(Chicken and Egg Rice Bowl)

Sides & A La Carte

Assorted Sashimi

$36.00

(6 Item)

Tempura

$8.00+

3pcs shrimp and vegetable

Hamachi Tataki

$26.00

(Seared yellowtail sashimi with ponzu sauce)

Soft Shell Crab

$17.00

Chawanmushi

$9.50

(Tuna Tempura) (Steamed egg custard)

Mozuku

$5.00

(Thread like seaweed seasoned with vinegar)

Ika Shiokara

$6.00

(Squid marinated in salt and squid's liver)

Hiyayakko

$8.00

Oshinkomori

$8.00

(Assorted Japanese pickles)

Edamame

$5.00

Morokyu

$7.00

(Cucumber with miso paste)

Seafood Tempura

$25.00

Vegetable Tempura a la carte

$12.00+

Medium or Large

Maguro Tempura

$19.00

(Tuna Tempura)

Ahi Belly Nuggets

$19.00

Ahi Steak

$20.00

(Tuna steak)

Misoyaki Butterfish

$29.00

(Grilled butterfish)

Saba Shioyaki

$20.00

(Grilled mackerel)

Salmon Shioyaki

$22.00

(Tuna Tempura)

Miso Soup

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Shrimp Tempura 1pc.

$5.00

Kobachi

$4.00

Soba Kobachi

$4.00

Gari

$1.50

Hamachi Kama

$25.50+

Soft Drinks

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

Oolong Tea

$3.50

PERRIER

$4.00

Matcha Ice Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

