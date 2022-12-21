Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoke Social Table

review star

No reviews yet

1928 South Washington Street

Kokomo, IN 46902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwich

Chicken & Pesto

$7.50

Turkey & bacon sando

$7.30

Steak & Peppa

$7.80

CBR

$7.00

Makin Bacon

$7.50

The veg

$6.99

Chipotle chicken melt

$7.25

Southern torta

$7.90

The Walker

$7.15

Steak sammy

$7.50

Hot Honey Chickie Sandwhich

$7.50

Crispy chicken sandwich

$7.25

Chicken BLTA

$8.50

Signature

$7.00

Power Plates

Spanish bowl

$8.50

Steak & Veg bowl

$9.00

Big fella bowl

$9.50

Fajita bowl`

$8.00

The Original bowl

$8.50

Power Plate bowl

$8.50

Small Bites

House salad

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$6.00+

Chimis

$4.99

Tacos

$3.00

Toppers “loaded nachos”

$6.00

Fries

$2.50+

Citrus Herb Rice

$1.00

Spanish Rice

$1.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Salad

Crunchy taco salad

$7.00

Goddess salad

$7.50

Berry almond salad

$7.00

Harvest salad

$7.65

Crisp Green Salad

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain drinks

$2.00+

tractor agua frescas

$2.80+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

community-impact restaurant, focused on serving the highest quality food, using ingredients that are healthy and sustainable.

Location

1928 South Washington Street, Kokomo, IN 46902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ralphy's Pizza & Golf - 2941 1/2 S Washington St, Kokomo, IN 46902
orange starNo Reviews
2941 South Washington Street Kokomo, IN 46902
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana - Kokomo Markland Mall
orange starNo Reviews
1355 South Reed Rd. Kokomo, IN 46902
View restaurantnext
Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. - 125 W Southway Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
125 West Southway Boulevard Kokomo, IN 46902
View restaurantnext
Fire Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
100 W Main St Russiaville, IN 46979
View restaurantnext
Burlington Pizza King LLC
orange starNo Reviews
713 Michigan Road Burlington, IN 46915
View restaurantnext
Jefferson Street BBQ - 101 N Jefferson St
orange starNo Reviews
101 N Jefferson St Converse, IN 46919
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kokomo
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston