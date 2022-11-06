Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoki Express

222 Reviews

$$

53 Boston Wharf Rd

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Your Own Regular: Cold Proteins
Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)
Chicken Ramen

Signature Poke' Bowls and Burritos

Yoki Amor (Tuna)

Yoki Amor (Tuna)

$14.49+

Raw Tuna, cucumber, purple cabbage, mixed greens, crispy flakes, fish roe, jalapeno with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice-covered seaweed or served in a bowl.

Sakura Del Sol (Atlantic Salmon)

Sakura Del Sol (Atlantic Salmon)

$14.49+

Fresh Raw Atlantic salmon, avocado, cucumber, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, mixed greens, jalapeno, crispy flakes with spicy mayo and sesame ginger sauce. Rolled in rice cover seaweed or served in a bowl.

Casa Tokyo (Grilled Chicken)

Casa Tokyo (Grilled Chicken)

$13.49+

With grilled natural Murray’s Chicken*, avocado, radish, mixed greens, cucumbers, cranberries, walnuts, wasabi mayonnaise, and Thai sauce. Rolled in rice cover seaweed or served in a bowl.

La Bomba (Grilled Salmon) Gluten Free

La Bomba (Grilled Salmon) Gluten Free

$12.45+

Grilled salmon mixed with sriracha hot sauce, black pepper, red radish, cucumber, carrot, mixed greens, jalapeño peppers and served with mango pineapple sauce & sriracha mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.

El Matador (Beef)

El Matador (Beef)

$13.49+

All natural pot roasted beef, mixed greens, sweet corn, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno with teriyaki sauce. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.

Zen Master (Veggie)

Zen Master (Veggie)

$13.49+

Organic tofu, mixed greens, cucumber, sweet corn, seaweed salad, sliced red radish, purple cabbage with mango pineapple sauce. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.

Ninja Shuriken (Shrimp Tempura)

Ninja Shuriken (Shrimp Tempura)

$14.49+

Shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, purple cabbage sliced red radish with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.

Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)

Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)

$14.49+

Raw tuna & Salmon, mixed greens, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, fish roe, crispy flakes with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.

Ramen

Pork Ramen

Pork Ramen

$14.95

Ramen noodle with tasty chicken broth. Sliced pork Chashu, golden corn, menma bamboo shoots, egg, green scallions,wakame seaweed, baby spinach.

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$14.95

Ramen noodles with tasty chicken broth. Grilled natural chicken breast, golden sweet corn, egg, green scallions, wakame seaweed, baby spinach.

Tofu Ramen

Tofu Ramen

$12.95

Organic Tofu slices, bamboo shoots, golden sweet corn, seaweed, baby spinach with Miso broth.

Make Your Own Bowls or Burritos

Make Your Own Regular: Cold Proteins

Make Your Own Regular: Cold Proteins

$14.50

Your choice of style, vegetables, 2 cold proteins, sauces, and garnish.

Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins

Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins

$16.95

Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 cold proteins, sauce, and garnish.

Make Your Own Regular: Hot Proteins

Make Your Own Regular: Hot Proteins

$14.50

Your choice of style, vegetable, 2 hot proteins, sauces, and garnish.

Make Your Own Large: Hot Proteins

Make Your Own Large: Hot Proteins

$16.95

Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 hot proteins, sauces, and garnish.

Small Bites

Crispy Fried Shrimp with sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy Popcorn Shrimp

Crispy Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

Crispy Popcorn Shrimp serve with Sweet Thai Sauce.

Tako Yaki Ball

Tako Yaki Ball

$8.95

(4pc/order). Octopus ball is Japanese street food snack made of a wheat flour-based batter and serve with katsu sauce and Japanese mayonnaise. Topped with Bonito fish flakes.

Lobster Rangoon

Lobster Rangoon

$8.95

Crispy wonton shells filled with a mixture of real lobster meat and cream cheese, and glazed with raspberry sauce and sweet and sour sauce.

Bubble Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.75+

Fresh Strawberry, strawberry favor pop ball, Coconut Jello with Green Tea.

Fruits Tea

Fruits Tea

$5.95+

Mixed Fresh Fruit with Green Tea.

Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.75+

Earl Grey tea with Brown Sugar syrup, Milk foam and Boba pearl.

Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.75+

Passion Fruit flavor Green Tea with Passion fruit popping ball and Fresh Slice Lime.

Beverage

Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$1.95
Coke

Coke

$2.95
Diet-Coke

Diet-Coke

$2.95
Unsweetened Green Tea

Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.00
Honest Organic Lemonade Tea

Honest Organic Lemonade Tea

$3.00
Apple beets 12 floz

Apple beets 12 floz

$6.99Out of stock
Carrot Orange 12 floz

Carrot Orange 12 floz

$6.99Out of stock
Coconut Blue spirulina 12 floz

Coconut Blue spirulina 12 floz

$6.99Out of stock

Catering Menu

Yoki Express Box Burrito

Yoki Express Box Burrito

$85.00

Box of 6 Sushi Burritos Yoki Amor | Sakura Del Sol | Ninja Shuriken | Casa Tokyo | La Bomba | El Matador | Zen Master | Mambo Combo serves 6 *If you would like more than one of the same type of burrito, please specify in the Special Instructions box when checking out.

Yoki Express Box Poke Bowls

Yoki Express Box Poke Bowls

$85.00

Box of 6 Poke Bowls Yoki Amor | Sakura Del Sol | Ninja Shuriken | Casa Tokyo | La Bomba | El Matador | Zen Master | Mambo Combo serves 6 *If you would like more than one of the same type of poke bowl, please specify in the Special Instructions box when checking out.

Make Your Own

Make Your Own

$180.00

What's Included? -Choice up to 2 Bases, 2 Proteins, plus 1 Tofu protein option if needed; 4 Vegetable, 4 Sauces, 4 Garnishes $12 per person | $180 Minimum (15 People) Must give 18 hours notice, the price includes set up charge and delivery

Combo Deal

Mambo Combo + Reg Dirty Brown Sugar

Mambo Combo + Reg Dirty Brown Sugar

$16.95
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Love...Live... Eat Well!

Website

Location

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

