Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston

172 Reviews

$$

8601 S Antler Dr

North Charleston, SC 29406

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken
Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*
Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Ramune

$5.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

APPETIZERS

Baked Mussels

$14.00

Crispy Crab Wontons

$11.00

Edamame

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Beef Spring Rolls

$11.00

Shumai

$9.50Out of stock

Seabiscuit

$14.00

Breaded escolar fish topped with crab salad, Japanese BBQ sauce, masago and scallions. 

Seafood Dynamite

$13.00

Baked scallops, octopus, conch, crab, shrimp and squid mixed with masago and spicy mayo.

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Spinach Cheese Sticks

$10.50

Stuffed Shrimp

$12.50

Shrimp stuffed with ground chicken wrapped in spring roll and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Sushi A

$10.00

(No raw fish) One piece of crab and shrimp with a California roll.

Sushi B*

$11.00

(Raw fish) One piece of tuna and red snapper with a California roll.

Tataki* (Beef)

$15.00

Filet mignon seared and thinly sliced. Served with ponzu sauce, seven spices and scallions.

Tataki* (Tuna)

$15.00

Fresh tuna seared and thinly sliced. Served with ponzu sauce, seven spices and scallions.

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable

$11.00

Tempura Vegetable

$9.00

TNT Shrimp

$13.50

Panko breaded shrimp tossed in a spicy creamy sauce and lemon zest.

Tuna Tartar

$15.00

Yokoso Sampler

$20.00

Great for sharing! Crab wontons, spinach cheese sticks and tempura shrimp.

SOUPS & SALADS

House Soup

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

House Salad

$4.00

Crab Salad

$9.00

Sashimi Salad

$13.00

Variety of fresh sashimi mixed with special spicy sauce.

Squid Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

Albacore Tuna

$7.50

Baby Octopus

$7.00

Conch

$7.00

Crab

$7.00

Eel

$7.50

Escolar

$7.50

Fresh Salmon

$7.50

Honeymoon

$7.50

Masago

$6.00

Octopus

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Scallop

$7.50

Shrimp

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.50

Spicy Scallop

$7.50

Squid

$7.00Out of stock

Tuna

$7.50

Wasabi Tobiko

$7.00

Yellowtail

$7.50

Sweet Shrimp

$7.50Out of stock

SUSHI ROLLS

Alaska*

$9.50

Salmon, avocado and cream cheese.

Birthday Roll

$13.00

Crab, eel, tempura shrimp and avocado with eel sauce.

California

$7.50

Crab, avocado, and cucumber.

Charleston

$8.00

Shrimp, cucumber, and spicy mayo.

Crab Crunch

$8.00

Crab, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo.

Crab Roll

$7.50

Crunch

$9.00

Tempura shrimp and spicy sauce.

Crunch Deluxe

$11.50

Tempura shrimp, crab, cream cheese and spicy mayo,

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Cucumber with sesame seeds.

Dragon

$14.00

Crab and cucumber with eel, avocado and eel sauce on top.

Dynamite*

$10.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese rolled and fried with eel sauce.

Eel Roll

$10.50

Eel, avocado, and cucumber with eel sauce.

Escolar Roll*

$8.50

Escolar fish with scallions.

Fried Oyster

$8.50

Fried oyster and cucumber with Japanese BBQ and eel sauce.

Fried Philly*

$10.50

Smoked salmon, crab, cream cheese and avocado with eel sauce.

G.M.C Roll

$11.00

Crab and tempura flakes with shrimp, crab and spicy mayo mixed on top.

Great California*

$9.50

Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber and masago.

Hurricane*

$17.00

Baked squid, scallop, scallions and masago mixed with spicy mayo on top of a California roll.

Last Sushi*

$14.00

Crab crunch roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and mixed with wasabi mayo.

Lobster Tempura

$17.00

Tempura lobster, crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.

Philly*

$8.50

Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese.

Rainbow*

$14.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon and yellowtail.

Salad Roll

$13.00

Crab, shrimp and avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce.

Salmon Roll*

$8.00

Salmon Skin

$7.00Out of stock

Fried salmon skin, scallions and cucumber.

Snow*

$13.50

Eel, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, masago, deep fried with eel sauce.

Spicy Calamari

$8.00

Tempura squid with hot sauce and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Crunch*

$9.50

Spicy tuna, avocado with tempura flakes.

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$9.00

Tuna and cucumber with hot sauce.

Spider*

$13.50

Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, and masago topped with ponzu sauce.

Summerville

$9.00

Crab mixed with spicy mayo with lettuce.

Sun Fire*

$11.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, masago and cucumber.

Triple*

$11.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado.

Tuna Roll*

$8.50

Vegetable Roll

$7.50

Avocado, cucumber, and tempura asparagus.

Yellowtail Roll*

$8.00

Yellowtail with scallions.

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Best Sushi Ever

$17.00

Tempura shrimp and cream cheese with eel and avocado on top.

Black Dragon

$17.00

Crab & spicy mayo deep fried with sliced eel on top.

Emperor

$20.00

Deep fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo topped with eel, shrimp, avocado and eel sauce.

Firecracker*

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crab and red snapper rolled and fried in breadcrumbs. Served with a sweet hot chili sauce.

Flamin’ Filet*

$20.00

Avocado, lettuce, cream cheese, masago and jalapenos topped with slices of seared filet with a drizzle of Tonkatsu sauce.

Golden Gate*

$20.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, cucumber and crab topped with salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and shredded mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Half-Baked!*

$17.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in baked salmon sashimi wrap. Served with a Chef's soy-based sauce.

Heartbreaker*

$17.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with albacore tuna, avocado, and scallions with a drizzle of sweet ponzu sauce.

My..my..Mai!!*

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber, cream cheese and hot sauce topped with oven baked salmon flakes and masago and white sauce.

Nemo*

$15.00

Chopped crab mix, tempura flakes topped with salmon, avocado, scallions and spicy mayo.

Pink Dragon*

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll and sliced fresh salmon on top with masago, scallions and spicy mayo.

Red Dragon*

$16.00

Spicy tuna and tempura fried topped with fresh tuna and scallions. Served with Chef’s special soy based sauce.

Red Rainbow*

$17.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with sliced tuna, avocado and wasabi tobiko.

The Duffy

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab, tempura flakes topped with shrimp and avocado with a drizzle of eel sauce, spicy mayo and Japanese mayo.

Triple Tuna Delight*

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes topped with three kinds of tuna and scallions with a drizzle of sweet hot chili sauce.

Volcano

$17.00

California roll topped with seafood dynamite.

SUSHI ENTREES

Sushi Meal*

$35.00

10 pieces of assorted nigiri (Chef’s choice) with your choice of a Tuna Roll or California Roll.

Sashimi Meal*

$38.00

15 pieces of assorted sashimi (Chef’s choice).

Sushi & Sashimi Combo*

$40.00

Sushi (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp), California Roll and Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish).

Chirashi

$30.00

Variety of fresh sashimi over a bowl of rice.

Eel Chirashi

$32.00

Eel over a bowl of rice

Tuna Chirashi

$32.00

Tuna sashimi over a bowl of rice

HIBACHI MENU

Entrees include house onion soup, salad, fried rice & vegetables (zucchini and onions). FYI all steaks are cooked with mushrooms, all shrimp cooked with broccoli and teriyaki chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Not all alterations can be granted due to extra charges. Call restaurant if you have questions.

Hibachi Vegetables

$18.00

Hibachi Ribeye Steak*

$30.00

Hibachi Scallops

$29.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$23.00

Hibachi Shrimp

$26.00

Hibachi Appetizer Shrimp

$28.00

Filet Mignon*

$33.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$32.00

Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$28.00

Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*

$30.00

Ribeye Steak & Shrimp*

$31.00

Filet Mignon & Shrimp*

$35.00

Filet Mignon & Jumbo Shrimp*

$38.00

Filet Mignon & Teriyaki Chicken*

$33.00

Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*

$35.00

SPECIALTY ENTREE

Entrees include house onion soup, salad, fried rice & vegetables (zucchini and onions). FYI all steaks are cooked with mushrooms, all shrimp cooked with broccoli and teriyaki chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Not all alterations can be granted due to extra charges. Call restaurant if you have questions.

Emperor-Scallops

$54.00

Filet Mignon, Lobster & Scallops

Emperor-Shrimp

$54.00

Filet Mignon, Lobster & Shrimp

Filet Mignon & Lobster*

$49.00

Seafood Dinner

$51.00

Lobster, Scallop & Jumbo Shrimp

Showtime Dinner*

$44.00

Filet Mignon, Scallops & Appertizer Shrimp

YOKOSO Dinner*

$41.00

Filet Mignon, Jumbo Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

OTHER HIBACHI ENTREES

Entrees include house onion soup, salad, fried rice & vegetables (zucchini and onions). FYI all steaks are cooked with mushrooms, all shrimp cooked with broccoli and teriyaki chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Not all alterations can be granted due to extra charges. Call restaurant if you have questions.

Filet & App Shrimp

$37.00

Filet & Scallops

$38.00

Filet, App Shrimp & Chicken

$40.00

Filet, Jumbo Shrimp & Chicken

$41.00

Filet, Shrimp & Chicken

$38.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$30.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Appetizer Shrimp

$36.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Lobster

$45.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Scallops

$37.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Shrimp

$34.00

Lobster & Appetizer Shrimp

$46.00

Lobster & Scallops

$47.00

Lobster & Shrimp

$44.00

Lobster Dinner

$48.00

Scallops & Appetizer Shrimp

$34.00

Shrimp & Appetizer Shrimp

$33.00

Steak & Appetizer Shrimp

$33.00

Steak & Jumbo Shrimp

$34.00

Steak & Lobster

$47.00

Steak & Scallops

$34.00

Steak, Appetizer Shrimp & Chicken

$37.00

Teriyaki Chicken & Appetizer Shrimp

$30.00

Teriyaki Chicken & Jumbo Shrimp

$31.00

Teriyaki Chicken & Lobster

$41.00

Teriyaki Chicken & Scallops

$31.00

EXTRA ORDERS

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Side White Rice

$5.00

DESSERTS

LAVA CAKE

$7.50

A rich chocolate cake with a warm gooey chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with chocolate sauce.

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish in a flaky pastry tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar and garnished with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

SAUCES

2oz Sauce

$0.25
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406

Directions

Gallery
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

