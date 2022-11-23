Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
172 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
No Reviews
5647 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant