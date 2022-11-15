Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoleni's

No reviews yet

292 Westminster St

Providence, RI 02903

Popular Items

Classic Lamb Gyro
Herb and Lemon Chicken Gyro
Greek Salad

Breakfast

Cookie of the Day

$2.95

Homemade, Daily

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Local Egg, and Cheddar Cheese On White Bread

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Fresh Sourdough Bread, Creamy Greekamole with a Fried Egg, Topped with Sesame and Radish

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.95

Freshly Toasted Plain or Everything Bagel

Gourmet Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Strained and Creamy Greek Yogurt

Gyro

Herb and Lemon Chicken Gyro

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Thigh, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita

Classic Lamb Gyro

$11.95

Shaved Lamb, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita

Lamb Kebab Gyro

$11.95

Lamb Kebabs stuffed with Imported Feta, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita

Chicken Skewer Gyro

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Skewer, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita

Grilled Vegetable Gyro

$9.95

Zuchini, Peppers, Eggplant, Onions, and Mushrooms- All Grilled with Balsamic Glaze served in Hummus and Fresh Pita

Sandwiches

Mediterranean Tuna

$10.95

Our Signature Tuna Salad on White Toast, Topped with Pickles, Tomato, and Lettuce

Turkey Avo

$12.95

Smoked Turkey, Greekamole, Bacon, Mixed Greens, on Rosemary Ciabatta

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$10.95

Our Three Cheese Grilled Cheese with Your Choice of Soup of the Day

Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese on Toasted White Bread

Signature Ham

$11.95

Smoked Virginia Ham, Mustard, Tomato, Swiss, and Lettuce on Rosemary Ciabbatta

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.95

Fresh Mixed Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Feta, Pepperoncini, Olives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Flakes, Croutons, with Creamy Caesar

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Mixed Lettuce, Chickpeas, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Feta, and Balsamic

Salmon Salad

$15.95

Spring Mix, Green Apple, Radish, Avocado, Quinoa, Smoked Salmon, and Balsamic

Flatbreads

Tomato and Cheese Flatbread

$10.95

Classic Red Sauce, Cheese, Fresh Tomato, Oregano

Mediterranean Flatbread

$13.95

Tomato, Feta, Olives, Onions, Peppers, Oregano

Special Flatbread

$14.95

Tomato, Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Peppers

BBQ Flatbread

$16.95

Cheese, Bacon, Chicken, Onion, BBQ Sauce

Truffle Flatbread

$17.95

Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Arugula, Imported Greek Truffle Oil

Soups

Our Homemade Selection of Traditional Mediterranean Soups

Bowl Soup

$6.95

Cup Soup

$4.95

Pies

Spinach Pie

$6.95

Spinach, Mizithra Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough

Cheese Pie

$6.95

Mizithra Cheese and Feta Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough

Day Sides

4 Grape Leaves

$3.95

Grape Leaves Stuffed With Lemon Seasoned Rice

Olive Mix

$5.95

Mix of Imported Greek Olives with Caper Berries

Tomato and Cucumber

$4.95

Side salad of cucumbers and tomatoes dressed in oil and vinegar

Potato Salad

$3.95
Feta Side

$4.95
Veggie Side

$6.95

Zucchini, peppers, mushroom, onion, and eggplant grilled and dressed in balsamic glaze

Extra Pita

$2.95
Dip Side

$3.95
Pita & Dip

$6.95

Side of Shaved Chicken

$5.95

Side of Shaved Lamb

$7.95

Side of Tuna

$3.95

Side Skewer

$4.95

Side of Kebabs

$3.95

Side Smoke Salmon

$6.95

Side Kalamata

$4.95

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Day Drink

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95
Greek Coffee

$3.95
Greek Frappe

$3.95

Espresso

$3.95

Americano

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Mocha

$4.95

Freddo Espresso

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95
Nitro Cold Brew

$3.95+

Orange Juice

$7.95

Honey Ginger

$7.95

Tea

Latte

$4.95

Yogurt

Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Plain Yogurt

$4.90+

Honey Yogurt

$4.90+

Vanilla Yogurt

$4.90+

Lemon Yogurt

$4.90+

To Go Dessert

Baklava

$6.95

Galaktoboureko

$6.95

Ravani

$6.95

Bannoffee

$6.95

Mastiha Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Yoleni's Sweet Cream

$12.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

8 Oz Dips

8 oz Hummus

$5.95

8 oz Baba Ghanoush

$5.95

8 oz Tzatziki

$5.95

8 oz Kopinisti

$5.95

APPS

Saganaki Cheese

$10.00

Imported Greek Cheese, Broiled and Topped with Honey and Black Sesame

Ten Grape Leaves

$10.00

Dolmadakia (Grape Leaves Stuffed with Lemon Seasoned Rice)

Rosemary Feta Fries

$8.00

Roasted Fries Topped with House Herbs, Feta, and Greek Truffle Oil

Calamari

$14.00

Breaded and Baked, Topped with Tomato and Hot Peppers

Mixed Spread Variety

$15.00

Fresh Hot Pita with our House Spreads

Meze Platter

$22.00

House Dips, Grape Leaves, Fresh Hot Pita, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tabouli

SALADS

Mykonean Salad

$14.00

Greens, Beets, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Greek Dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Greens, Tomato, Feta, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion, Caper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Greens, Tomato, Croutons, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, Caesar

ENTREES

Lamb Shank

$39.00

House Braised Lamb Shank over Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Reduction

Mediterranean Burger

$18.00

Served on a Brioche Bun with Signature Sauce, Tabouli, Greens, with a side of Rosemary Truffle Fries (Available as a Beyond Burger)

Beyond Burger

$20.00
Baked Cod

$29.00

Cracker Crusted Cod, Served with Ancient Grains, and Ouzo Yogurt Sauce

Mediterranean Platter

$30.00

Shaved Lamb, Shaved Chicken, Lamb Kebabs, Chicken Skewer, with Fresh Pita and Tzatziki

Greek Bolognese

$22.00

Family Recipe of Slow Simmered Bolognese infused with Greek Herbs over Steaming Pasta, Shaved Mizithra

Farro Grains

$19.00

Farro Slow Cooked in Spices and Seasoning, Served Over Grilled Vegetables and Wilted Greens, Garnished with Chili Oil

Mediterranean Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato, Feta, Olives, Onions, Peppers, Oregano

Truffle Flatbread

$19.00

Mushroom, Arugula, Parmesan, Truffle

Greek Pasta

$12.00

Greek Pasta simmered in Red Sauce, Topped with Mizithra Cheese

SIDES

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Mixed Olives

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Ancient Grains

$7.00

Extra Pita

$2.50

Dips

$4.00

Desserts

Plated Ravani

$9.00

Plated Galaktoboureko

$9.00

Plated Baklava

$9.00

Plated Banoffe

$9.00

Yogurt with Nuts and Honey

$8.00

Yoleni's Sweet Cream

$12.95Out of stock

Plated Chocolate Cake

$10.00
Explore Mediterranean Greek Flavors. Come in and enjoy!

292 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903

