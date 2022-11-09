Yolk Cafe 15215 Collier Boulevard

A map showing the location of Yolk Cafe 15215 Collier BoulevardView gallery

Refreshing Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

50/50 Lemonade & Iced Tea

Cape Cod Iced Tea

$2.99

50/50 Cranberry & Iced Tea

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Fresh Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pinapple Juice

$3.75

V8 Vegetable Juice

$3.50

Kid Oj

$2.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Brunch Loves Mimosas

Bold Orange Mimosa

$5.99

vodka, orange juice and champagne

Classic Mimosa

$4.99

orange juice and champagne

Cranberry Mimosa

$4.99

cranberry juice and champagne

Lemosa

$5.99

blueberry flavored syrup, lemonade and champagne

Peach Mimosa

$5.99

orange juice, peach nectar and champagne

Sea Breeze Mimosa

$5.99

cranberry, grapefruit and champagne

Shandy Mimosa

$5.99

vodka, lemonade and champagne

Shirley Temple Mimosa

$5.99

sprite, lime juice, grenadine and champagne

Sunrise Mimosa

$5.99

grenadine, orange juice and champagne

Tropical Mimosa

$5.99

coconut flavored syrup, pineapple juice, orange juice, champagne

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Madras

$6.00

Beer

Beer

$4.50

Wine

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Breakfast Sweets

Pancake Platter

$12.99

2 Fruity or plain buttermilk pancakes, served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.

Fruity Short Stack

$9.99

A stack of 2 buttermilk pancakes choice of toppings: fresh strawberries or blueberries or bananas.

1 Pancake

$4.85

Plain French Toast

$9.99

2/2/2 French Toast Platter

$12.99

Very Berry French Toast Platter

$12.99

Sweet cream cheese and mixed berries stuffed between two slices of traditional French toast, served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.

Caramel Stuffed French Toast Platter

$12.99

Stuffed with caramel cream cheese, mini chocolate chip & topped with caramel. served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.

Spice Bread French Toast Platter

$12.99

Our fresh baked spice bread custard dipped and grilled. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.

Nutella Stuffed French Toast Platter

$12.99

Stuffed French Toast No Side

$10.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

A belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar whipped cream.

Waffle Platter

$12.99

Fruity or plain waffle, served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.

White Chocolate Waffle

$12.99

white chocolate chips, walnuts in the batte[ Topped with fresh raspberries whipped cream and powder suga[ Se,ved with 2 eggs your way and choice of meat.

Specialty Omelets

Always shell eggs. Fruit, breakfast potatoes, or grits & your choice of toast or pancake. Additional items and substituted items .50c each

Florentine Omelet

$12.99

Spinach, onion, sausage, basil & mozzarella topped with pesto hollandaise and diced tomato

Irish Hashish Omelet

$12.99

Corned beef hash, onions & cheddar, topped with hollandaise

Mediterranean Omelet

$12.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, gyro meat, kalamata olives, onions & crumbled feta cheese.

Steak Omelet

$12.99

Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions & mushrooms and American cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, onion, sweet pepper, tomato & spinach (cheese upon request)

Avocado Bacon Omelet

$12.99

Bacon, avocado, spinach & swiss cheese.

Spanish Omelet

$12.99

Chorizo, black beans, corn, sweet peppers, onions & jack cheese

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.99

American Breakfast

We started with two extra large grade A eggs cooked your way, se,ved with your choice of breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, or grits & toast or pancake

American Breakfast

$11.99

Eggs & side w/toast

$8.99

Eggs & Meat w/toast

$10.99

Famous Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$11.99

Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce

Firestarter Benedict

$12.99

Chorizo patties, tomato, avocado, spicy hollandaise sauce

Irish Benedict

$12.99

Corned beef hash and hollandaise sauce

Meat Lovers Benedict

$12.99

Sausage patties, hollandaise sauce, topped with crumbled bacon

Salmon Benedict

$14.99

Smoked salmon, grilled tomatoes, spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce

Skillets

All of our skillets are served with a side of toast & topped with 3 eggs your way

Yolk's Steak Skillet

$12.99

Shaved rib eye, onion, sweet peppers, mushrooms & breakfast potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese

Irish Hashish Skillet

$12.99

Corned beef hash, breakfast potatoes, and Swiss cheese

Mediterranean Skillet

$12.99

Gyro meat, onion, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, & breakfast potatoes topped with feta cheese

Healthy Breakfast

Banana Oatmeal Brûlée

$8.99

Home cooked oatmeal with brown sugar, whipped sweet cream & bananas and toast it with a torch

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$9.99

Granola, strawberries, bananas, vanilla yogurt, & a touch of whipped cream served with fruit and spiced bread

Healthy Scramble

$11.99

3 eggs scramble with broccoli, spinach, mushroom, garlic, basil, onion, and jack cheese. Served with fruit and slice tomatoes.

Served as a Sandwich

All items listed served inside a freshly sandwich with choice of potatoes or fruit

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, sweet peppers, corn, onions, & jack cheese

The Brioche BLTA

$11.99

2 over hard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & American cheese on a soft toasted brioche bun

The Croissant

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, American cheese & grilled ham

The Press

$10.99

Scrambled egg, sausage patties & American cheese pressed in a giant panini

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.99

Breakfast Sides

Single Egg

$1.95

2 Eggs

$3.75

3 Eggs

$4.95

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Bacon

$3.75

Crispy Bacon

$3.75

Canadian Bacon

$3.75

Side CB Hash

$3.75

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.75

Side Ham

$3.75

Side Kielbasa

$3.75

Side Sausage Patty

$3.75

Side Sausage Link

$3.75

Half Avocado

$1.50

Whole Avocado

$3.00

Side Blueberries

$2.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Side Strawberries

$2.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.75

Grilled Tomatoes

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.99

Grits

$2.50

Hb Cass

$3.50

Homefries

$3.50

Hb Patty

$3.50

Side biscuit and gravy

$4.50

Sm Fruit

$2.25

Lg Fruit

$5.25

Cup Of Hollandaise

$1.50

Cup Of Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Side Banana

$1.50

Breakfast Specials

Avocado Toast

$12.99

honey whole grain toast, sliced whole avocado, topped with 2 over medium eggs, diced tomato, chopped cilantro and crumbled feta cheese (choice of a side salsa or sriracha). Served with fruit and your choice of potatoes

Mushroom & Swiss Omelet

$12.99

3 egg omelet with onion, mushrooms, and swiss cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce and diced tomato. Served with toast and choice of potatoes or fruit

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.99

served with 2 eggs your way and home fries

Smoked Salmon Platter

$14.99

sliced tomatoes, diced onions, capers, boiled eggs, cream cheese and a toasted bagel

Homemade Veggie Crepes

$11.99

sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, peppers, cheddar and scrambled eggs inside two homemade crepes. Topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

fried steak topped with sausage gravy, 2 eggs your way. Served with your choice of potato or fruit and choice of toast

California Turkey Swiss BLT Croissant

$12.99

Boars Head turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served on a buttery croissant with your choice of side

Sausage Biscuit Bonnie

$12.99

grilled biscuit, sausage patties, over medium eggs, stacked and topped with sausage gravy. Served with your choice of potato or fruit.

Lemonberry Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

two thick slices of French toast stuffed with lemon curd, sweet cream cheese, and mixed berries, topped with powder sugar and whipped cream. Served with two eggs your way and choice of meat.

Cookie Butter Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

two thick slices of French toast stuffed with creamy cookie butter, topped with bananas, powder sugar and whipped cream. Served with two eggs your way and choice of meat

Homemade Nutella Crepes

$11.99

nutella, bananas, strawberries, blueberries & biscuit crumble inside two homemade crepes. Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Sandwiches and Wraps

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, lettuce & cheddar cheese with ranch dressing

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on multigrain toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

fried chicken , buffalo sauce and crumble blue cheese on top, tomato, lettuce and slice onion,

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Drizzled with buffalo & ranch wrapped in tomato tortilla

Grilled Chicken Melt

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun

Gyro Pita

$12.99

Grilled pita stuffed with gyro meat, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, onions

Triple Decker Club

$12.99

Thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo in a multigrain toast

Turkey Rachel

$11.99

Thinly sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, and creamy co/es/aw on toasted marble rye with a side of 1000 island

Santa Fe Chicken Pita

$12.99

Grilled pita stuffed with lightly blackened chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, cabbage, cilantro, & sriracha mayo

Big Burgers

Cooked to your liking & topped with lettuce, tomato, & red onion. served with choice of fries , sweet potato fries, onion rings, co/es/aw, or potato salad

Hangover Burger

$12.99

Fried egg, bacon, & American cheese

Patty Melt

$12.99

Smothered in Swiss cheese & sautéed onions, served on a toasted rye with a side of 1000 island dressing

Build Your Burger

$12.99

Choose a cheese: American, Swiss, provolone, blue cheese Choose up to 3: sauteed onion, mushroom, bacon, jalapeños, fried egg, avocado + 1.00

Fat Fabulous Paninis

Chicken Club Panini

$12.99

Thinly sliced Boar's head everroast chicken, bacon, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese

Big Sur Ribeye Panini

$12.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, and Monterey jack cheese & spicy mayo

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$12.99

Thinly sliced Boar's head everroast chicken, ham, provolone cheese, & garlic mayo

Cuban Panini

$12.99

Boar's head turkey, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mayo and mustard

Rubens

Classic Ruben

$11.99

Corned beef stacked high with sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on a grilled marble rye with 1000 island dressing

Pastrami Ruben

$11.99

Pastrami stacked high with sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on a grilled marble rye with 1000 island dressing

Salads

California Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

crispy fried chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, and toasted baguette

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.99

blackend chicken, mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, black beans, corn, jack cheese, tortilla strips, and toasted baguette

Cobb Salad

$12.99

chopped chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, diced tomato, onion, diced cucumber, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and toasted baguette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, croutons, blue cheese crumbles and toasted baguette

The Greek Salad

$9.99

mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumber, olives, feta, shredded carrot and toasted bagguette Add gyro lamb meat 3.00 Add chicken 3.00 Add swai fish 4.00

Caesar Salad

$11.99

crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, grilled or blakend chicken

Chef Salad

$12.99

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado boiled egg, ham, turkey , American, Swiss and toasted baguette

Soups

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.50

Cup SW Chicken

$3.50

Cup Tomato Basil

$3.50

Cup Chili

$3.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.50

Bowl Sw Chicken

$5.50

Bowl Tomato Basil

$5.50

Bowl Chili

$5.50

Cup Chili Cheese And Onion

$3.50

Cup Chili W Cheese

$3.50

Cup Chili W Onion

$3.50

Lunch Sides

Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Potato Chips

$1.75

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Small Fruit

$2.25

Large Fruit

$5.25

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Ceasar

$3.00

1/2 Avocado

$1.75

Whole Avocado

$3.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$1.95

Lunch Specials

Crunchy Grilled Cheese

$11.99

grilled cheese with bacon, tomatoes and cheddar on sourdough with a parmesan crunch. Choice of potatoes or small salad

Chicken Fajita

$12.99

blackened chicken, sautéed red peppers, sautéed onions, black beans, avocado, corn, side of sour cream and salsa. Served with flour tortillas

Fish and Chips Basket

$11.99

trench fries or potato chips Sweet fries $2

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

grilled, blackened or fried fish, with slice tomato, lettuce and pickle on a panini bread. Served with your choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or French fries

Key Lime Fish

$12.99

grilled fish, topped with diced tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and hollandaise sauce. Served with French fries, potato salad or small salad. Sweet potato fries $2

California Burger Bowl

$11.99

burger patty, mixed greens, tomato, onions, avocado, cucumber, topped with balsamic glaze

Chicken Cranberry Salad & Soup

$12.99

homemade cranberry chicken salad, served over a half size salad of mixed greens, sliced apple, diced pineapple, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, candied walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with spice bread and raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Your choice of soup

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

homemade cranberry chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber on honey whole grain toast. Served with your choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or French fries

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

tuna salad, lettuce, Swiss cheese on marble rye bread. Served with your choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or French fries

Open Face Tuna Melt

$12.99

tuna, grilled tomatoes and American cheese on English muffin. Served with your choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or french fries

Soup

Cup of Tomato Basil

$3.50

Cup of Chicken Corn Chowder

$3.50

Cup of Chili with Cheddar and Onion

$3.50

Cup of Soup of the Day

$3.50

Bowl of Tomato Basil

$5.50

Bowl of Chicken Corn Chowder

$5.50

Bowl of Chili with Cheddar and Onion

$5.50

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$5.50

kids menu

Kids Pancake w/fruit

$6.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes & fruit

$6.00

Kids Eggs

$6.00

Kids French Toast & Fruit

$6.00

Kids Oatmeal

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger & Side

$7.00

Kids Plain Burger & Side

$7.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Side

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Side

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Side

$6.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla & Side

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
