Yolk Cafe
15215 Collier Boulevard
Naples, FL 34119
Refreshing Drinks
Arnold Palmer
50/50 Lemonade & Iced Tea
Cape Cod Iced Tea
50/50 Cranberry & Iced Tea
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Diet Pepsi
Fresh Brewed Unsweet Iced Tea
Fresh Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Sweet Raspberry Iced Tea
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Drink
Shirley Temple
Juices
Brunch Loves Mimosas
Bold Orange Mimosa
vodka, orange juice and champagne
Classic Mimosa
orange juice and champagne
Cranberry Mimosa
cranberry juice and champagne
Lemosa
blueberry flavored syrup, lemonade and champagne
Peach Mimosa
orange juice, peach nectar and champagne
Sea Breeze Mimosa
cranberry, grapefruit and champagne
Shandy Mimosa
vodka, lemonade and champagne
Shirley Temple Mimosa
sprite, lime juice, grenadine and champagne
Sunrise Mimosa
grenadine, orange juice and champagne
Tropical Mimosa
coconut flavored syrup, pineapple juice, orange juice, champagne
Beer
Breakfast Sweets
Pancake Platter
2 Fruity or plain buttermilk pancakes, served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
Fruity Short Stack
A stack of 2 buttermilk pancakes choice of toppings: fresh strawberries or blueberries or bananas.
1 Pancake
Plain French Toast
2/2/2 French Toast Platter
Very Berry French Toast Platter
Sweet cream cheese and mixed berries stuffed between two slices of traditional French toast, served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
Caramel Stuffed French Toast Platter
Stuffed with caramel cream cheese, mini chocolate chip & topped with caramel. served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
Spice Bread French Toast Platter
Our fresh baked spice bread custard dipped and grilled. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
Nutella Stuffed French Toast Platter
Stuffed French Toast No Side
Belgian Waffle
A belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar whipped cream.
Waffle Platter
Fruity or plain waffle, served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
White Chocolate Waffle
white chocolate chips, walnuts in the batte[ Topped with fresh raspberries whipped cream and powder suga[ Se,ved with 2 eggs your way and choice of meat.
Specialty Omelets
Florentine Omelet
Spinach, onion, sausage, basil & mozzarella topped with pesto hollandaise and diced tomato
Irish Hashish Omelet
Corned beef hash, onions & cheddar, topped with hollandaise
Mediterranean Omelet
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, gyro meat, kalamata olives, onions & crumbled feta cheese.
Steak Omelet
Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions & mushrooms and American cheese.
Veggie Omelet
Broccoli, mushrooms, onion, sweet pepper, tomato & spinach (cheese upon request)
Avocado Bacon Omelet
Bacon, avocado, spinach & swiss cheese.
Spanish Omelet
Chorizo, black beans, corn, sweet peppers, onions & jack cheese
Build Your Own Omelet
American Breakfast
Famous Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce
Firestarter Benedict
Chorizo patties, tomato, avocado, spicy hollandaise sauce
Irish Benedict
Corned beef hash and hollandaise sauce
Meat Lovers Benedict
Sausage patties, hollandaise sauce, topped with crumbled bacon
Salmon Benedict
Smoked salmon, grilled tomatoes, spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce
Skillets
Yolk's Steak Skillet
Shaved rib eye, onion, sweet peppers, mushrooms & breakfast potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese
Irish Hashish Skillet
Corned beef hash, breakfast potatoes, and Swiss cheese
Mediterranean Skillet
Gyro meat, onion, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, & breakfast potatoes topped with feta cheese
Healthy Breakfast
Banana Oatmeal Brûlée
Home cooked oatmeal with brown sugar, whipped sweet cream & bananas and toast it with a torch
Fresh Fruit Parfait
Granola, strawberries, bananas, vanilla yogurt, & a touch of whipped cream served with fruit and spiced bread
Healthy Scramble
3 eggs scramble with broccoli, spinach, mushroom, garlic, basil, onion, and jack cheese. Served with fruit and slice tomatoes.
Served as a Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, sweet peppers, corn, onions, & jack cheese
The Brioche BLTA
2 over hard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & American cheese on a soft toasted brioche bun
The Croissant
Scrambled eggs, American cheese & grilled ham
The Press
Scrambled egg, sausage patties & American cheese pressed in a giant panini
Build Your Own Sandwich
Breakfast Sides
Single Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Side Toast
Side Bacon
Crispy Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Side CB Hash
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Ham
Side Kielbasa
Side Sausage Patty
Side Sausage Link
Half Avocado
Whole Avocado
Side Blueberries
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Strawberries
Sliced Tomato
Grilled Tomatoes
Bowl Oatmeal
Grits
Hb Cass
Homefries
Hb Patty
Side biscuit and gravy
Sm Fruit
Lg Fruit
Cup Of Hollandaise
Cup Of Sausage Gravy
Side Banana
Breakfast Specials
Avocado Toast
honey whole grain toast, sliced whole avocado, topped with 2 over medium eggs, diced tomato, chopped cilantro and crumbled feta cheese (choice of a side salsa or sriracha). Served with fruit and your choice of potatoes
Mushroom & Swiss Omelet
3 egg omelet with onion, mushrooms, and swiss cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce and diced tomato. Served with toast and choice of potatoes or fruit
Biscuits and Gravy
served with 2 eggs your way and home fries
Smoked Salmon Platter
sliced tomatoes, diced onions, capers, boiled eggs, cream cheese and a toasted bagel
Homemade Veggie Crepes
sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, peppers, cheddar and scrambled eggs inside two homemade crepes. Topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit
Country Fried Steak
fried steak topped with sausage gravy, 2 eggs your way. Served with your choice of potato or fruit and choice of toast
California Turkey Swiss BLT Croissant
Boars Head turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served on a buttery croissant with your choice of side
Sausage Biscuit Bonnie
grilled biscuit, sausage patties, over medium eggs, stacked and topped with sausage gravy. Served with your choice of potato or fruit.
Lemonberry Stuffed French Toast
two thick slices of French toast stuffed with lemon curd, sweet cream cheese, and mixed berries, topped with powder sugar and whipped cream. Served with two eggs your way and choice of meat.
Cookie Butter Stuffed French Toast
two thick slices of French toast stuffed with creamy cookie butter, topped with bananas, powder sugar and whipped cream. Served with two eggs your way and choice of meat
Homemade Nutella Crepes
nutella, bananas, strawberries, blueberries & biscuit crumble inside two homemade crepes. Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Sandwiches and Wraps
Avocado Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, lettuce & cheddar cheese with ranch dressing
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on multigrain toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken , buffalo sauce and crumble blue cheese on top, tomato, lettuce and slice onion,
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Drizzled with buffalo & ranch wrapped in tomato tortilla
Grilled Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun
Gyro Pita
Grilled pita stuffed with gyro meat, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, onions
Triple Decker Club
Thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo in a multigrain toast
Turkey Rachel
Thinly sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, and creamy co/es/aw on toasted marble rye with a side of 1000 island
Santa Fe Chicken Pita
Grilled pita stuffed with lightly blackened chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, cabbage, cilantro, & sriracha mayo
Big Burgers
Hangover Burger
Fried egg, bacon, & American cheese
Patty Melt
Smothered in Swiss cheese & sautéed onions, served on a toasted rye with a side of 1000 island dressing
Build Your Burger
Choose a cheese: American, Swiss, provolone, blue cheese Choose up to 3: sauteed onion, mushroom, bacon, jalapeños, fried egg, avocado + 1.00
Fat Fabulous Paninis
Chicken Club Panini
Thinly sliced Boar's head everroast chicken, bacon, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese
Big Sur Ribeye Panini
Thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, and Monterey jack cheese & spicy mayo
Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini
Thinly sliced Boar's head everroast chicken, ham, provolone cheese, & garlic mayo
Cuban Panini
Boar's head turkey, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mayo and mustard
Rubens
Salads
California Fried Chicken Salad
crispy fried chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, and toasted baguette
Blackened Chicken Salad
blackend chicken, mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, black beans, corn, jack cheese, tortilla strips, and toasted baguette
Cobb Salad
chopped chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, diced tomato, onion, diced cucumber, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and toasted baguette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, croutons, blue cheese crumbles and toasted baguette
The Greek Salad
mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumber, olives, feta, shredded carrot and toasted bagguette Add gyro lamb meat 3.00 Add chicken 3.00 Add swai fish 4.00
Caesar Salad
crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, grilled or blakend chicken
Chef Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado boiled egg, ham, turkey , American, Swiss and toasted baguette
Soups
Lunch Sides
Lunch Specials
Crunchy Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese with bacon, tomatoes and cheddar on sourdough with a parmesan crunch. Choice of potatoes or small salad
Chicken Fajita
blackened chicken, sautéed red peppers, sautéed onions, black beans, avocado, corn, side of sour cream and salsa. Served with flour tortillas
Fish and Chips Basket
trench fries or potato chips Sweet fries $2
Fish Sandwich
grilled, blackened or fried fish, with slice tomato, lettuce and pickle on a panini bread. Served with your choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or French fries
Key Lime Fish
grilled fish, topped with diced tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and hollandaise sauce. Served with French fries, potato salad or small salad. Sweet potato fries $2
California Burger Bowl
burger patty, mixed greens, tomato, onions, avocado, cucumber, topped with balsamic glaze
Chicken Cranberry Salad & Soup
homemade cranberry chicken salad, served over a half size salad of mixed greens, sliced apple, diced pineapple, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, candied walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with spice bread and raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Your choice of soup
Chicken Salad Sandwich
homemade cranberry chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber on honey whole grain toast. Served with your choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or French fries
Tuna Salad Sandwich
tuna salad, lettuce, Swiss cheese on marble rye bread. Served with your choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or French fries
Open Face Tuna Melt
tuna, grilled tomatoes and American cheese on English muffin. Served with your choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or french fries
Soup
kids menu
Kids Pancake w/fruit
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes & fruit
Kids Eggs
Kids French Toast & Fruit
Kids Oatmeal
Kids Cheeseburger & Side
Kids Plain Burger & Side
Kids Chicken Nuggets & Side
Kids Grilled Cheese & Side
Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Side
Kids Chicken Quesadilla & Side
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
15215 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34119
