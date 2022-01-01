Dessert & Ice Cream
Yolks On You kitchen
55 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1132 Ocean ave, Sea bright, NJ 07760
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Corner Cafe & Bistro - 10 Centennial Drive Long Branch NJ 07740
2.8 • 129
10 Centennial Dr Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurant
Ice Cream House - Flatbush - 1725 Avenue M,
No Reviews
1725 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY 11230
View restaurant