Dessert & Ice Cream

Yolks On You kitchen

55 Reviews

$$

1132 Ocean ave

Sea bright, NJ 07760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Mini Hash Browns
BYO Omelette

Benedicts

Avocado Benedict

$16.99

Classic Benedict

$14.99

Jersey Shore Benedict

$14.99

Lox Benedict

$19.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$20.99

Pastrami Benedict

$16.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.49

Fountain Soda

$3.49

Seltzer

$1.99

20 oz Btl Soda

$2.99

Btl Water

$1.99

Tea

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Sm Juice

$2.99

Lg Juice

$3.99

Sm Fresh Sq Orange Juice

$5.99

Lg Fresh Sq Orange Juice

$6.99

Cherry Lime Rickey

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Sm Coffee ToGo

$2.79

Lg Coffee To Go

$3.29

Herbal Tea

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Classic Shake

$6.49

Egg cream

$3.99

Milk

$2.99+

Kids Drink

$2.49

Pitcher Of Orange Juice

$10.99

Pitcher Of Fresh Squeezed Oj

$22.99

Cold brew

$5.49

Cold Brew Nitro Boost

$6.99

Espresso

$4.49+

Cappuccino

$5.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.99

Americano Coffee

$5.39+

Latte

$5.39+

Mocha Latte

$5.49+

Greek Iced Frappe

$5.99

Yolkucinno

$6.99

Specialty Latte

$7.00

Revive

$5.49

Iced Coffee To Go

$3.99

Pumpkin Milkshake

$6.99

Breads & Muffins

Assorted Muffins

$3.49

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel All The Way

$18.99

English Muffin

$2.49

Toast

$2.29

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Pita

$1.99

Kaiser Roll

$2.49

Breakfast Specials

8 oz NY Strip Steak & Eggs

$23.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.99

The Heavy Hitter

$16.99

Triple Yolk Special

$13.99

Greek Avocado Toast

$12.99

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Pastrami & Swiss Omelette

$14.99

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$12.99

Banana Walnut Waffle

$12.99

Pumpkin Waffle

$10.99

Full Stack Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.99

Short Stack Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.99

Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$9.49

Chicken & Waffle

$16.99

Crispy French Toast

$9.99

French Toast

$8.99

Pancakes

$4.99+

Coconut Old Fashion French

$10.99

Coconut Challah French Toast

$10.99

Piña Colada Pancakes

$12.99

Fall Harvast Waffle

$12.99

Apple & Cinnamon Pancakes

$11.99

Apple & Cinn W/walnuts Pancakes

$14.48

Healthy Corner

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.99

Fresh Fruit Salad W/Cottage Cheese

$9.99

Oatmeal

$4.99+

Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Fresh Berries

$6.99

Yogurt With Granola And Honey

$6.49

Yolks Wellness Wrap

$10.99

Oatmeal W/berries Almonds & Maple Syrup

$9.49

Sides

French Fries

$5.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$6.99

Onion Rings

$7.49

Side Home Fries

$5.99

Mini Hash Browns

$5.99

Side Corned Beef Hash Well Done

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Salad

$6.49

Side avocado

$3.99

Fruit Salad

$6.49

Side Berries

$6.99

Side Bacon

$4.99

Side Ham

$4.99

Side Pork Roll

$4.99

Side Sausage

$4.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.49

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.49

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.29

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.49

Side White sauce 4oz

$2.99

Side White Sauce 2oz

$1.79

Side Marinara

$1.79

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.49

Side Gravy

$1.79

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.99

Yolk's & Omelettes

BYO Omelette

$10.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs CB Hash Well

$13.99

Garden Omelette

$14.99

Greek Omelette

$14.99

Italian Omelette

$14.99

LEO Omelette

$17.99

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.49

Western Omelette

$13.99

Plain Omelette

$9.49

Mexican Omlette

$14.99

Spanish Omlette

$14.99

2 Eggs No Potato

$3.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$15.99

Yolk's Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Meat & Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Potato & Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Western Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Roll Sandwich

$5.99

Beach Menu

Yolk's summer Salad

$15.99

Beach Burger

$11.99+

Beach Chicken

$16.99

Turkey BLT Wrap

$15.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.99

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$10.99

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.99

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

Prime Steak Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.49

Prime Steak Burger

$9.49

Prime Steak Cheese Burger

$9.99

Sunshine Burger

$11.99

Turkey Burger

$8.99

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Greek Burger

$12.49

Italian Burger

$12.49

Kid's Corner

Kids 1 Egg Platter

$7.99

Kids Burger

$10.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kids Mickey Pancake

$7.99

Lunch Special

Pastrami Reuben With FF

$16.95

Tuna salad sand with FF

$12.95

Chicken Salad Sand with FF

$12.95

BLT Sand with FF

$12.95

Fried Chix In Basket

$13.95

Fried Shrimp In Basket

$14.95

Chopped Steak

$13.95

Mike's Greek Corner

Gyro Sandwich

$11.99

Gyro Platter

$18.99

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Kabob Platter

$18.99

Spinach Pie W/Greek Salad

$15.99

Falafel Sandwich

$10.99

Falafel Platter

$16.99

Greek Pizza

$8.99

Grape Leaves

$7.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Garden Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT Sandwich

$8.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.99

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.99

Italian Wrap

$12.99

Greek Wrap

$12.99

Pastrami Reuben

$13.99

Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Starters & Soups

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Hummus With Celery, Carrots &pita

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Quesidilla

$10.99+

Regular Wings

$10.99+

Stuffed Grape leaves

$7.99

Chicken Soup

$4.79+

French Onion Soup

$6.49+

Homemade Signature Chili

$5.99+

Specialty Soup

$4.99+

Yolk's Shirts

T-Shirts

$20.00

T-Shirts XXL

$22.00

T-Shirts

$24.00

Mask

$5.00

Yolk’s Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Ice Cream

Kid's Ice Cream

$3.49

Single Scoop

$4.49

Dbl Scoop

$6.49

Sundae

$6.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Banana Split

$8.99

Banana Split Royale

$10.99

Pint Ice Cream

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Milk Shake

$6.49

Egg Cream

$4.49

Root Beer Float

$6.49

Coke Float

$6.49

Ice Cream Soda

$6.49

Cherry Lime Rickey

$3.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

