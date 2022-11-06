YOM- Marietta
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
YŌM was created to inspire an convenient healthy lifestyle, that is yummy, balanced and fun! We offer several vegan options, as well as, meat options to satisfy everyone. Using global spices and cuisines, we fuse those flavors and benefits to craft what we refer to as "Health Fusion" menu
Location
68 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060
