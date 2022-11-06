Restaurant header imageView gallery

YOM- Marietta

68 North Marietta Parkway

Marietta, GA 30060

Popular Items

AB & Jelly Smoothie
Thai Me Up Bowl (V)
Real Deal Buddha-rito (Vg)

Buddha Bowl

Kimchi, shredded carrots, ginger, Kashmiri Kashmiri broccoli, boiled egg,  toasted sesame seeds, red peppers. All  on soba noodles tossed with Korean BBQ sauce. Drizzle of Yom sauce
Thai Me Up Bowl (V)

Thai Me Up Bowl (V)

$13.99

***CONTAINS NUTS*** This Vegan dish consists of Seasoned Brussels, shredded carrots, sesame oil mushroom, Kashmiri broccoli. All on soba noodles tossed in Thai peanut sauce. With lime garlic aioli

Angry Buddha Bowl (V)

Angry Buddha Bowl (V)

$13.99

This Vegan dish consists of Spicy chickpeas tossed with our Buddha sauce (similar to Tikka Masala), sesame oil mushrooms, spicy cauliflower, spinach. All on Soba noodles. Served with YOM sauce.

Salutation Bowl (V)

Salutation Bowl (V)

$13.99

This Vegan dish consists of Roasted cinnamon sweet potato, sesame oil mushrooms, avocado smash, broccoli, apple cider vinegar chunks. All on white rice. With lime garlic aioli

Baja Bowl (Vg)

Baja Bowl (Vg)

$11.99

This Vegetarian dish consists of corn, black beans, avocado smash, white cheddar, Pico de Gallo, tortilla chips, shredded lettuce. Smoky chipotle sauce. Set on white rice.

Got Seoul Bowl (Vg)

Got Seoul Bowl (Vg)

$13.99

This Vegetarian dish consists of Vegan Kimchi, shredded carrots, shredded ginger, Kashmiri broccoli, boiled egg, red peppers, soba noodles. All on white rice. Served with toasted sesame seeds and YOM sauce.

Mo' Rockin Bowl (V)

Mo' Rockin Bowl (V)

$13.99

This Vegetarian dish consists of Buddha hummus, feta, savory couscous, cucumber, red peppers, chickpeas, red onion, cauliflower, smashed avocado. Mediterranean Zesty vinaigrette. All on white rice.

Buddha-ritos

Real Deal Buddha-rito (Vg)

Real Deal Buddha-rito (Vg)

$9.99

Corn, black beans, guacamole, cheese, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, white rice. Served with Smokey chipotle

Oh My Thai Buddha-rito (V)

Oh My Thai Buddha-rito (V)

$11.99

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Seasoned Brussels, white rice, Thai peanut sauce, shredded carrots, sesame oil mushroom, Kashmiri broccoli and lime garlic aioli

Snacks

Potstickers - chicken

Potstickers - chicken

$7.75

Veggie and chicken dumpling steamed and served with Thai peanut sauce or Sweet Thai Chili sauce

Brussels 4 Muscles (V)

Brussels 4 Muscles (V)

$7.75

Seasoned and shredded brussels served with Sweet Thai Chili & lime garlic aioli saices

Naughty but Nice Snack Bar

Chocolate Peanut Butter PB Snack Bar

$2.49

Pure Bliss Organic Real Food Bar - Snack Chocolate Peanut Butter NO GMO Vegan Gluten Free

Carob Fig Hazelnut Pure Bliss

$2.49

Pure Bliss Organic Real Food Bar - Snack Relaxing Ayurvedic Herbs NO GMO Grain Free Vegan Gluten Free

Chocolate Almond Butter

$2.49

Pure Bliss Organic Real Food Bar - Snack Chocolate Almond Butter NO GMO Vegan Gluten Free

Chocolate Sun Butter Snack Bites

$6.99

Pure Bliss Chocolate Sun Butter No added nuts NON GMO Gluten Free Vegan

Turmeric Lemon Orange

$6.99

Pure Bliss Turmeric Lemon Orange Bites No added nuts NON GMO Gluten Free Vegan

BBQ Kettle Chips

$2.75

Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips

$2.75

Sour Cream and Chives Kettle Chips

$2.75
Krab Cakes (V)

Krab Cakes (V)

$9.99

Jackfruit tossed with vegan mayo, panko, seasoning and toasted. Served with Sweet Thai Chili & Smoky Chipotle sauces

Couscous Mediterranean Salad

Couscous Mediterranean Salad

$3.99

Seasoned couscous salad with, cucumber, red onion, savory chickpeas, feta

Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$4.99

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
DC

DC

$2.50
Coke zero

Coke zero

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Water

Water

$2.50

Flavored seltzer

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

RAW Juice Smoothies

Green Machine Smoothie

Green Machine Smoothie

$11.99

Kale, spinach, pineapple, banana, cucumber, ​matcha tea, lemon, agave

Kaboom Smoothie

Kaboom Smoothie

$11.99

Turmeric, ginger, orange, pineapple, banana, coconut water

Beet It

Beet It

$11.99

Droppin' Beet Cold Pressed juice Banana Strawberries

Superfood Smoothies

AB & Jelly Smoothie

AB & Jelly Smoothie

$10.99

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana, apple, almond butter

Avo Tropic Smoothie

Avo Tropic Smoothie

$10.99

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Avocado, pineapple, banana, spinach, almond milk

Matcha Latte Smoothie

Matcha Latte Smoothie

$10.95

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Matcha, spinach, almond milk, vanilla, avocado, banana

Greenie Smoothie

Greenie Smoothie

$10.95

Kale, spinach, avocado, pineapple, apple

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$11.95

****Contains Nuts*** Vegan Pumpkin, Maple, Vanilla, Granola, Banana, Spice, Oat Milk Topped with Coconut Whip Cream

Sea Foam

Sea Foam

$10.99

Oat Milk ICE Banana Pineapple Blue Vida

Pitaya Punch

Pitaya Punch

$10.99

Apple Jc Ice Pitaya Coconut Cream Banana Pineapple

Super SOP

Super SOP

$10.99

Apple Juice Sour SOP banana pineapple Cinnamon Vanilla

Protein Smoothies

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

$9.95

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Vanilla whey protein, banana, Orange, pineapple, almond milk

Cosmic Groove Smoothie

Cosmic Groove Smoothie

$9.95

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Vanilla whey protein, blueberries, banana, hemp, almond milk

PB Choco

PB Choco

$9.95

***CONTAINS NUTS*** PB, chocolate whey, drizzle Hershey Simple 5 in cup banana, almond milk, Hemp seed

Espresso Mocha

Espresso Mocha

$9.95

Espresso, almond milk, banana, chocolate whey, Hershey 5

Classic Smoothies

Smooth Sunset Smoothie

Smooth Sunset Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberries, pineapple, banana, OJ, lemon

Tropic Breeze Smoothie

Tropic Breeze Smoothie

$7.95

Mango pineapple, OJ

Berry Boom Smoothie

Berry Boom Smoothie

$7.95

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, apple

PB Banana Honey

PB Banana Honey

$8.99

Almond Milk Ice Banana PB Honey

Artisan Sandwiches

Cali Vibin

Cali Vibin

$11.49

Turkey, acocado, tomarto, lettuce, lime garlic dressing, melted cheese

Sante Fe Chicken

Sante Fe Chicken

$11.49

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, lime cilantro sauce, melted cheese

South Beach

South Beach

$10.49
Bacon Turkey Ranch

Bacon Turkey Ranch

$11.49Out of stock

Sliced turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar Comes with FREE bag of Lays Original Chips

Toasts

Straight Up Toast

Straight Up Toast

$7.49

Smashed avocado, tomato, olive oil, Himalayian Sea salt, fresh crack pepper

Tuna Melt Toast

Tuna Melt Toast

$9.49

Tuna Salad, avocado, seasoning, celery, tomato, cracked pepper, melted cheese

Nutty Buddy Toast

Nutty Buddy Toast

$8.49

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Peanut butter, banana slices, granola, honey

Loaded

Loaded

$8.79

Signature Acai Bowls

Blue Vida, Pitaya, Passion Fruit
Berry Happy Bowl (V)

Berry Happy Bowl (V)

$13.99

Base: Acai Berry. Toppings: Granola, strawberry, blueberry, agave

PB Berry Bowl (V)

PB Berry Bowl (V)

$13.99

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Base: Acai Berry. Toppings: PB, blueberry, granola, agave

Rio de SOL Bowl (V)

Rio de SOL Bowl (V)

$13.99

*** Contains coconut*** Base: Blue Vida, passion fruit, Pitaya Toppings: pineapple, kiwi, granola, agave

Green Goddess Bowl (V)

Green Goddess Bowl (V)

$13.99

Base: Greenie Base. Toppings: Pineapple, granola, banana

BIG Kahuna

BIG Kahuna

$13.99

*** Contains coconut*** Blue Vida (spirulina) Coconut Passion Fruit

Paradise

Paradise

$13.99

Base: Mango, Passion Fruit, Acai Toppings: Pineapple, Granola, Kiwi

BYO Bowl

Medio BYO Signature Bowl

$9.99
Grande BYO Signature Bowl

Grande BYO Signature Bowl

$13.99

Handcrafted Lemonade

Turmeric, lemon, filtered water, organic cane
OG Lemon Lemonade

OG Lemon Lemonade

$4.99

Fresh squeezed lemon, organic cane sugar

Sunset Lemonade

Sunset Lemonade

$6.99

Fresh squeezed lemon, strawberry puree, organic cane sugar

Blue Steel Lemonade

Blue Steel Lemonade

$6.99

Fresh squeezed lemon, blueberry puree, organic cane sugar

Turmeric Lemonade

Turmeric Lemonade

$7.99
Hot Shot

Hot Shot

$7.99

Cayenne, lemon, ginger filtered water, organic cane

Cold Pressed Juices

Go Go Green

Go Go Green

$9.00

Kale, spinach, matcha tea, cucumber, lemon, agave

Kapow

Kapow

$9.00

Orange, pineapple, turmeric, ginger, coconut water

Droppin' Beets

Droppin' Beets

$9.00

Beets, carrot, orange, ginger

Revive

$9.00

Carrot, turmeric, celery, ginger, OJ

Banger

Banger

$9.00

Grapefruit, basil, apple vinegar, carrot, orange

Booster Shots

Ginger Shot

$3.99

Apple vinegar Shot

$3.99

Lemon Shot

$3.99

Grilled Cheese

Avocado & Tom

$10.49Out of stock

BLT

$9.49Out of stock

Ham & Tomato

$9.49Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Soups

Tomato

Tomato

$8.49Out of stock
Broccoli Cheese

Broccoli Cheese

$8.49Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$8.49Out of stock

Buddha Bowl (3PO)

Thai Me Up Bowl (V)

Thai Me Up Bowl (V)

$11.79

***CONTAINS NUTS*** This Vegan dish consists of Seasoned Brussels, shredded carrots, sesame oil mushroom, Kashmiri broccoli. All on soba noodles tossed in Thai peanut sauce. With lime garlic aioli

Angry Buddha Bowl (V)

Angry Buddha Bowl (V)

$11.79

This Vegan dish consists of Spicy chickpeas tossed with our Buddha sauce (similar to Tikka Masala), sesame oil mushrooms, spicy cauliflower, spinach. All on Soba noodles. Served with YOM sauce.

Salutation Bowl (V)

Salutation Bowl (V)

$11.79

This Vegan dish consists of Roasted cinnamon sweet potato, sesame oil mushrooms, avocado smash, broccoli, apple cider vinegar chunks. All on white rice. With lime garlic aioli

Baja Bowl (Vg)

Baja Bowl (Vg)

$10.95

This Vegetarian dish consists of corn, black beans, avocado smash, white cheddar, Pico de Gallo, tortilla chips, shredded lettuce. Smoky chipotle sauce. Set on white rice.

Got Seoul Bowl (Vg)

Got Seoul Bowl (Vg)

$12.79

This Vegetarian dish consists of Vegan Kimchi, shredded carrots, shredded ginger, Kashmiri broccoli, boiled egg, red peppers, soba noodles. All on white rice. Served with toasted sesame seeds and YOM sauce.

Mo' Rockin Bowl (V)

Mo' Rockin Bowl (V)

$11.79

This Vegetarian dish consists of Buddha hummus, feta, savory couscous, cucumber, red peppers, chickpeas, red onion, cauliflower, smashed avocado. Mediterranean Zesty vinaigrette. All on white rice.

Burritos (3PO)

Real Deal Buddha-rito (Vg)

Real Deal Buddha-rito (Vg)

$8.45

Corn, black beans, guacamole, cheese, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, white rice. Served with Smokey chipotle

Gangnam Buddha-rito (Vg)

$9.45

Kimchi, shredded carrots, pickled ginger, Kashmiri broccoli, boiled egg, toasted sesame seeds, red peppers, white rice and YOM Sauce

Oh My Thai Buddha-rito (V)

Oh My Thai Buddha-rito (V)

$9.45

***CONTAINS NUTS*** Seasoned Brussels, white rice, Thai peanut sauce, shredded carrots, sesame oil mushroom, Kashmiri broccoli and lime garlic aioli

Zen Buddha-rito (V)

Zen Buddha-rito (V)

$9.45

Roasted cinnamon sweet potato, sesame oil mushrooms, avocado, broccoli, apple cider vinegar chuncks, white cheddar, white rice. Served with lime garlic aioli

Snacks (3PO)

Potstickers - chicken

Potstickers - chicken

$9.00

Veggie and chicken dumpling steamed and served with Thai peanut sauce or Sweet Thai Chili sauce

Brussels 4 Muscles (V)

Brussels 4 Muscles (V)

$7.00

Seasoned and shredded brussels served with Sweet Thai Chili & lime garlic aioli saices

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
YŌM was created to inspire an convenient healthy lifestyle, that is yummy, balanced and fun! We offer several vegan options, as well as, meat options to satisfy everyone. Using global spices and cuisines, we fuse those flavors and benefits to craft what we refer to as "Health Fusion" menu

Location

68 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060

