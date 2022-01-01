Yoma Boston
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Yoma was built on spreading the taste of Burma, in distributing classic, all natural Burmese cuisine, so that everyone can love and appreciate real authentic Burmese food that makes you feel good. For the past 13 years, we continue in providing you with the best Burmese dishes around, and we hope you can taste the pride of our culture in our food.
Location
5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston, MA 02134
