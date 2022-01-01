Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoma Boston

5 NORTH BEACON ST

Allston, MA 02134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tea Salad
Rainbow Noodle (AhSoneThoh)
Garlic Chicken Noodle (SiJetKhohSwae)

Drink

Rangoon Tea (hot/iced)

$3.99

Fine Milk Tea Imported form Myanmar, Available with non dairy creamer

Limeade

$5.75
Yogurt Drink

$4.95
Soft Drinks (can soda)

$2.50+
Coconut water

$3.75
Tamarind Juice

$3.75

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

HOT BLACK TEA

$0.99

Starters

Spice Mountain

$12.45
Plata

$3.25
Pea Plata

$7.99
Mandalay Plata

$7.99
Chicken Plata

$7.99
Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$8.95
Edamame

$6.75

Salads (AhThoh)

Tea Salad

$11.75
Mango Salad

$11.75
Tomato Salad

$11.75
Ginger Salad

$11.75
Rice n' Spices

$11.75
Chickpea Tofu Salad

$11.75

Sides

Coconut Rice

$4.75+

Balachaung

$2.95+

ChinPongHin

$8.95

ChinPongJaw (vegetarian)

$12.00

ChinPongJaw (with shrimp)

$16.00

Hot n' Sour Roselle Leaves Soup (ChinPoungHin)

$5.95

Noodles (KhohSwae)

Rainbow Noodle (AhSoneThoh)

$13.25
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup (OhnNohKhohSwae)

$13.25
Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup (JarZanHinGa)

$13.25

Mohinga

$13.25
Garlic Chicken Noodle (SiJetKhohSwae)

$13.25
Mandalay Noodle

$13.25
Royal Chicken Noodle (NanJeeThoh)

$13.25
Golden Chicken Noodle (ShweTaungKhohSwae)

$13.25
Burmese chickpea tofu Noodle (Udon)

$13.25
Burmese chickpea Tofu Noodle (yellow)

$13.25
Simple Noodle (KhohSwaeThoh)

$13.25

Curry (Hin ) served with steamed rice

Bamboo Tofu Curry (Myit Hin)

$13.85
Okra Tofu Curry (YonePaTayThee Hin)

$13.85
Potato Tofu Curry (Arloo PahPya Hin)

$13.85
Pumpkin Tofu Curry (PhaYoneThee Hin)

$13.85

Happy Chicken (chicken, tofu, egg, potato)

$13.85

Egg Bamboo

$13.85

Okra Egg

$13.85

Pumpkin Egg

$13.85

Egg Potato

$13.85

Eggplant tofu

$13.85

Eggplant egg (Egg'splant)

$13.85

Eggplant chicken

$13.85

Toppings

boiled egg

$2.00

chickpea frittered (PaeKatJaw)

$2.00

Crispy Assorted Beans

$2.00

Crispy pork skin

$2.00

dry shrimp

$2.50

fried dry anchovy

$2.50

roasted chicken

$2.50

Burmese steamed tofu

$2.50

Burmese Groceries

8 oz Tea Salad Dressing (Spicy)

$10.85

10 oz Tea Salad Dressing (spicy)

$14.99

6 oz Tea Salad Dressing (original flavor)

$9.85

9 ouncess Mixed Bean

$6.85

Anchovies Balachaung ငါးနီတူ ဘာလ ေျခာင္

$5.75

Loitta Balachaung

$4.75

Shrimp Balachaung

$6.75

Black Tea

$4.99

Calsome

$12.99

Chickpea Powder

$2.99

Clear Fish Soup (this is not Mohinga) Rakhine Mohti (Peti's brand)

$4.75

Durin cake

$2.95

Fried Garlic

$4.15
fritter fried chickpea (for Mohinga)

$10.85

10 pieces of fritter fried chickpea for Mohinga noodles topping

Ginger salad

$5.75

Lemon (sweet and sour)

$5.95

Mohinga Mixed (Peti)

$11.99

Palm Sugar

$4.95+

Pickled Fish (Ngapi)

$32.00

Pickled Mango Salad

$5.75

Rangoon Tea (1 LB)

$14.75

Rangoon Tea (8 oz)

$7.95

Roasted Loitta Fish

$7.99

Roasted Snakehead Fish

$12.99

Royal Myanmar tea

$11.79

Save Myanmar T.shirt

$20.00

Shrimp Pasted (grilled)

$5.75

Smoked Chili Flakes

$6.85

Soybean Chips

$2.45

Sun-Dried Shrimps

$12.75

Tea Leaves (Raw)

$8.55

Tempura Powder

$2.99

Noodle for Mohinga

$5.45

Tohu powder

$4.75

Tempura powder

$2.99

Mustard Soup (Peti/SunTan Soup)

$3.95

SunTan (Yoma)

$2.45

Lima Bean Roasted

$3.95

Masala (curry powder)

$3.85

Peanut Candy

$3.99

Fruit preserved (plum/Marin/tomato)

$8.95

Vegetarian Balachaung (peanut, sesame, chil, garlic, onion, beans)

$8.95

Sunday Tea/ Coffee Mix

$12.75

Starters (AhSarPhay)

Spice Mountain

$12.45
Plata

$3.25
Pea Plata

$7.99
Mandalay Plata

$7.99
Edamame

$6.75

Salads (AhThoh)

Tea Salad

$11.75
Mango Salad

$11.75
Tomato Salad

$11.75
Ginger Salad

$11.75
Rice n' Spices

$11.75

Chickpea Tofu Salad

$11.95

Sides

Coconut Rice

$2.95+

Hot n' Sour Roselle Leaves Soup (ChinPoungHin)

$5.95

Noodle (KhaoSwae)

Rainbow Noodle

$13.25

Simple Noodle

$13.25
Mandalay Noodle

$13.25
Coconut Tofu Noodle Soup

$13.25
ShweTaung/Golden Tofu Noodle

$13.25
Nanje/Royal Tofu Noodle

$13.25

Garlic Tofu Noodle

$13.25

Curry (Hin) served with steamed rice

Pumpkin Tofu Curry (PhaYoneThee Hin)

$13.85
Bamboo Tofu Curry (Myit Hin)

$13.85
Okra Tofu Curry (YonePaTayThee Hin)

$13.85
Potato Tofu Curry (Arloo PahPya Hin)

$13.85

Pumpkin Egg Curry (PhaYoneThee Hin)

$12.95

Bamboo Egg Curry (Myit Hin)

$12.95

Okra Egg Curry (YonePaTayThee Hin)

$12.95

Potato Egg Curry (Arloo Hin)

$12.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Yoma was built on spreading the taste of Burma, in distributing classic, all natural Burmese cuisine, so that everyone can love and appreciate real authentic Burmese food that makes you feel good. For the past 13 years, we continue in providing you with the best Burmese dishes around, and we hope you can taste the pride of our culture in our food.

Website

Location

5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

