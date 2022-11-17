Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yomie's Rice x Yogurt

review star

No reviews yet

1350 S. Colorado Blvd #121

Denver, CO 80222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Teagurt 芒果果茶酸奶 700ML
Yomie's Purple Rice Yogurt 有米酸奶 500ML
Strawberry Yogurt 草莓肉肉酸奶 500ML

Yomie's Rice x Yougurt Series 有米酸奶系列

Yomie's Purple Rice Yogurt 有米酸奶 500ML

Yomie's Purple Rice Yogurt 有米酸奶 500ML

$6.95

Fresh Yogurt with Purple Rice

Yomie's Oats Yogurt 有燕麦酸奶 500ML

Yomie's Oats Yogurt 有燕麦酸奶 500ML

$6.95

Fresh Yogurt with Oat

Oats Purple Rice Yogurt 元气燕麦紫米酸奶 500ML

Oats Purple Rice Yogurt 元气燕麦紫米酸奶 500ML

$6.95

Fresh Yogurt with Oats and Purple Rice

Red Bean Purple Rice Yogurt 小时候红豆紫米酸奶 500ML

Red Bean Purple Rice Yogurt 小时候红豆紫米酸奶 500ML

$6.95

Fresh Yogurt with Red Bean and Purple Rice

Red Bean & Oats Yogurt 小时候红豆燕麦酸奶 500ML

Red Bean & Oats Yogurt 小时候红豆燕麦酸奶 500ML

$6.95

Fresh Yogurt with Red Bean and Oats

Jujube Purple Rice Yogurt 元气红枣紫米酸奶 500ML

Jujube Purple Rice Yogurt 元气红枣紫米酸奶 500ML

$6.95

Fresh Yogurt with Jujube(red date)

Taro Yogurt芋泥芋圆酸奶 500ML

Taro Yogurt芋泥芋圆酸奶 500ML

$7.95Out of stock

Fresh Yogurt with Taro and Taro Ball

Sweet Potato Taro Yogurt薯泥芋圆酸奶 500ML

Sweet Potato Taro Yogurt薯泥芋圆酸奶 500ML

$7.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato with Taro Ball and Fresh Yogurt

Taro Milk 芋泥芋圆鲜奶500ML

Taro Milk 芋泥芋圆鲜奶500ML

$7.50Out of stock

Taro and Taro Ball with Whole Milk(hot/cold)

Sweet Potato Taro Milk 芋圆薯泥鲜奶500ML

Sweet Potato Taro Milk 芋圆薯泥鲜奶500ML

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato with Taro Ball and Whole Milk(hot/cold)

Fresh Fruit Yogurt Series 新鲜水果酸奶系列

Pineapple Yogurt 嘿，凤梨 500ML

Pineapple Yogurt 嘿，凤梨 500ML

$7.50

Fresh Yogurt with Fresh Pineapple

Strawberry Yogurt 草莓肉肉酸奶 500ML

Strawberry Yogurt 草莓肉肉酸奶 500ML

$7.50

Fresh Yogurt with Fresh Strawberry

Melon Yogurt 蜜瓜酸奶 500ML

Melon Yogurt 蜜瓜酸奶 500ML

$7.50

Fresh Yogurt with Fresh Melon(honeydew)

Mango Yogurt 芒里偷闲酸奶 500ML

Mango Yogurt 芒里偷闲酸奶 500ML

$7.75

Fresh Yogurt With Fresh Mango

Avocado Yogurt 牛油果酸奶 500ML

Avocado Yogurt 牛油果酸奶 500ML

$7.75

Fresh Yogurt with Fresh Avocado

Melon & Avocado Yogurt 蜜瓜牛油果酸奶 500ML

Melon & Avocado Yogurt 蜜瓜牛油果酸奶 500ML

$7.75

Fresh Yogurt with Fresh Avocado & Melon

Banana Strawberry Yogurt

$7.75Out of stock

Banana Yogurt

$7.50Out of stock
Passion Fruit Yogurt 百香果香了酸奶 500ML

Passion Fruit Yogurt 百香果香了酸奶 500ML

$7.75

Fresh Yogurt with Passion Fruit

Peach Yogurt 桃气酸奶 500ML

Peach Yogurt 桃气酸奶 500ML

$7.75Out of stock

Fresh Yogurt with Fresh Peach(White Peach)

Fresh Fruit Teagurt Series(Tea & Yogurt) 大颗粒酸奶系列

Grape Teagurt 葡萄果茶酸奶 700ML

Grape Teagurt 葡萄果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Grape, Fresh Yogurt, Crystal Jello and Green Tea

Melon Teagourt 蜜瓜果茶酸奶 700ML

Melon Teagourt 蜜瓜果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Melon(honeydew) with Yogurt, Crystal Boba and Green Tea

Strawberry Teagurt 莓莓果茶酸奶 700ML

Strawberry Teagurt 莓莓果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Strawberry with Yogurt, Crystal Boba and Green Tea

Kiwi Teagurt 奇异果茶酸奶 700ML

Kiwi Teagurt 奇异果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Crystal Boba, Fresh Kiwi with Yogurt and Green Tea

Mango Melon Teagurt 芒果蜜瓜酸奶 700ML

Mango Melon Teagurt 芒果蜜瓜酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Mango & Melon with Yogurt, Crystal Boba and Green Tea

Mango Teagurt 芒果果茶酸奶 700ML

Mango Teagurt 芒果果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Mango with Yogurt, Green Tea, Oats

Peach Teagurt 蜜桃果茶酸奶 700ML

Peach Teagurt 蜜桃果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95Out of stock

Fresh White Peach with Yogurt, Crystal Boba and Green Tea

Pineapple Teagurt 凤梨果茶酸奶 700ML

Pineapple Teagurt 凤梨果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Pineapple, Sago with Yogurt and Green Tea

Fresh Fruit Tea 阳光水果茶

Lemon Fruit Tea 柠檬冰萃 700ML

Lemon Fruit Tea 柠檬冰萃 700ML

$7.25

Fresh Lime with Green Tea

Strawberry Watermelon Orange Fruit Tea 草莓西瓜橙 700ML

Strawberry Watermelon Orange Fruit Tea 草莓西瓜橙 700ML

$7.75

Fresh Strawberry, Watermelon, Orange with Green Tea

Grand Slam Fruit Tea 水果茶大满贯700ML

Grand Slam Fruit Tea 水果茶大满贯700ML

$7.95

Orange, Mango, Watermelon, Passion Fruit, Lime With Green Tea

Mango Passion Fruit Tea 百香芒果茉莉 700ML

Mango Passion Fruit Tea 百香芒果茉莉 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Mango, Passion Fruit with Green Tea

Pineapple Fruit Tea 700ml

$7.25Out of stock

Dessert 甜品

Egg Custard

Egg Custard

$3.00Out of stock

Egg Custard 2 for $5

$5.00Out of stock

One Dozen Egg Custard(Pre Order Only)

$26.00

Home made fresh Egg Custard, Pre Order Only

Flavored Custard(Pre Order Only)

$26.00Out of stock

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh baked sweet potato

New DRINKS

Mango Passion Fruit Tea 百香芒果茉莉 700ML

Mango Passion Fruit Tea 百香芒果茉莉 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Mango, Passion Fruit with Green Tea

Grand Slam Fruit Tea 水果茶大满贯700ML

Grand Slam Fruit Tea 水果茶大满贯700ML

$7.95

Orange, Mango, Watermelon, Passion Fruit, Lime With Green Tea

Passion Fruit Yogurt 百香果香了酸奶 500ML

Passion Fruit Yogurt 百香果香了酸奶 500ML

$7.75

Fresh Yogurt with Passion Fruit

Mango Pomelo Yogurt500ML 酸奶杨枝甘露500ML

Mango Pomelo Yogurt500ML 酸奶杨枝甘露500ML

$7.95

Fresh Mango, coconut jelly, Pomelo with Fresh Yogurt

Grape Teagurt 葡萄果茶酸奶 700ML

Grape Teagurt 葡萄果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Grape, Fresh Yogurt, Crystal Jello and Green Tea

Pineapple Teagurt 凤梨果茶酸奶 700ML

Pineapple Teagurt 凤梨果茶酸奶 700ML

$7.95

Fresh Pineapple, Sago with Yogurt and Green Tea

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1350 S. Colorado Blvd #121, Denver, CO 80222

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Viale Pizza and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190 Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Shawarma Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S. Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese @ Junction Food and Drink
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S. Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Taco Sabe
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston