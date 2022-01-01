Korean
Yong
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Korean cuisine, simplified.
Location
712 Main Street, Suite 106, Houston, TX 77002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire - 9114 Bellaire Boulevard
No Reviews
9114 Bellaire Boulevard Houston, TX 77036
View restaurant