Korean

Yong

review star

No reviews yet

712 Main Street

Suite 106

Houston, TX 77002

Order Again

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

$4.00

Veggie Egg Rolls

$4.00

Wings

$9.00

Dragon Tots

$9.00

Add A Wing

$1.50

Bowls

Bibimbap

$15.00+

Bulgogi

$15.00

Kalbi

$17.00

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Pork

$14.00

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Japchae

$11.00+

Wings & Rice Special

$15.00

Slab Of Kalbi

$5.00

Sides

Add Egg Roll

$2.00

Add Veggie Egg Roll

$2.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side KFR

$5.00

Side of Kimchi

$1.00

Side Of Segsi Sauce

Side Of Rice Sauce

Extra Soy Sauce

Side Of Soy Sauce

N/A Beverages

Ozarka

$1.00

Mexican Soda

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$1.00

Tea

$2.50

DAILY SPECIAL

Daily Special

$16.00

Courtesy Wings

Courtesy Egg Roll

Courtesy Veg Egg Roll

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Korean cuisine, simplified.

712 Main Street, Suite 106, Houston, TX 77002

Yong image
Yong image

