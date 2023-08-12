MENU

STARTERS

Garlic Knots 12

$9.00

Fresh Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots 6

$5.00

Fresh Garlic Knots

Meatball Sliders

$11.00

3 Meatballs Sandwiched Between Our Famous Garlic Knots

Meatballs & Ricotta

$10.00

4 Beef Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce and Ricotta Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

5 Pieces

Stuffed Garlic Knots

$6.00

Our Famous Garlic Knots Stuffed With Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

10 Ricotta-Filled Ravioli Lightly Breaded & Toasted

Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

SALADS

Greek Salad

$8.00

Iceberg and Romaine Topped with Kalamata Olives, Red Onions and Feta Cheese

House Salad

$8.00

Iceberg and Romaine Topped with Croutons, Tomatoes, Cucumber and Cheddar Cheese

Yonkers Salad

$8.00

Iceberg and Romaine Topped with Black Olives, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tri-Color Pasta and Mozzarella Cheese

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Iceberg and Romaine Topped with Tomatoes, Black Olives, Prosciutto, Salami and Mozzarella Cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes and Fresh Basil and a Light Balsamic Glaze

Side Salad

$4.00

Iceberg and Romaine with Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers

SUBS

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Sliced Meatballs with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Sliced with Marinara and Mozzarella

Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Sliced Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Soppressata, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato and Olive Oil

The Angulo

$10.00

Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Sliced Meatballs, Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

The Caprese

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil and Olive Oil

The TA

$10.00

Slice Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Olive Oil and Basil

ENTREES

Spaghetti With Marinara

$8.50

Spaghetti Pasta with our House Made Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$10.00

Spaghetti Pasta with our House Made Marinara Sauce and Meatballs

Spaghetti with Mushrooms

$10.00

Spaghetti Pasta with our House Made Marinara and Sautéed Mushrooms

Lasagna

$13.00

House Made Lasagna

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

5 Pieces of Cheese Ravioli topped with House Made Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Fettuccine Pasta in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Penne Ala Vodka

$11.00

Penne Pasta in a Vodka Pink Sauce

Tortellini Bolognese

$11.00

Small Pasta Rings Filled with Ricotta Cheese in a Mixture of a Creamy Meat Pink Sauce

Baked Ziti

$10.00

Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Breast in our House Made Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese and Served with Spaghetti Pasta

CHILDRENS MENU

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Spaghetti Pasta with our House Made Marinara Sauce

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Fettuccine Pasta in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Kids Baked Ziti

$7.00

Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

Kids Baked Ravioli

$7.00

3 Pieces of Cheese Ravioli topped with House Made Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Kids Tortellini Bolognese

$8.00

Small Pasta Rings Filled with Ricotta Cheese in a Mixture of a Creamy Meat Pink Sauce

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$6.00

2 Vanilla Chocolate Chip Filled Shells

Tiramisu Cup

$5.00

Lady finger Cookies Soaked in a Rum Liquore, Topped with Mascarpone and dusted with Cocoa Powder

Caramel Knots

$7.00

Homemade Dough Deep Fried, Covered in Powdered Sugar and served with Caramel Dipping Sauce

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Can Drink

$1.50

Specialty Bottle

$3.00

SIDES

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

PIZZA

12" PIZZAS

Cheese 12"

$11.00

House Made Pizza Sauce With Mozzarella Cheese

Works 12''

$15.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives

Veggie 12''

$14.00

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Black Olives

Alfredo Pizza 12"

$15.00

House Made Alfredo Sauce with Mozzarella

Meatlovers 12"

$14.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Jimmy's Italian Sausage and Hamburger

Margherita 12"

$14.00

House Made Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil

The Rohnn 12''

$17.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions, Mushroom and Black Olive

The Jojo 12''

$14.00

All Beef Meatballs, Jimmy's Italian Sausage and Ricotta Cheese

The Chloe 12''

$13.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella

The Stoney 12"

$13.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms and Black Olives

The Aikman 12''

$13.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage and Jalapenos

The Great Bambino 12''

$17.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Hot Soppressata, Meatballs and Hamburger

The Fire & Ice 12"

$14.00

Jimmy's Italian Sausage and Ricotta Cheese

Story City 12"

$17.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese topped with Truffle Oil

The Squire 12"

$17.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Sausage, Hot Soppressata, Red Peppers and Hot Honey

18" PIZZAS

Cheese 18"

$14.00

House Made Pizza Sauce With Mozzarella Cheese

Works 18"

$18.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives

Veggie 18''

$17.00

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Black Olives

Alfredo Pizza 18"

$18.00

House Made Alfredo Sauce with Mozzarella

Meatlovers 18"

$17.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Jimmy's Italian Sausage and Hamburger

Margherita 18"

$17.00

House Made Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil

The Rohnn 18"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions, Mushroom and Black Olive

The Jojo 18"

$17.00

All Beef Meatballs, Jimmy's Italian Sausage and Ricotta Cheese

The Chloe 18"

$16.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella

The Stoney 18"

$16.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms and Black Olives

The Aikman 18"

$16.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage and Jalapenos

The Great Bambino 18"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Hot Soppressata, Meatballs and Hamburger

The Fire & Ice 18"

$17.00

Jimmy's Italian Sausage and Ricotta Cheese

Story City 18"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese topped with Truffle Oil

The Squire 18"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Hot Soppressata, Red Peppers and Hot Honey

12" CAULIFLOWER PIZZAS

Cauliflower Cheese 12"

$11.00

Cauliflower Works 12''

$15.00

Cauliflower Veggie 12''

$14.00

Cauliflower Alfredo Pizza 12"

$15.00

Cauliflower Meatlovers 12"

$14.00

Cauliflower Margherita 12"

$14.00

Cauliflower The Rohnn 12"

$17.00

Cauliflower The Jojo 12''

$14.00

Cauliflower The Chloe 12''

$13.00

Cauliflower The Stoney 12"

$13.00

Cauliflower The Aikman 12''

$13.00

Cauliflower The Great Bambino 12''

$17.00

Cauliflower The Fire & Ice 12"

$14.00

Cauliflower Story City 12"

$17.00

Cauliflower The Squire 12''

$17.00

PIZZA BY THE SLICE

Slice of Cheese

$3.00

A Slice of our House Cheese Pizza

SPECIALTY SLICE

Specialty Slice

$4.75

A Slice of any of our Specialty Pies

PIZZA POCKETS

Calzone

$9.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and Jimmy's Italian Sausage

Stromboli

$9.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Pepperoni and Mushroom

PIZZA ROLLS

Pizza Rolls 1

$3.50

Pepperoni or Jimmy's Italian Sausage

Pizza Rolls 3

$10.00

Pepperoni or Jimmy's Italian Sausage

Pizza Rolls 6

$20.00

Pepperoni or Jimmy's Italian Sausage

RETAIL

MERCH

T-Shirt

$20.99

Hat

$25.99