Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Yonkers Brewing Co.

439 Reviews

$$

92 Main St.

Yonkers, NY 10701

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Chicken Carbonara
Cheese Steak

Appetizers

Wings

$15.00

Boneless Buffalo Bites

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.50

sprouts flashed fried and tossed with bacon and parmesan cheese

Arancini

$13.50

rice balls served with marinara sauce topped off with parmesan and basil-pesto aioli

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Slabs of Bacon

$19.00

three pieces of thick crispy and applewood Nueske bacon drizzled with spciy honey

Crunchy Country Chicken

$12.00

chicken tenders coated in panko and corn flakes served with house-made 914 Lager BBQ sauce

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Burrata

$16.00

fresh burrata cheese served with prosciutto, fig jam, crostini and a balsamic reduction

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.50

Pedro's Quesadilla

$12.00

grilled chicken with a blend of cheeses, onions, pico de gallo, corn, chipotle aioli and a side of guac and a lime-cilantro sour cream

Octopus

$18.00

fresh grilled octopus with sweet pepper puree, cherry tomatoes, fingerling potatoes and a balsamic glaze

Mussels

$15.75

served in a garlic butter broth

Calamari

$15.75

golden fried calamari served with a side of marinara and chipotle aoili

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

marinated in Yonkers Brewing Co.'s Mango Hard Seltzer and fried, topped with shaved cocnut and habanero aioli

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

deep-fried golden cauliflower tossed in Tabasco and served with garlic honey aioli

Guac and Chips

$10.00

hand mashed avocado, lime juice, jalapenos, onions and cilantro

Stuffed & Fried Jalapenos

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Pasta

Chicken Carbonara

$19.00

pancetta garlic, heavy cream, sauteed chicken, parmesan cheese

Penne alla Vodka

$15.00

penne, parmesan cheese and parsley

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$20.00

spicy red tomato sauce over angel hair pasta

Gnocchi

$15.00

gnocchi with truffle oil, mushrooms and grated parmesan

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

served over linguine

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.50

bacon, lettuce and tomato with garlic honey aioli

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.75

breaded or grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce and blue cheese

Cheese Steak

$17.25

grilled steak, onions, cheese and chimmicuri

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Mimi's Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.75

fried chicken tossed in a sweet hot sauce, served with bacon, chipotle aioli, IPA beer-battered waffles, pickles and cheddar cheese

Rockaway Sandywich

$16.00

grilled chicken, prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers and spinach on ciabatta bread with balsamic drizzle

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

tender short ribs served on buttery toast, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli

YB Spicy Fried Chicken

$15.50

buttermilk chicken, pickles, Mike's hot honey sauce served on a brioche bun

Tacos

Dawn's Fish Tacos

$15.25

battered and fried white fish topped with pickled cabbage, guacamole, salsa verde and habanero aioli

Shrimp Tacos

$15.25

ancho shrimp topped with salsa verde, guacamole, pickled cabbage and cilantro-lime sour cream

Birria Tacos

$14.50

2 tacos packed with braised short rib, cilantro, onions. The tortilla is dipped in a birria sauce and cooked on the griddle. This taco is topped with cheddar cheese and lime sour cream

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

served with a mango chutney, pickled cabbage, guacamole and chipotle aioli

Burgers

Cheddar Gorge Burger

$17.95

fried shallots, bacon cheddar cheese and YBC secret sauce

Barbara's Burger

$17.95

gouda, carmelized onions, mixed greens and YBC secret sauce

Truffle Burger

$17.95

sauteed mushrooms, crispy shallots, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, truffle mayo and balsamic reduction

Salmon Burger

$16.75

fresh-caught Atlantic salmon, capers, red onion, topped with mixed greens, tomato and spicy aioli

Beyond Burger

$18.00

kale, tomato, fried shallots and topped with a spicy aioli

Salads

Farm Bowl

$15.00

couscous with wilted kale sauteed seasonal vegetables with feta cheese, and topped in honey a lemon dressing and mixed greens

Chicken Cesar

$15.50

Cobb Salad

$19.00

pan seared salmon, hard-boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, blue cheese crumbles, honey lemon dressing and mixed greens

Blackened Chicken

$18.00

blackened chicken, kale couscous, tossed in a chipotle vinegarette, cherry tomatoes, pickled cabbage, red onions

Entrees

Pan Seared Salmon

$23.00

salmon served with sauteed seasonal vegetables, oven-roasted potatoes, carrot puree & pomegranate glaze

Fried Chicken and Waffle

$18.50

IPA beer-battered waffles, boneless fried chicken tossed in a hot honey glaze, served with spicy chipotle maple syrup and a side of mac n cheese

Fresh Potato and Cheese Pierogies

$18.75

served with brats, carmelized onions, and a lime-cilantro sour cream

Flank Steak

$24.75

served with chimichurri, oven-roasted potatoes, seasonal sauteed vegetables and a red wine reduction

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

cheddar cheese, melted between buttered toast and served with a side of french fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

three (3) pieces of chicken with a side of ketchup

Kids Pasta and Butter

$5.50

penne pasta and butter

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.50

kids size mac n cheese

4 PACK AND CROWLER TOGO

1-16oz Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$5.00

1-16oz Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

$5.00

1-19.2oz Ray’s Can (Single)

$6.00

32oz 914

$10.99

32oz Barricade Hazy IPA

$13.99

32oz Blood Red Summer

$13.99

32oz ESB

$12.99

32oz Jacks Abby - Post Shift Pilsner

$10.99

32oz Pass the Mic

$10.99

32oz Pineapple Zappa

$13.99

32oz Rays IPA

$13.99

32oz Recreational Session IPA

$10.99

32oz Rock the Bells Gose

$16.99

32oz Saw Mill Pilsner

$10.99

32oz Squeezin Down the Lime

$10.99

4 pk 914

$11.99

4 pk Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$12.00

4 pk Hallertau Blanc Pilsener

$16.99

4 pk Ray's 16oz cans

$14.99

4 pk Squeezin Down the Lime

$14.99

4 pk Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

$10.99

4 pk Terror On The Hudson

$13.99

Case 914

$60.00

Case Mango Seltzer

$55.00

Case of Black Cherry Seltzer

$55.00

Case of Mango Seltzer

$55.00

Case Ray's IPA

$77.00

Case Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

$55.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in downtown Yonkers, John Rubbo wants the brewery environment and culture to reflect how he sees his hometown. The Yonkers Brewing Co. is a place where the community can come together in a lively environment to celebrate what this city has to offer – culture, entertainment, history and now good beer.

Website

Location

92 Main St., Yonkers, NY 10701

Directions

