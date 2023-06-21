Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yook 92

425 Grand Avenue

Palisades Park, NJ 07650

Appetizer (T)

Pajun

$15.00

Korean style scallion pancake with shrimp and squid, served with house soy sauce

Tteokbokki

$19.00

Rice cakes, fishcakes, and hard-boiled egg cooked in a sweet and spicy sauce, served with fried seaweed rolls

Wings

$15.00

Soy glazed deep-fried chicken wings, served with wasabi mayo

Entrees (T)

Spicy Pork Ribs

$29.00

Flame-seared, spicy marinated baby back ribs, served with rice

Galbi Tang

$21.00

Beef short rib soup with clear noodles, egg, and radish, served with rice

Pork Galbi Tang

$19.00

Spicy pork spare rib soup with potatoes, served with rice

Yookgaejang

$17.00

Spicy shredded beef soup with clear noodles, egg, bracken fern, and green onions, served with rice

Seafood Udong

$17.00

Spicy stir-fried thick noodles with squid, shrimp, mussels, and assorted veggies

Bori Denjang

$15.00

Barley & soybean paste stew with beef & veggies, served with rice

Drinks (T)

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Quality Korean food on the go

Location

