Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN
LANCASTER, PA 17603
Popular Items
Kefi Menu
Calamari Fritti
Lightly flour dusted fried calamari tossed in garlic, lemon and olive oil with Kalamata olives and pepperoncini and topped with crumbled feta
Crab Stuffed Avocado Salad
Crab, onion, red pepper, cucumber in olive oil, lime and herbs stuffed in fresh Avocado
Steamed Clams
One pound little neck clams steamed served with drawn butter
Melitzanes Tiganites Fried Eggplant
Thinly sliced batter fried eggplants served with tzatziki sauce.
Octadodi Grilled Octopus Salad
Grilled octopus, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeño in a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
8oz. Filet
Choose temperature on steak Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
14oz. Ribeye
Choose temperature on steak Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
14oz. NY Strip
Choose temperature on steak Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Psari Plaki
Greek style halibut baked with olive oil, tomatoes and vegetables. Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Salmon En Papillote
Fresh Atlantic salmon, tomatoes, onions, garlic, lemon wedges and fresh oregano baked in a parchment paper pocket Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Crab Cake Entree
Our own mixture of crab and seasoning, lightly buttered and broiled. Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Coquilles St. Jacques
Pan seared sea scallops topped with a creamy leek and mushroom swiss sauce with piped smashed potatoes Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Grilled Tuna
Grilled 8oz ahi tuna seasoned with olive oil and fresh herbs Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Chilean Sea Bass Provencat
Provencal Pan seared Chilean sea bass with sautéed mushrooms, grape tomatoes, capers, Kalamata olives simmered in garlic and white wine Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Paidaika Lamb Chops
Charbroiled lamb chops with olive oil, fresh oregano and lemon. Choose temperature on steak Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Pork Flat Iron Steak
Grilled seasoned 14 oz. pork flat iron steak topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese and fresh Rosemary Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Mediterranean Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with red peppers and sautéed spinach in a lemon-caper sauce and topped with feta cheese. Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf
Shrimp Mediterranean Pasta
Pastas are served with a small house salad Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, fresh basil and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in fresh fettuccini pasta
Astako Lobster Au Gratin
Pastas are served with a small house salad Lobster and cheese filled pasta purses in a creamy cheese sauce topped with toasted butter panko bread crumbs
Vegetable Primavera
Seasonal veggies cooked in a creamy Pesto sauce tossed with orecchiette pasta, served with side house salad
Soup
Avgolemono (Cup)
Classic Greek Chicken, Lemon, and Rice
Avgolemono (Bowl)
Classic Greek Chicken, Lemon, and Rice
Chili (Cup)
Our house recipe, mildly spicy with beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.
Chili (Bowl)
Our house recipe, mildly spicy with beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.
French Onion Soup
Slow cooked onions, savory sherry broth, croutons, and melted Swiss and provolone
Starters
Signature Crab Dip
Served hot with a side of pita bread.
Wings (1/2 dozen)
Jumbo wings tossed in one of our 81 signature flavors.
Wings (Whole Dozen)
Jumbo wings tossed in one of our 81 signature flavors.
Gyro Fries
A pile of french fries topped with shredded gyro meat, diced tomatoes, onions, melted cheddar cheese and sprinkled with feta cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce.
White Clam Pizza
A 12” gluten free pizza crust topped with chopped clams in a butter garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and garnished with Little Neck clams.
Greek Mussels
One pound of mussels cooked with Ouzo, diced tomatoes, herbs, feta cheese and crostini.
Saganaki
Kefalograviera cheese flambé table-side. Served with pita bread.
Loukankino
Grilled mild Greek pork sausage, seasoned with fennel, orange and dill. Served with tzatzki sauce.
Mezzedes
Loukaniko, gyros, feta, hummus, olives, tzatziki, pita, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Snow Crab Legs (Half Pound)
Steamed with Old Bay seasoning. Served with drawn butter.
Snow Crab Legs (Full Pound)
Steamed with Old Bay seasoning. Served with drawn butter.
Grilled Pita
With hummus, tzatziki sauce and celery sticks.
Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Flatbreads
Mediterranian
Sliced onions, diced tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, capers, mozzarella, and feta cheeses.
California Chicken
Grilled sliced chicken, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese and sliced avocado drizzled with spicy ranch sauce.
Italian Spinach
Fresh spinach in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce topped with mozzarella and feta cheeses then drizzled with pesto sauce.
Burgers
Make Your Own Burger
Design your own burger. Your choice of toppings. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.
Yorgos Gyro Burger
Topped with gyro meat, onions, and tzatziki sauce. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.
Soco Burger
Crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and Southern Comfort BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.
The Illedelphia
Crispy bacon, cream cheese, sliced jalapeños. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.
Chespeake
Topped with our signature crab dip and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.
Fat Daddy
American cheese, crispy bacon and a fried egg in between two grilled ham & cheese sandwiches. Served with french fries.
Entrees
New York Strip
Hand cut 10 oz. NY Strip steak cooked to order. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and one other side.
Chicken Artichoke
10 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and dill in a buttery white wine and lemon sauce. Sprinkled with feta cheese served over rice pilaf and choice of one side.
Parmesean Crusted Salmon
Salmon topped with a golden bubbly Greek parmesan sauce served over rice pilaf and choice of one side.
Chef's Seafood Alfredo
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and lump crab in Chef’s alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccini pasta, served with a side house salad.
Fish-N-Chips
In-house batter fried cod, crispy french fries, and creamy slaw (no additional sides).
Pasta Primavera
Seasonal veggies cooked in a creamy Pesto sauce tossed with orecchiette pasta, served with side house salad.
Greek Entrees
Spanikopita
“Spinach pie” sautéed spinach, feta, eggs, leeks, and dill layered between filo dough and baked golden brown. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Pastitsio
A baked dish of layered of pasta, seasoned ground beef, and creamy parmesan béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Moussaka
Sautéed eggplant and seasoned ground beef baked under a layer of creamy béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Grilled Souvlaki Platter
Two kabobs of seasoned pork or chicken served with warm pita, tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Grilled Gyros Platter
8 oz. of lamb and beef gyro meat served with warm pita, tzatziki, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Salads
Greek
Mixed greens, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and whole pepperoncini tossed with our signature house dressing.
Village Greek
Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled eggs and feta cheese. Served with olive oil.
Southwest Taco
Crispy flour tortilla bowl, chopped Romaine, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, red peppers, and tomatoes tossed with our house spicy ranch.
Caesar
Chopped Romaine dressed with parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing.
Cobb
Chopped Romaine, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Recommended dressing: Blue cheese.
Gorgonzola
Mixed greens, walnuts, dried cranberries, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.
Chef Salad
Roast beef, ham, turkey, American cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers.
Pittsburgh Salad
French fries, steak, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers.
Paninis/Wraps/Sandwiches
Grilled Triple Cheese Panini
Provolone, American and cheddar cheese with a choice of bread. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Cuban Panini
Ham, smoked pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Chicken BLTA Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served with a side of sriracha ranch sauce. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Veggie Wrap
Hummus, fresh baby spinach, grilled red pepper and red onion. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Turkey Wrap
Sliced roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard dressing. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
The Classic Gyro
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce nestled in a warm pita. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Crab Cake Sandwich
Broiled crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
French Onion Baguette
Sliced slow cooked beef tender topped with sautéed onions melted Swiss and provolone on a steak roll served with side of warm au jus. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Yorgos Steak Sandwich
Tender sliced steak with provolone cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, mushrooms, and garlic aioli. Served in a steak roll. Marinara sauce is optional. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Loukaniko "Sausage" Sandwich
Grilled Greek sausage, sautéed peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese and marinara served on a steak roll. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Traditional Rueben
Grilled rye bread with corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Black Bean Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes on top a grilled brioche roll. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Turkey Swiss Club
Fresh roasted sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on three pieces of your choice of toast. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Tuna Salad Club
Tuna salad, American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on three pieces of your choice of toast. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER, PA 17603