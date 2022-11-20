Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN

LANCASTER, PA 17603

Popular Items

Grilled Gyros Platter
The Classic Gyro
Calamari Fritti

Kefi Menu

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Lightly flour dusted fried calamari tossed in garlic, lemon and olive oil with Kalamata olives and pepperoncini and topped with crumbled feta

Crab Stuffed Avocado Salad

$16.00

Crab, onion, red pepper, cucumber in olive oil, lime and herbs stuffed in fresh Avocado

Steamed Clams

$15.00

One pound little neck clams steamed served with drawn butter

Melitzanes Tiganites Fried Eggplant

$10.00

Thinly sliced batter fried eggplants served with tzatziki sauce.

Octadodi Grilled Octopus Salad

$18.00

Grilled octopus, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeño in a lemon garlic vinaigrette.

8oz. Filet

$36.00

Choose temperature on steak Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

14oz. Ribeye

$30.00

Choose temperature on steak Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

14oz. NY Strip

$30.00

Choose temperature on steak Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Psari Plaki

$28.00

Greek style halibut baked with olive oil, tomatoes and vegetables. Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Salmon En Papillote

$26.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon, tomatoes, onions, garlic, lemon wedges and fresh oregano baked in a parchment paper pocket Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Crab Cake Entree

$35.00

Our own mixture of crab and seasoning, lightly buttered and broiled. Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Coquilles St. Jacques

$30.00

Pan seared sea scallops topped with a creamy leek and mushroom swiss sauce with piped smashed potatoes Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Grilled Tuna

$23.00

Grilled 8oz ahi tuna seasoned with olive oil and fresh herbs Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Chilean Sea Bass Provencat

$32.00

Provencal Pan seared Chilean sea bass with sautéed mushrooms, grape tomatoes, capers, Kalamata olives simmered in garlic and white wine Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Paidaika Lamb Chops

$34.00

Charbroiled lamb chops with olive oil, fresh oregano and lemon. Choose temperature on steak Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Pork Flat Iron Steak

$22.00

Grilled seasoned 14 oz. pork flat iron steak topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese and fresh Rosemary Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Mediterranean Chicken

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast with red peppers and sautéed spinach in a lemon-caper sauce and topped with feta cheese. Served with choice of two sides. Side. Garlic smashed potatoes Creamed corn Seasonal vegetable Yorgo’s baked macaroni and cheese Truffle fries Baked potato Sweet potato casserole Cheddar grits Horta swiss chard Rice pilaf

Shrimp Mediterranean Pasta

$24.00

Pastas are served with a small house salad Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, fresh basil and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in fresh fettuccini pasta

Astako Lobster Au Gratin

$22.00

Pastas are served with a small house salad Lobster and cheese filled pasta purses in a creamy cheese sauce topped with toasted butter panko bread crumbs

Vegetable Primavera

$18.00

Seasonal veggies cooked in a creamy Pesto sauce tossed with orecchiette pasta, served with side house salad

Soup

Avgolemono (Cup)

$3.50

Classic Greek Chicken, Lemon, and Rice

Avgolemono (Bowl)

$7.00

Classic Greek Chicken, Lemon, and Rice

Chili (Cup)

$3.50

Our house recipe, mildly spicy with beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.

Chili (Bowl)

$7.00

Our house recipe, mildly spicy with beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Slow cooked onions, savory sherry broth, croutons, and melted Swiss and provolone

Starters

Signature Crab Dip

$16.00

Served hot with a side of pita bread.

Wings (1/2 dozen)

$16.00

Jumbo wings tossed in one of our 81 signature flavors.

Wings (Whole Dozen)

$16.00

Jumbo wings tossed in one of our 81 signature flavors.

Gyro Fries

$12.00

A pile of french fries topped with shredded gyro meat, diced tomatoes, onions, melted cheddar cheese and sprinkled with feta cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce.

White Clam Pizza

$16.00

A 12” gluten free pizza crust topped with chopped clams in a butter garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and garnished with Little Neck clams.

Greek Mussels

$15.00

One pound of mussels cooked with Ouzo, diced tomatoes, herbs, feta cheese and crostini.

Saganaki

$12.00

Kefalograviera cheese flambé table-side. Served with pita bread.

Loukankino

$12.00

Grilled mild Greek pork sausage, seasoned with fennel, orange and dill. Served with tzatzki sauce.

Mezzedes

$16.00

Loukaniko, gyros, feta, hummus, olives, tzatziki, pita, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Snow Crab Legs (Half Pound)

$15.00

Steamed with Old Bay seasoning. Served with drawn butter.

Snow Crab Legs (Full Pound)

$30.00

Steamed with Old Bay seasoning. Served with drawn butter.

Grilled Pita

$9.00

With hummus, tzatziki sauce and celery sticks.

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Flatbreads

Mediterranian

$12.00

Sliced onions, diced tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, capers, mozzarella, and feta cheeses.

California Chicken

$13.00

Grilled sliced chicken, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese and sliced avocado drizzled with spicy ranch sauce.

Italian Spinach

$12.00

Fresh spinach in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce topped with mozzarella and feta cheeses then drizzled with pesto sauce.

Burgers

Make Your Own Burger

$11.00

Design your own burger. Your choice of toppings. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.

Yorgos Gyro Burger

$12.00

Topped with gyro meat, onions, and tzatziki sauce. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.

Soco Burger

$13.00

Crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and Southern Comfort BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.

The Illedelphia

$12.00

Crispy bacon, cream cheese, sliced jalapeños. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.

Chespeake

$14.00

Topped with our signature crab dip and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries.

Fat Daddy

$18.00

American cheese, crispy bacon and a fried egg in between two grilled ham & cheese sandwiches. Served with french fries.

Entrees

New York Strip

$30.00

Hand cut 10 oz. NY Strip steak cooked to order. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and one other side.

Chicken Artichoke

$16.00

10 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and dill in a buttery white wine and lemon sauce. Sprinkled with feta cheese served over rice pilaf and choice of one side.

Parmesean Crusted Salmon

$22.00

Salmon topped with a golden bubbly Greek parmesan sauce served over rice pilaf and choice of one side.

Chef's Seafood Alfredo

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and lump crab in Chef’s alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccini pasta, served with a side house salad.

Fish-N-Chips

$18.00

In-house batter fried cod, crispy french fries, and creamy slaw (no additional sides).

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Seasonal veggies cooked in a creamy Pesto sauce tossed with orecchiette pasta, served with side house salad.

Greek Entrees

Spanikopita

$20.00

“Spinach pie” sautéed spinach, feta, eggs, leeks, and dill layered between filo dough and baked golden brown. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.

Pastitsio

$22.00

A baked dish of layered of pasta, seasoned ground beef, and creamy parmesan béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.

Moussaka

$22.00

Sautéed eggplant and seasoned ground beef baked under a layer of creamy béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.

Grilled Souvlaki Platter

$20.00

Two kabobs of seasoned pork or chicken served with warm pita, tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.

Grilled Gyros Platter

$20.00

8 oz. of lamb and beef gyro meat served with warm pita, tzatziki, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.

Salads

Greek

$12.00

Mixed greens, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and whole pepperoncini tossed with our signature house dressing.

Village Greek

$13.00

Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled eggs and feta cheese. Served with olive oil.

Southwest Taco

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl, chopped Romaine, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, red peppers, and tomatoes tossed with our house spicy ranch.

Caesar

$11.00

Chopped Romaine dressed with parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing.

Cobb

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Recommended dressing: Blue cheese.

Gorgonzola

$12.00

Mixed greens, walnuts, dried cranberries, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.

Chef Salad

$15.00

Roast beef, ham, turkey, American cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers.

Pittsburgh Salad

$18.00

French fries, steak, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers.

Paninis/Wraps/Sandwiches

Grilled Triple Cheese Panini

$7.00

Provolone, American and cheddar cheese with a choice of bread. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Cuban Panini

$12.00

Ham, smoked pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Chicken BLTA Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served with a side of sriracha ranch sauce. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Hummus, fresh baby spinach, grilled red pepper and red onion. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Sliced roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard dressing. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

The Classic Gyro

$10.00

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce nestled in a warm pita. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Broiled crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

French Onion Baguette

$13.00

Sliced slow cooked beef tender topped with sautéed onions melted Swiss and provolone on a steak roll served with side of warm au jus. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Yorgos Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Tender sliced steak with provolone cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, mushrooms, and garlic aioli. Served in a steak roll. Marinara sauce is optional. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Loukaniko "Sausage" Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Greek sausage, sautéed peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese and marinara served on a steak roll. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Traditional Rueben

$12.00

Grilled rye bread with corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes on top a grilled brioche roll. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Turkey Swiss Club

$13.00

Fresh roasted sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on three pieces of your choice of toast. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Tuna Salad Club

$12.00

Tuna salad, American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on three pieces of your choice of toast. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Pita Pizza

$7.99

Pita bread topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Corkscrew pasta topped with cheddar cheese sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER, PA 17603

