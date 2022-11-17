Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoshi - Columbus 1502 N. High St

review star

No reviews yet

1502 N. High St

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Combination Hibachi
Crunchy Spicy California Roll

Sushi/Sides

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$7.49

Avocado, Sesame Seeds

Buckeye Roll

Buckeye Roll

$10.99

Salmon + Imitation Crab + Cream Cheese + Avocado + Fried Onion + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

California Roll

California Roll

$7.99

Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber

Chef's Special Roll

Chef's Special Roll

$12.99

Tuna + Salmon + Shrimp + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Fried Onion + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99

4 Chicken Wings

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$4.99

(4 pieces) Cream Cheese + Imitation Crab + Onion

Crunchy Spicy California Roll

Crunchy Spicy California Roll

$8.99

Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.49

Salmon + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Crunchy Spicy Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.99

Shrimp + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.49

Tuna + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Edamame

Edamame

$3.95
Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$1.99

(1 piece) Chicken + Cabbage + Celery + Onion

Hawaiian Roll

Hawaiian Roll

$10.99

Tuna + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Fried Onion + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Yum Yum Sauce

Miso Soup

$3.95

Miso broth + tofu + garnished with sesame seeds, green onions and seaweed

Nigiri Combo

Nigiri Combo

$9.99

Tuna + Salmon + Shrimp (On Rice)

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$8.99

Smoked Salmon + Avocado + Cream Cheese

Potstickers

Potstickers

$4.99

(5 pieces) Chicken + Cabbage + Onion + Drizzled With Sauce (Thick & Sweetened Soy Sauce)

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$10.99

Imitation crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Tuna + Salmon + Shrimp

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.99

Salmon + Avocado

Sashimi

Sashimi

$12.99

Tuna + Salmon + Shrimp

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Seaweed + Mushroom + Sesame Oil

Side Sauce

$1.49
Special Dragon Roll

Special Dragon Roll

$9.99

Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Special RAM Roll

Special RAM Roll

$10.99

(No Seaweed) Soy Paper + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Tempura Shrimp + Cream Cheese + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$8.49

Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.99

Salmon + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.99

Shrimp + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Tuna + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo

Tempura Shrimp Roll

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$9.99

Tempura Shrimp + Avocado + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.99

Tuna + Avocado

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$2.99

2 Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetarian Roll

Vegetarian Roll

$7.49

Carrot + Cucumber + Avocado

Yoshi Combo

Yoshi Combo

$10.99

Smoked Salmon + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cream Cheese + Fried Onion + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo

Bowls/Bento Boxes

Bento Box

Bento Box

$12.99

Served with: - Salad with Asian Sesame Dressing - 4 pieces of California Roll - 1 Vegetable Spring Roll - 1 Potsticker

Crispy Chicken Bowl

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Crispy Chicken + Steamed Rice or Fried Rice + Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrots

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$9.99

Salmon + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Edamame + Pickled Daikon + Fried Onion + Sesame Seeds

Shrimp Poke Bowl

Shrimp Poke Bowl

$9.99

Shrimp + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Edamame + Pickled Daikon + Fried Onion + Sesame Seeds

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$9.99

Tuna + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Edamame + Pickled Daikon + Fried Onion + Sesame Seeds

Vegetable poke bowl

Vegetable poke bowl

$8.99

Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Edamame + Pickled Daikon + Fried Onion + Sesame Seeds

Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$9.99

Chicken + Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrot 1) Choose: Steamed Rice or Fried Rice or Noodles 2) Choose: Yum Yum Sauce or Teriyaki Sauce or Spicy Mayo or Sushi Sauce or Sriracha

Combination Hibachi

Combination Hibachi

$10.99

Pick 2 proteins: Chicken Shrimp (or Beef +$2) + Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrot 1) Choose: Steamed Rice or Fried Rice or Noodles 2) Choose Sauce(s)

Hibachi Fried Rice

Hibachi Fried Rice

$6.99

Fried Rice

Shrimp Hibachi

Shrimp Hibachi

$9.99

Shrimp + Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrot 1) Choose: Steamed Rice or Fried Rice or Noodles 2) Choose: Yum Yum Sauce or Teriyaki Sauce or Spicy Mayo or Sushi Sauce or Sriracha

Steak Hibachi

$11.99
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.99
Vegetable Delight Hibachi

Vegetable Delight Hibachi

$8.99

Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrot 1) Choose: Steamed Rice or Fried Rice or Noodles 2) Choose: Yum Yum Sauce or Teriyaki Sauce or Spicy Mayo or Sushi Sauce or Sriracha

Bottled Drinks

Arizona Green Tea

$1.99

Coke - 16.9oz bottle

$1.99

Diet Coke - 16.9oz bottle

$1.99

Gatorade - 20oz bottle

$2.49

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.49

Sprite - 16.9oz bottle

$1.99

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino - 9.5 oz

$2.99

Water - 16.9oz bottle

$1.49

Drinks

Black Sugar Milk Black Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Black Sugar Milk Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Black Tea 16 Oz

$3.50

Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$4.00

Chai Milk Black Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Chai Milk Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Grapefruit Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Grapefruit Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Green Tea 16 Oz

$3.50

Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$4.00

Honey Dew Milk Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Honey Dew Milk Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Honey Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Honey Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Hot Chocolate 16 Oz

$4.00

Lemon Black Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Lemon Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Lemon Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Lemon Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Lemonade 16 Oz (Iced)

$5.25

Lemonade 20 Oz (ICed)

$5.75

Lychee Black Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Lychee Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Mango Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Mango Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Milk Black Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Milk Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Milk Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Milk Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Passion Fruit Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Passion Fruit Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Pineapple Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Pineapple Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Strawberry Black Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Strawberry Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Taro Milk Green Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Taro Milk Green Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Thai Milk Black Tea 16 Oz

$5.25

Thai Milk Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)

$5.75

Smoothies/Slush

Grapefruit Slush 20oz

$6.49

Grapefruit Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Honey Dew Slush 20 Oz

$6.49

Honey Dew Smoothie 20 Oz

$6.49

Lychee Slush 20oz

$6.49

Lychee Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Mango Slush 20oz

$6.49

Mango Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Passion Fruit Slush 20oz

$6.49

Passion Fruit Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Peach Slush 20oz

$6.49

Peach Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Pineapple Slush 20oz

$6.49

Pineapple Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Strawberry Slush 20oz

$6.49

Strawberry Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Taro Slush 20oz

$6.49

Taro Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Yogurt Grapefruit Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Honey Dew Smoothie 20 Oz

$7.49

Yogurt Lychee Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Mango Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Passion Fruit Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Peach Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Pineapple Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Strawberry Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Taro Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Coffees

Café Mocha 16oz

$4.25

Café Mocha 20oz (Iced)

$4.75

Carmel Macchiato 16oz

$4.25

Carmel Macchiato 20oz (Iced)

$4.75

Chai Coffee 16oz

$4.25

Chai Coffee 20oz (Iced)

$4.75

Regular Coffee 16oz

$2.49

Regular Coffee 20oz (Iced)

$2.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1502 N. High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bristol Republic - Bristol Republic - Short North
orange star4.4 • 871
1124 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
OX-B's - Short North
orange starNo Reviews
1175 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
North High Brewing - Short North
orange starNo Reviews
1288 N High St. Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Alqueria Farmhouse Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 16
247 King Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
orange star4.5 • 450
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston