Yoshiharu Ramen Corona

Restaurant info

Yoshiharu Ramen's origins began in the scenic northern island of Hokkaido, where tonkotsu (pork broth) based ramen is a staple in Japanese cuisine. Our menu was created and perfected by our master Japanese Chef utilizing the finest and freshest ingredients available. Our mission is to provide our patrons with the most authentic and delicious ramen to tantalize the taste buds. In 2016, we opened our flagship restaurant in Orange, CA and with the love and support of our loyal customers we now have nine additional SoCal locations with many more to open this year. At Yoshiharu Ramen our goal is to share our love and passion for ramen while bringing superior quality food and customer service to the masses.