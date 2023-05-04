A map showing the location of Yoshiharu Ramen CoronaView gallery

Yoshiharu Ramen Corona

440 North McKinley Street

Corona, CA 92879

Appetizers*

St. Louis Pork Rib Plate

$17.00
Gyoza

$8.00
Edamame

$6.00

Boiled soybeans topped with salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.50

Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce

Takoyaki

$9.50

Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes

Kara Age

$9.50

Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo

Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)

$12.00

Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo

Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)

$10.00

Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo

Potato Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Egg Roll

$8.00

Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Calamari

$10.00

Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo

Korokke

$8.50

Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo

Deep Fried Tofu

$8.00
Jalapeno Bomb

$10.00

Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno

Spicy Pork Plate

$12.00
Rib Eye Beef Plate

$13.00

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$12.00

In: Butter pan fried crispy rice Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Crunchy

Seaweed Salad

$9.00
Chicken Salad

$14.00
Tofu Salad

$14.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

Ramen*

Vegetable Ramen

$17.00

Vegetable Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Assorted Vegetables, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Corn and Tomato

St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso

$23.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: St. Louis Pork Rib, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, Wakame, Sesame Seeds and House Spicy paste

Tonkotsu Black

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$17.00

Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV1

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV2

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV3

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Spicy Black

$19.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil, House Spicy Paste, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Miso

$17.50

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprtous, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Shio

$17.00

Pork Bone Broth with Shio Tare (Seasoned salt base) Toppings: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds

Chicken Ramen

$17.00

Vegetable Broth with Chicken Base Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Sesame Seeds

Cold Ramen

$17.00

Flavored Soy Sause Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Flavored Egg, Dried Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Wakame, Corn, Cucumber, Mustard Sauce, Tomato and Sesame Seeds

Kids Meal

$9.00

Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base topped with 1 piece of chicken chashu and served with 4 pieces of fried gyoza

Gyoza Combo (5pcs)

$8.00
Kara Age Combo (5pcs)

$8.00
Takoyaki Combo (5pcs)

$8.00

Extra Toppings

Rice Bowls*

Spicy Pork Bowl

$14.00

Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, carrots and broccoli

Chashu Fried Rice

$13.50

Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, corn, broccoli, carrots and homemade spicy sauce

Unagi Bowl

$17.50

Steamed white rice topped with thinly sliced ribeye and spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.50

Steamed white rice topped with pork chashu, seaweed, green onions and chashu sauce

Rib Eye Beef Bowl

$14.50

Steamed white rice topped with kara age and seaweed. Served with spicy mayo

Spicy Beef Bowl

$14.50

Steamed white rice topped with homemade curry and pickled radish

Chashu Bowl

$13.00

Steamed white rice topped with spicy tuna mix, ginger, green onion, seaweed and avocado

Curry Bowl

$13.50

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Kara Age Bowl

$13.00

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rolls*

Yoshi Roll

$16.00

Dejavu Roll

$17.00

Tuna Lover Roll

$16.00

Salmon Lover Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Lover Roll

$16.00

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Cajun Tuna Roll

$16.00

Philadelphia Roll

$16.00

Sunset Roll

$16.00

Orange Blossom

$16.00

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Alaska Roll

$15.00
Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll

$17.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Crushed Salmon, Crushed Shrimp Tempura with Crab Meat, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Crawfish Roll

$16.00

Popcorn Roll

$16.00

B.S.C.R

$16.00

Scallop Lover

$16.00

Oh My God Roll

$16.00
Crunch Dragon Roll

$18.00

In - Spicy Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Backed Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Golden Tiger

$16.00

Haru Roll

$16.00
Dragon Roll

$17.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce

Crunch Fire Roll

$17.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Spicy Tuna, Crunchy on top Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll

$17.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce

Samon Tempura Roll

$14.00
Fire in the Roll

$14.00

In - California Roll Out - Spicy Tuna Sauce - Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Vegas Roll

$14.00
Crunch Roll

$12.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$10.00

California Tempura Roll

$9.00

Eel&Avocado Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

California Roll

$7.50

Spam Musubi

$5.50

Bento*

Chicken Bento

$19.00

Rib Eye Beef Bento

$23.00

Salmon Bento

$21.00

Spicy Beef Bento

$23.00

Tonkatsu Bento

$20.00

Spicy Pork Bento

$22.00

Dessert*

Acecreamery Ice Cream

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream (2pcs)

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream Box

$13.00

Drinks*

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Calpico

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Melon Cream Soda

$5.50

Mango Cream Soda

$5.50

Ramune

$4.75
All hours
Sunday 11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Monday 11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday 11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday 11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday 11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Friday 11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday 11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Yoshiharu Ramen's origins began in the scenic northern island of Hokkaido, where tonkotsu (pork broth) based ramen is a staple in Japanese cuisine. Our menu was created and perfected by our master Japanese Chef utilizing the finest and freshest ingredients available. Our mission is to provide our patrons with the most authentic and delicious ramen to tantalize the taste buds. In 2016, we opened our flagship restaurant in Orange, CA and with the love and support of our loyal customers we now have nine additional SoCal locations with many more to open this year. At Yoshiharu Ramen our goal is to share our love and passion for ramen while bringing superior quality food and customer service to the masses.

440 North McKinley Street, Corona, CA 92879

