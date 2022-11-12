Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoshiharu Ramen - Eastvale

review star

No reviews yet

4910 HAMNER AVENUE SUITE 150

EASTVALE, CA 91752

Popular Items

Spicy Miso LV1
Spicy Miso LV2
Tonkotsu Miso

Appetizers*

St. Louis Pork Rib Plate

$17.00Out of stock
Gyoza

$8.00
Edamame

$6.00

Boiled soybeans topped with salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.50

Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce

Takoyaki

$9.50

Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes

Kara Age

$9.50

Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo

Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)

$12.00

Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo

Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)

$10.00

Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo

Potato Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Egg Roll

$8.00

Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Calamari

$10.00

Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo

Korokke

$8.50

Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo

Deep Fried Tofu

$8.00
Jalapeno Bomb

$10.00Out of stock

Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno

Spicy Pork Plate

$12.00
Rib Eye Beef Plate

$13.00

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$12.00Out of stock

In: Butter pan fried crispy rice Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Crunchy

Seaweed Salad

$9.00
Chicken Salad

$14.00
Tofu Salad

$14.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

Ramen*

Vegetable Ramen

$17.00

Vegetable Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Assorted Vegetables, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Corn and Tomato

St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso

$23.00Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: St. Louis Pork Rib, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, Wakame, Sesame Seeds and House Spicy paste

Tonkotsu Black

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$17.00

Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV1

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV2

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV3

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Spicy Black

$19.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil, House Spicy Paste, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Miso

$17.50

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprtous, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Shio

$17.00

Pork Bone Broth with Shio Tare (Seasoned salt base) Toppings: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds

Chicken Ramen

$17.00

Vegetable Broth with Chicken Base Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Sesame Seeds

Cold Ramen

$17.00Out of stock

Flavored Soy Sause Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Flavored Egg, Dried Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Wakame, Corn, Cucumber, Mustard Sauce, Tomato and Sesame Seeds

Kids Meal

$9.00Out of stock

Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base topped with 1 piece of chicken chashu and served with 4 pieces of fried gyoza

Gyoza Combo

$6.50
Kara Age Combo

$6.50
Takoyaki Combo

$6.50

Extra Toppings

Rice Bowls*

Spicy Pork Bowl

$14.00
Chashu Fried Rice

$13.50
Unagi Bowl

$17.50
Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.50

Spicy Beef Bowl

$14.50

Chashu Bowl

$13.00

Curry Bowl

$13.50Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Kara Age Bowl

$13.00

Steamed Rice

$3.50
Rib Eye Beef Bowl

$14.50

Bento*

Chicken Bento

Chicken Bento

$19.00

Rib Eye Beef Bento

$23.00

Salmon Bento

$21.00

Spicy Beef Bento

$23.00

Tonkatsu Bento

$20.00

Spicy Pork Bento

$22.00

Sushi Rolls*

Crunch Dragon Roll

$18.00

In - Spicy Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Backed Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Crunch Fire Roll

$17.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Spicy Tuna, Crunchy on top Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Dragon Roll

$17.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce

Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll

$17.00

In - Celifornia Roll Out - Baked Crushed Salmon, Crushed Shrimp Tempura with Crab Meat, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll

$17.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce

Crunch Salmon Roll

$17.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds Sauce - Eel Sauce

Crunch Roll

$14.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Fire in the Roll

$14.00

In - California Roll Out - Spicy Tuna Sauce - Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.50

California Roll

$9.50

Spam Musubi

$5.50

Dessert*

Acecreamery Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream (2pcs)

$5.00Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream Box

$13.00Out of stock

Drinks*

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Calpico

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Ramune

$4.75

Melon Cream Soda

$5.50

Mango Cream Soda

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.! Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

Location

4910 HAMNER AVENUE SUITE 150, EASTVALE, CA 91752

Directions

Map
