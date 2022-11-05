Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Yoshiharu Ramen Irvine

90 Reviews

$$

3935 Portola Pkwy

Irvine, CA 92602

Popular Items

Spicy Miso LV1
Tonkotsu Miso
Vegetable Ramen

Ramen (new)

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Vegetable Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Assorted Vegetables, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Corn and Tomato

St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso

St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso

$20.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: St. Louis Pork Rib, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, Wakame, Sesame Seeds and House Spicy paste

Tonkotsu Black

Tonkotsu Black

$16.00

Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Shoyu

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$15.00

Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV1

Spicy Miso LV1

$16.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV2

Spicy Miso LV2

$16.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV3

Spicy Miso LV3

$16.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Spicy Black

Tonkotsu Spicy Black

$17.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil, House Spicy Paste, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Miso

Tonkotsu Miso

$15.50

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprtous, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Shio

Tonkotsu Shio

$15.00

Pork Bone Broth with Shio Tare (Seasoned salt base) Toppings: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Vegetable Broth with Chicken Base Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Sesame Seeds

Cold Ramen

Cold Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

Flavored Soy Sause Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Flavored Egg, Dried Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Wakame, Corn, Cucumber, Mustard Sauce, Tomato and Sesame Seeds

Kids Meal

$8.00

Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base topped with 1 piece of chicken chashu and served with 4 pieces of fried gyoza

Gyoza Combo

Gyoza Combo

$5.50
Kara Age Combo
$5.50

Kara Age Combo

$5.50
Takoyaki Combo
$5.50

Takoyaki Combo

$5.50

Extra Toppings

Appetizers (new)

St. Louis Pork Rib Plate
$15.00

St. Louis Pork Rib Plate

$15.00
Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soybeans topped with salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.50

Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.50

Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes

Kara Age

Kara Age

$8.50

Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo

Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)

Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)

$10.00

Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo

Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)

Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)

$9.00

Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo

Potato Shrimp

Potato Shrimp

$9.00

Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$7.00

Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$9.00

Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo

Korokke

Korokke

$7.50

Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo

Deep Fried Tofu
$7.00

Deep Fried Tofu

$7.00
Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.00

Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno

Spicy Pork Plate
$11.00

Spicy Pork Plate

$11.00
Rib Eye Beef Plate

Rib Eye Beef Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$10.00

In: Butter pan fried crispy rice Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Crunchy

Seaweed Salad
$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00
Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$12.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Tonkotsu 1pc

$8.00

Sushi Rolls (new)

Crunch Dragon Roll

Crunch Dragon Roll

$16.00

In - Spicy Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Backed Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Crunch Fire Roll

Crunch Fire Roll

$15.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Spicy Tuna, Crunchy on top Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce

Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll

Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll

$15.00

In - Celifornia Roll Out - Baked Crushed Salmon, Crushed Shrimp Tempura with Crab Meat, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll

Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$14.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce

Crunch Salmon Roll

Crunch Salmon Roll

$15.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds Sauce - Eel Sauce

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$12.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Fire in the Roll

Fire in the Roll

$12.00

In - California Roll Out - Spicy Tuna Sauce - Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

California Roll

$8.50

Spam Musubi

$4.50

Rice Bowls (new)

Spicy Pork Bowl
$12.50

Spicy Pork Bowl

$12.50
Chashu Fried Rice
$12.00

Chashu Fried Rice

$12.00
Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$16.00
Spicy Tuna Bowl
$14.00

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$14.00
Rib Eye Beef Bowl
$13.00

Rib Eye Beef Bowl

$13.00

Spicy Beef Bowl

$13.00

Chashu Bowl

$11.50

Curry Bowl

$12.00

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Kara Age Bowl

$11.50

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Extra Broccoli And Carrots

$2.50

Avocado

$2.00

Bento (new)

Chicken Bento

Chicken Bento

$17.00

Rib Eye Beef Bento

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon Bento

$19.00

Spicy Beef Bento

$20.00

Tonkatsu Bento

$18.00

Spicy Pork Bento

$19.00

Dessert (new)

Acecreamery Ice Cream
$3.00

Acecreamery Ice Cream

$3.00

Mochi Ice Cream (2pcs)

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream Box

$11.00
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92602

Directions

