32341 Golden Lantern Suite B
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Featured Items
- Vegetable Ramen
Vegetable Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Assorted Vegetables, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Corn and Tomato$18.00
- Crunch Roll
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo$15.00
- Fire in the Roll
In - California Roll Out - Spicy Tuna Sauce - Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo$15.00
Appetizers
- St. Louis Pork Rib Plate$21.00
- Gyoza
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce$8.00
- Edamame
Boiled soybeans topped with salt$6.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame
Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce$8.50
- Takoyaki
Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes$9.50
- Kara Age
Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo$9.50
- Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)
Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo$11.00
- Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)
Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo$10.00
- Potato Shrimp
Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce$10.00
- Egg Roll
Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce$7.00
- Calamari
Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo$10.00
- Korokke
Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo$8.50
- Deep Fried Tofu$8.00
- Jalapeno Bomb
Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno$10.00
- Spicy Pork Plate$14.00
- Rib Eye Beef Plate$15.00
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
In: Butter pan fried crispy rice Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Crunchy$13.00
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Miso Soup$3.50
- Kara Age$9.50
- Sweet & Spicy Kara Age$9.50