Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino
2,102 Reviews
$$
4004 Grand Ave #C
Chino, CA 91710
Popular Items
Appetizers*
St. Louis Pork Rib Plate
Gyoza
Edamame
Boiled soybeans topped with salt
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce
Takoyaki
Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes
Kara Age
Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo
Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)
Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo
Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)
Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo
Potato Shrimp
Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce
Egg Roll
Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Calamari
Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo
Korokke
Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo
Deep Fried Tofu
Jalapeno Bomb
Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno
Spicy Pork Plate
Rib Eye Beef Plate
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
In: Butter pan fried crispy rice Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Crunchy
Seaweed Salad
Chicken Salad
Tofu Salad
Miso Soup
Ramen*
Vegetable Ramen
Vegetable Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Assorted Vegetables, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Corn and Tomato
St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: St. Louis Pork Rib, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, Wakame, Sesame Seeds and House Spicy paste
Tonkotsu Black
Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil and Sesame Seeds
Tonkotsu Shoyu
Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
Spicy Miso LV1
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
Spicy Miso LV2
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
Spicy Miso LV3
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
Tonkotsu Spicy Black
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil, House Spicy Paste, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds
Tonkotsu Miso
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprtous, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
Tonkotsu Shio
Pork Bone Broth with Shio Tare (Seasoned salt base) Toppings: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds
Chicken Ramen
Vegetable Broth with Chicken Base Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Sesame Seeds
Cold Ramen
Flavored Soy Sause Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Flavored Egg, Dried Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Wakame, Corn, Cucumber, Mustard Sauce, Tomato and Sesame Seeds
Kids Meal
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base topped with 1 piece of chicken chashu and served with 4 pieces of fried gyoza
Gyoza Combo
Kara Age Combo
Takoyaki Combo
Extra Toppings
Rice Bowls*
Spicy Pork Bowl
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, carrots and broccoli
Chashu Fried Rice
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, corn, broccoli, carrots and homemade spicy sauce
Unagi Bowl
Steamed white rice topped with thinly sliced ribeye and spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Steamed white rice topped with pork chashu, seaweed, green onions and chashu sauce
Rib Eye Beef Bowl
Steamed white rice topped with kara age and seaweed. Served with spicy mayo
Spicy Beef Bowl
Steamed white rice topped with homemade curry and pickled radish
Chashu Bowl
Steamed white rice topped with spicy tuna mix, ginger, green onion, seaweed and avocado
Curry Bowl
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Spicy Chicken Bowl
Kara Age Bowl
Steamed Rice
Sushi Rolls*
Crunch Dragon Roll
In - Spicy Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Backed Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Crunch Fire Roll
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Spicy Tuna, Crunchy on top Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Dragon Roll
In - California Roll Out - Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce
Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll
In - California Roll Out - Baked Crushed Salmon, Crushed Shrimp Tempura with Crab Meat, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Baked Salmon Roll
In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce
Crunch Salmon Roll
In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds Sauce - Eel Sauce
Crunch Roll
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Fire in the Roll
In - California Roll Out - Spicy Tuna Sauce - Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
California Roll
Spam Musubi
Bento*
Drinks*
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.! Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!
4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino, CA 91710