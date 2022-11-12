Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino

2,102 Reviews

$$

4004 Grand Ave #C

Chino, CA 91710

Appetizers*

St. Louis Pork Rib Plate

St. Louis Pork Rib Plate

$17.00Out of stock
Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Boiled soybeans topped with salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.50

Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.50

Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes

Kara Age

Kara Age

$9.50

Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo

Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)

Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)

$12.00

Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo

Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)

Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)

$10.00

Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo

Potato Shrimp

Potato Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$8.00

Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$10.00

Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo

Korokke

Korokke

$8.50

Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo

Deep Fried Tofu

Deep Fried Tofu

$8.00
Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$10.00

Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno

Spicy Pork Plate

Spicy Pork Plate

$12.00Out of stock
Rib Eye Beef Plate

Rib Eye Beef Plate

$13.00

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$12.00Out of stock

In: Butter pan fried crispy rice Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Crunchy

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.00
Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$14.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

Ramen*

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$17.00

Vegetable Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Assorted Vegetables, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Corn and Tomato

St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso

St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso

$23.00Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: St. Louis Pork Rib, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, Wakame, Sesame Seeds and House Spicy paste

Tonkotsu Black

Tonkotsu Black

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Shoyu

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$17.00

Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV1

Spicy Miso LV1

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV2

Spicy Miso LV2

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Spicy Miso LV3

Spicy Miso LV3

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Spicy Black

Tonkotsu Spicy Black

$19.00

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil, House Spicy Paste, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Miso

Tonkotsu Miso

$17.50

Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprtous, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame and Sesame Seeds

Tonkotsu Shio

Tonkotsu Shio

$17.00

Pork Bone Broth with Shio Tare (Seasoned salt base) Toppings: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$17.00

Vegetable Broth with Chicken Base Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Sesame Seeds

Cold Ramen

Cold Ramen

$17.00Out of stock

Flavored Soy Sause Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Flavored Egg, Dried Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Wakame, Corn, Cucumber, Mustard Sauce, Tomato and Sesame Seeds

Kids Meal

$9.00Out of stock

Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base topped with 1 piece of chicken chashu and served with 4 pieces of fried gyoza

Gyoza Combo

Gyoza Combo

$6.50Out of stock
Kara Age Combo

Kara Age Combo

$6.50Out of stock
Takoyaki Combo

Takoyaki Combo

$6.50Out of stock

Rice Bowls*

Spicy Pork Bowl

Spicy Pork Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, carrots and broccoli

Chashu Fried Rice

Chashu Fried Rice

$13.50Out of stock

Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, corn, broccoli, carrots and homemade spicy sauce

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$17.50

Steamed white rice topped with thinly sliced ribeye and spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.50

Steamed white rice topped with pork chashu, seaweed, green onions and chashu sauce

Rib Eye Beef Bowl

Rib Eye Beef Bowl

$14.50

Steamed white rice topped with kara age and seaweed. Served with spicy mayo

Spicy Beef Bowl

$14.50

Steamed white rice topped with homemade curry and pickled radish

Chashu Bowl

$13.00

Steamed white rice topped with spicy tuna mix, ginger, green onion, seaweed and avocado

Curry Bowl

$13.50

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Kara Age Bowl

$13.00

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rolls*

Crunch Dragon Roll

Crunch Dragon Roll

$18.00Out of stock

In - Spicy Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Backed Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Crunch Fire Roll

Crunch Fire Roll

$17.00Out of stock

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Spicy Tuna, Crunchy on top Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$17.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce

Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll

Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll

$17.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Crushed Salmon, Crushed Shrimp Tempura with Crab Meat, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll

Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll

$17.00

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.00

In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce

Crunch Salmon Roll

Crunch Salmon Roll

$17.00Out of stock

In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds Sauce - Eel Sauce

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$14.00Out of stock

In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Fire in the Roll

Fire in the Roll

$14.00

In - California Roll Out - Spicy Tuna Sauce - Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Bento*

Chicken Bento

Chicken Bento

$19.00

Rib Eye Beef Bento

$23.00

Salmon Bento

$21.00

Spicy Beef Bento

$23.00

Tonkatsu Bento

$20.00Out of stock

Spicy Pork Bento

$22.00Out of stock

Acecreamery Ice Cream

Acecreamery Ice Cream

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream (2pcs)

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream Box

$13.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Calpico

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Melon Cream Soda

$5.50

Mango Cream Soda

$5.50

Ramune

$4.75

Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.! Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

Website

Location

4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

