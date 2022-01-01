Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoshiharu Ramen La Mirada

review star

No reviews yet

12806 La Mirada Blvd

La Mirada, CA 90638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Shio
Tonkotsu Shoyu
Tonkotsu Black

Appetizers

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soybeans topped with salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes

Kara Age

Kara Age

$9.00

Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo

Fried Baby Octopus

Fried Baby Octopus

$9.00

Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo

Potato Shrimp

Potato Shrimp

$9.00

Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Ika Kara Age

Ika Kara Age

$9.00Out of stock

Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$7.00

Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Korokke

Korokke

$8.50

Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo

Deep Fried Oyster

Deep Fried Oyster

$9.00Out of stock

Fried oysters served with katsu sauce

Tofu Nuggets

$8.00

Fried tofu and vegetables served with sweet chili sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.50
Big Platter

Big Platter

$19.00Out of stock

Fried shrimp tempura, gyoza, zucchini, stuffed jalapenos, sweet potato fries, egg rolls and kakiage served with spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Spring mix topped with tomato, cucumber, avocado, almond and tofu. Served with house dressing

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$12.00

Spring mix topped with tomato, cucumber, avocado, almond and grilled chicken. Served with house salad dressing

Ramen

Tonkotsu Miso

Tonkotsu Miso

$16.50

Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, wakame and sesame seeds

Tonkotsu Shoyu

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$16.50

Pork bone broth with soy sauce base topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, bamboo shoots and sesame seeds

Spicy Miso LV1

Spicy Miso LV1

$17.50

Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, corn and sesame seeds

Spicy Miso LV2

Spicy Miso LV2

$17.50

Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, corn and sesame seeds

Spicy Miso LV3

Spicy Miso LV3

$17.50

Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, corn and sesame seeds

Tonkotsu Black

Tonkotsu Black

$16.50

Pork bone broth with soy sauce base topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil and sesame seeds

Tonkotsu Spicy Black

Tonkotsu Spicy Black

$18.50

Pork bone broth with spicy miso base topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil and sesame seeds

Tonkotsu Shio

Tonkotsu Shio

$16.50

Pork bone broth with seasoned salt base topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts and sesame seeds

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$16.00

Vegetable broth with flavored soy sauce base topped with green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, wood ear mushrooms and assorted vegetables

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$16.50

Vegetable broth with chicken base topped with chicken chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms and sesame seeds

Gyoza Combo

Gyoza Combo

$6.00
Kara Age Combo

Kara Age Combo

$6.00
Takoyaki Combo

Takoyaki Combo

$6.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Extra Spicy Beef

$6.00

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, carrots and broccoli

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, corn, broccoli, carrots and homemade spicy sauce

Spicy Beef Bowl

Spicy Beef Bowl

$13.00

Steamed white rice topped with thinly sliced ribeye and spicy sauce

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$12.00

Steamed white rice topped with pork chashu, seaweed, green onions and chashu sauce

Kara Age Bowl

Kara Age Bowl

$12.00

Steamed white rice topped with kara age and seaweed. Served with spicy mayo

Curry Bowl

Curry Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Steamed white rice topped with homemade curry and pickled radish

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$13.00

Steamed white rice topped with spicy tuna mix, ginger, green onion, seaweed and avocado

Miso Soup

$2.00

Steamed White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rolls

Salmon & Shrimp Dynamite Roll

Salmon & Shrimp Dynamite Roll

$16.00Out of stock

In: Imitation Crab, Avocado Out: Baked Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Spicy Salmon & Shrimp Dynamite Roll

Spicy Salmon & Shrimp Dynamite Roll

$16.00Out of stock

In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado Out: Baked Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll

Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00Out of stock

In: Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Spicy Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll

Spicy Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00Out of stock

In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.00Out of stock

In: Imitation Crab, Avocado Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Spicy Baked Salmon Roll

Spicy Baked Salmon Roll

$15.00Out of stock

In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Deluxe Spicy Tuna Roll

Deluxe Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00Out of stock

In: Imitation Crab, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Green Onion

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

In: Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out: Eel Sauce

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out: Eel Sauce

Classic Spicy Tuna Roll

Classic Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00Out of stock

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Classic California Roll

Classic California Roll

$9.50

In: Imitation Crab, Avocado

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$9.50

In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$5.00

Bento

Deluxe Combo Bento

Deluxe Combo Bento

$20.95Out of stock

Grilled marinated angus steak, salmon steak and teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup

Beef Steak Bento

Beef Steak Bento

$17.50Out of stock

Grilled beef steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup

Salmon Steak Bento

Salmon Steak Bento

$17.50Out of stock

Grilled salmon steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup

Tonkatsu Bento

Tonkatsu Bento

$16.50Out of stock

Fried pork cutlet served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup

Spicy Beef Bento

Spicy Beef Bento

$16.50Out of stock

Thinly sliced ribeye with spicy sauce served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$15.50Out of stock

Grilled teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream 2PCS

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream Box

$11.00

Ice Cream Cup

$4.00

Matcha Cheesecake

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ramune

$3.50

Calpico

$2.50

Melon Cream Soda

$4.00

UCC Green Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Ramen Bar featured by the OC Register as the #1 ramen restaurant in Orange County!

Location

12806 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

zPieology 8030 - La Mirada
orange starNo Reviews
12259 La Mirada Blvd. La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Pieology 8030 - La Mirada - La Mirada NEW
orange starNo Reviews
12259 La Mirada Blvd La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Manuel's Original El Tepeyac Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
Imperial Plaza 13926 Imperial Hwy La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Gondola pizza
orange star4.8 • 3,029
15840 Imperial Hwy La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Tacos N Miches - First Ave
orange star4.1 • 924
11125 S First Ave Whittier, CA 90603
View restaurantnext
Toast Whittier
orange starNo Reviews
11119 1st Avenue Whittier, CA 90603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Mirada

Gondola pizza
orange star4.8 • 3,029
15840 Imperial Hwy La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Oh Mama Kitchen - 14822 Beach Blvd.
orange star5.0 • 532
14822 Beach Blvd La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Habibi Grill - 15272 Rosecrans Ave
orange star4.5 • 81
15272 Rosecrans Ave La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Mirada
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston