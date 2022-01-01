Yoshiharu Ramen La Mirada
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese Ramen Bar featured by the OC Register as the #1 ramen restaurant in Orange County!
Location
12806 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pieology 8030 - La Mirada - La Mirada NEW
No Reviews
12259 La Mirada Blvd La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurant
Manuel's Original El Tepeyac Cafe
No Reviews
Imperial Plaza 13926 Imperial Hwy La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurant