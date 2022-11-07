Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Yoshiharu Ramen - Buena Park

2,654 Reviews

$$

6970 Beach Blvd F-206

Buena Park, CA 90621

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.! Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

6970 Beach Blvd F-206, Buena Park, CA 90621

