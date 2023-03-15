Main picView gallery

Yoshino Asian Fusion-Em 5440 Walnut Street

review star

No reviews yet

5440 Walnut Street

Shadyside, PA 15232

Food

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Ginger Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

Agedashi Tofu with Yuzu Salsa

$8.00

Chicken Yakitori

$8.00

Fried Oyster

$10.00

Mango Avocado Lobster Salad

$12.00

Miso Tuna

$12.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$12.00

Seafood Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

Spicy Crab Salad

$9.00

Squid Yakitori

$9.00

Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00

Tako Yaki

$9.00

Tuna Tatarki

$12.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$12.00

Appetizers/头台

Egg Roll

$3.00

Shrimp Egg Roll

$3.50

Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.50

Steamed Pork Dumplings (6)

$8.00

Fried Pork Dumplings (6)

$8.00

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)

$7.00

Fried Vegetable Dumplings (6)

$7.00

Crab Rangoon (6)

$7.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps (4)

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp (4)

$9.00

Rotti Canai

$8.00

SamPan Calamari

$9.00

Barbecued Spare Ribs (6)

$13.00

Sesame Cold Noodle

$8.00

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Dan Dan Noodle with Minced Pork

$9.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Hot & Sour Soup hot

$3.00

Egg Drop Soup

$3.00

Wonton Soup

$3.50

Vegetable & Tofu Soup

$6.00

Chicken & Shrimp W. Rice Soup

$7.00

Crabmeat w. Corn Soup

$7.00

Tom Yam

$13.95

Daily Special

Broccoli

White sauce, brown sauce, or garlic sauce

Cashew

Brown sauce with carrots, water chestnuts, celery and cashews

Crispy Walnut

Curry Chicken hot

Eggplant hot

Spicy garlic sauce

Garlic Sauce hot

Carrot, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas

General Tso's hot

Hunan Sauce hot

Spicy brown sauce w. green bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and water chestnuts

Kung Pao hot

Carrot, water chestnuts, celery & peanuts in spicy brown Sauce

Lemon

Mixed Vegetable

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Brown sauce with mushroom, carrots and snow peas

Mushu

Orange hot

Sauteed Asparagus

Sesame

Snow Peas

White sauce

Steamed Asparagus

Sweet & Sour

Carrots, green bell pepper, onion and pineapple

Szechuan hot

Spicy brown sauce w. green bell peppers, onions, water chestnuts and broccoli

Egg Foo Young

Pepper steak

Signature Dishes

Black Pepper Short Ribs

$18.95

Brown sauce w. onions and scallions

Happy Family

$18.95

Brown sauce w. pork, chicken, and beef sauteed w. broccoli, cabbage, red peppers and mushrooms

Honey Chicken

$17.95

Honey sauce w. lightly breaded chicken breast

Lemon Grass Shrimp & Scallop

$21.95

Lemon grass tomato sauce w. bok choy, mushrooms, onions and snow peas

Marella's Fish hot

$21.95

Sweet and spicy sauce w. fried crispy fillet fish

Oriental Combo

$17.95

Brown sauce w. shrimp and chicken sauteed w. mushrooms, cabbage, baby corn, red peppers & snow peas

Pineapple Chicken

$16.00

White sauce w. fresh pineapple, carrots and cabbage

Salmon with Coconut Curry hot

$21.95

Pan fried w. red curry, bell peppers and egg noodles

Seven Wonders of the World

$22.95

Brown sauce w. tender beef, scallops and chicken fillet w. vegetables

Sichuan Chili Shrimp hot

$21.95

Sweet chili garlic sauce w. jumbo shrimp, choy sum, onion, peppers

Triple Crown hot

$18.95

Spicy sauce w. shrimp, beef and chicken sauteed

Peking Duck(Half)

$25.95

Crispy Salt and Pepper Duck(Half)

$25.95

Special Entree

(comes with Miso Soup or Ginger Salad)

Beef & Shrimp Teriyaki

$24.00

Beef Teriyaki

$18.00

Black Bean Salmon

$21.00

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki

$21.00

Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki

$21.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Pork Terriyaki

$16.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$18.00

Tempura Tofu Teriyaki

$14.00

Vegetable Teriyaki

$13.00

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Pork Katsu

$16.00

Hamachi Kama

$16.00

Don-Buri

(Sashimi over rice)

Salmon Don*

$21.00

Tuna Don*

$21.00

Yellowtail Don*

$21.00

Albacore Tuna Don*

$21.00

White Tuna Don*

$21.00

Red Snapper Don*

$21.00

Ahi Tuna Pistachio*

$21.00

Beef Don

$16.00

Unagi Don(Eel)

$29.00

Chirashi*

$32.00

(Assorted 15 pcs of sashimi)

Poke Bowl

(Choice of fish, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber on a bed of sushi rice or brown rice).

Albacore Tuna Poke*

$18.00

Combination Poke*

$21.00

Salmon, tuna & spicy crab, seaweed salad

House Special Poke*

$21.00

Tuna, salmon, crab, onion, red pepper, green pepper

Mackerel Poke*

$18.00

Red Snapper Poke*

$18.00

Salmon Poke*

$18.00

Tuna Poke*

$18.00

Yellowtail Poke*

$18.00

Taste of Thai

Gang Deng Red Curry hot

Kiew Wan Green Curry hot

Pad Thai hot

Mussaman hot

Thai Basil hot

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.95

Sausage Fried Rice

$13.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Pork Fried Rice

$13.95

Beef Fried Rice

$15.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Combination Fried Rice

$16.95

Noodles

Lo Mein

Chow Fun

Mei Fun

Mee goreng

Japanese Noodles

Pan-fried Udon

Shoda Soup Udon

Ramen

Spicy miso soup base with egg, bamboo shoots & fishcakes

Yaki Soba

Stir-fried egg noodles with shiitake and onions

Special Tempura Basket

(Eggplant, asparagus, shiitake, carrots, string beans, onions rings, zucchini) (comes with Miso Soup or Ginger Salad)

Chicken Tempura Basket(6 pcs)

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura Basket (6 pcs)

$20.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Home Style

Chinese spicy beef

$20.00

Shredded beef with hot peppers

$19.00

Spicy Chung Cheng chicken

$18.00

Chicken with ginger in casserole

$18.00

Double cooked pork

$18.00

Salt and pepper shrimp

$21.00

Salt and pepper squid

$21.00

Stir-fried squid with mix vegetables

$21.00

Chinese spicy fish

$21.00

Home style tofu with diced beef

$17.00

Stir-fried assorted vegetables

$17.00

Stir-fried Chinese broccoli

$17.00

Stir-fried baby bok Choy & black mushroom

$17.00

Diced beef with string bean Chinese style

$17.00

Ma po tofu with diced meat

$17.00

Omakase

(let us know if you have any food allergies or special needs) Omakese for more people ask chef or waitress

Omakase for 2

$160.00

Omakase for 4

$400.00

Sushi

A La Carte

Sushi(2pc) and Sashimi(3pc)

Albacore Tuna*

$8.00

Crab

$7.00

Eel

$9.00

Mackerel*

$7.00

Masago*

$9.00

Octopus*

$7.00

Quail Egg*

$5.00Out of stock

Red Clam*

$6.00

Red Snapper*

$7.00

Salmon Roe*

$10.00

Salmon*

$9.00

Scallop*

$10.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Squid*

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp*

$13.00

Tobiko*

$9.00

Tomago

$5.00

Toro*

$15.00

Tuna*

$9.00

Uni*

$15.00

White Tuna*

$8.00

Yellowtail*

$9.00

Classic Maki/Hand Roll

Alaska Roll

$8.00

Avocado Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Shiitake Avocado Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Spicy California Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Roll*

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Twin Colors Roll

$9.00

(Salmon and tuna)

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

----------------

Maki Combo

#1 Maki Combo

$12.00

California Roll & Tuna Roll*

#2 Maki Combo

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll & Spicy Salmon Roll*

#3 Maki Combo

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura & Spicy Crab Roll*

#4 Maki Combo

$26.00

Spicy Tuna. Spicy Crab, Salmon Roll, Avocado Roll & Cucumber Roll*

#5 Maki Combo

$30.00

Philly Roll, Salmon Avocado, Sweet Potato Roll, California Roll & Twin Color Roll*

Special Rolls

Allison Roll*

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, jalapeno

Angel Roll*

$16.00

Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with tuna and salmon

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel and avocado

Flipped Roll*

$16.00

Salmon, jalapeno, avocado, topped with honey mango

Flower Roll*

$10.00

6 pcs; Salmon, avocado, wrapped with pink soy paper

Hipster Roll

$13.00

Asparagus, shiitake, jalapeno, cucumber, ginger, cream cheese

King of Flower Roll*

$17.00

10 pcs; Salmon, mango, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, ground peanut

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Lobster, shiitake, cucumber, avocado, topped with Spicy crunch crab

Love in the Star Roll*

$17.00

Spicy tuna, lobster, avocado, salmon, tobiko

Marilyn Mon Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, topped with avocado

Monster Roll*

$17.00

10 pcs; Spicy tuna, kani, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, salmon, tamago

Mount Everest Roll*

$17.00

10 pcs; Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, cucumber, avocado, masago

Okaeri Roll*

$16.00

Tempura Style -Spicy escolar, kani, cream cheese, avocado, wrapped with soy paper

Orochi Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, topped with avocado

Penguins Roll*

$16.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, crab topped with shrimp

Pink Panther Roll*

$16.00

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, avocado, tomago

Pirates Roll*

$16.00

Yellowtail, jalapeno, cucumber topped with tuna

Rainbow Roll*

$15.00

Spicy California, topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, avocado,

Sakan Roll*

$16.00

Eel, Kani, cucumber, topped with scallop and masago, Yuzu Sauce

Samurai Roll*

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with seared ahi tuna

Sheggy Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with spicy creamy kani

Spider Roll

$12.00

5 pcs; Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago

Steeler Roll*

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, seared salmon

Super Mario Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with spicy crab

Volcano Roll*

$16.00

Tempura style - spicy tuna, avocado, topped with spicy crunchy kani

Sushi Combo

(comes with Miso Soup OR Ginger Salad)

Sushi Combo #1* Spicy Tuna

$24.00

Spicy tuna roll, (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore tuna, red snapper, mackerel, shrimp)

Sushi Combo #2 Spicy Tuna Veg Roll

$42.00

Spicy tuna roll and vegetable roll, ( tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore tuna, red snapper, mackerel, shrimp)

Sashimi Assortment

(comes with Miso Soup OR Ginger Salad)

Chef's Selection of 12 Pieces*

$24.00

Chef's Selection of 18 Pieces*

$36.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

(comes with Miso Soup OR Ginger Salad)

Sushi and Sashimi Combo #1*

$40.00

Salmon roll, 15 pcs sashimi, 6 pcs of sushi

Sushi and Sashimi Combo #2*

$66.00

Spicy tuna and spicy salmon roll, 24 pcs sashimi, 12 pcs of sushi

Sushi and Sashimi Combo #4*

$160.00

Spicy tuna and spicy salmon roll,Steeler Roll, Flower Roll 45 pcs sashimi, 24 pcs of sushi.

Beverage

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Japanese Specialty Drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Location

5440 Walnut Street, Shadyside, PA 15232

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

