Yoshi's Japanese Grill Downtown

1,118 Reviews

$$

516 E 300 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Raging Bull
Godzilla Roll
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg

$8.49+

Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.

Raging Bull

Raging Bull

$8.49+

Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.

Liz's Chicken

Liz's Chicken

$9.99+

Our healthiest option! Brown rice with steamed veggies, grilled chicken breast, chili paste, fresh lime juice and avocado. Served with a side of our popular cilantro lime dressing

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$8.49+

A Japanese style black pepper bbq sauce sauté with grilled chicken and veggies. Served over rice and finished with sriracha and scallions.

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$8.49+

Yoshi's own sweet-n-sour sauce over grilled chicken, peppers, onions, pineapple and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$9.29+

A mild golden curry over chicken carrots, potatoes, and onions served over rice. Finished with Toasted coconut. Try this one over brown rice for a healthier option!

Peanut Chicken

Peanut Chicken

$8.49+

A mild peanut sauté with grilled chicken served over steamed veggies and rice. Finished with dry roasted and lightly salted peanuts. Try this bowl spicy!

Raspberry Chicken

Raspberry Chicken

$8.49+

Our house made raspberry sauce sautéed with walnuts and craisins over tempura chicken and rice and finished with blue cheese. A Yoshi's Original.

Tempura Chicken

Tempura Chicken

$8.49+

Tempura chicken and tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.

Sweet Chili Chicken

Sweet Chili Chicken

$8.49+

A sweet chili sauce with tempura chicken, bell peppers, and onions. Served over rice and finished with avocado.

Kobe Beef

Kobe Beef

$8.99+

Teriyaki sauce over grilled steak and steamed veggies. Served over rice and finished with toasted sesame seeds

Yakiniku

Yakiniku

$8.99+

A black pepper Japanese style bbq sauce sautéd with grilled steak and veggies. Served over rice and finished with avocado

Tempura Shrimp Bowl

Tempura Shrimp Bowl

$9.99+

Tempura shrimp and tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.

Reloaded Shrimp

Reloaded Shrimp

$9.99+

Our most popular shrimp bowl! Tempura shrimp served on rice. Topped with spicy mayo, avocado, and scallions. paired with a side of Yoshi's yummy teriyaki sauce.

Sunset Shrimp

Sunset Shrimp

$9.99+

Our homemade sticky sweet orange sauce served over tempura shrimp and tempura sweet potatoes. Finished with toasted coconut.

Medusa Noodle

Medusa Noodle

$10.59+

A spicy noodle, shrimp, and vegetable saute. Finished with spicy mayo and avocado.

Tempura Veggie Bowl

Tempura Veggie Bowl

$7.99+

Tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$7.99+

Teriyaki sauce over steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.

Sushi

California Roll

California Roll

$3.29+

Crab, cucumber, avocado and toasted sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$4.29+

Yellowfin tuna, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo

Samurai Roll

Samurai Roll

$5.59+

Yoshi's shrimp and avocado style ceviche. Avocado, shichimi and toasted sesame seeds wrap this popular offering up

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$4.99+

Yoshi's go to tempura style roll. Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$5.99+

Tempura style. Smoked salmon, yellowfin tuna, crab, avocado and cream cheese. paired with our house lime ponzu

Marios Madness Roll

Marios Madness Roll

$5.49+

Grilled salmon, red bell pepper and cream cheese. Finished with spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions.

Matrix Roll

Matrix Roll

$4.99+

Shrimp and avocado. Finished with Yoshi's house spicy mayo, tempura crispies and scallions

Lotus Roll

Lotus Roll

$4.99+

A vegetarians dream tempura style sushi roll filled with veggies and cream cheese. Served with our spicy gyoza sauce for dipping

Ninja Roll

Ninja Roll

$5.59+

Tempura style roll with tuna, shrimp, serrano pepper, cilantro & avocado. Served with our house cilantro lime and a slice of tempura avocado.

Super Spicy Tuna

Super Spicy Tuna

$4.29+

Yellowfin tuna, avocado, cucumber. Topped with hichimi and sriracha for some extra kick

King Kong

King Kong

$5.59+

A Spicy tempura roll with tuna, avocado, shrimp and hichimi. Finished with chili paste, cilantro lime and tempura crispies

Salads

Sesame Ginger Salad

Sesame Ginger Salad

$5.99+

Our most popular salad! Green leaf lettuce with grilled chicken breast, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges and wonton chips. Served with a side of our homemade honey mustard dressing

Asian Steak

Asian Steak

$5.99+

Green leaf lettuce with grilled steak, mandarin oranges, scallions, sesame seeds and wonton chips. Served with a side of our toasted sesame seed dressing

Cranberry Walnut

Cranberry Walnut

$5.99+

Green leaf lettuce with grilled chicken breast, walnuts, craisins, honey crisp apples, and blue cheese. Served with a side of our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$2.99+

Green leaf lettuce with cucumbers, and carrots. Served with a side of our house ginger dressing

Okinawa

Okinawa

$5.99+

Green leaf lettuce with grilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries, mango, candied walnuts and toasted coconut. Served with a side of our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing. (Seasonal offering)

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.99+
Miso Chicken Noodle

Miso Chicken Noodle

$6.99
Tokyo

Tokyo

$6.99
Firecracker

Firecracker

$2.99+

Bonsai

$3.99+Out of stock

Sides

Edamame

Edamame

$1.99+
Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$2.49
Gyoza

Gyoza

$2.49
Side Tempura Shrimp

Side Tempura Shrimp

$3.99+

Side Tempura Veggies

$2.99+

Veggie Eggrolls

$2.49

White Rice

$2.99+

Brown Rice

$2.99+

Noodles

$2.99+

Side of Veggies

$1.99

Side of Broccoli

$1.24

Side of Tofu

$1.99

Combos

The Enso

The Enso

$12.99
The DaVinci

The DaVinci

$11.99
The Zen

The Zen

$10.99
The Wasatch

The Wasatch

$11.99

Dessert

Chocolate Covered Fortune Cookie

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Canned Coke

$1.99Out of stock

Canned Diet

$1.99Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Bottled Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Coke

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Diet

$2.99Out of stock

Rice Platters

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg Platter

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg Platter

$49.99
Raging Bull Platter

Raging Bull Platter

$49.99

Liz's Chicken Platter

$54.99

Kobe Beef Platter

$54.99

Red Dragon Platter

$54.99

Hawaiian Chicken Platter

$52.99

Curry Chicken Platter

$52.99

Peanut Chicken Platter

$54.99

Yakiniku Platter

$54.99

Tempura Shrimp Platter

$59.99

Raspberry Chicken Platter

$54.99

Tempura Chicken Platter

$59.99

Reloaded Shrimp Platter

$59.99

Tempura Veggie Platter

$59.99

Sweet Chili Chicken Platter

$54.99

Sushi Platters

Chef Roll Platter

Chef Roll Platter

$54.99

The best Roll Platter EVER MADE in the history of the universe A platter tray with 7 sushi rolls: 2 Godzillas, 2 Matrix, 1 Mario's, 1 Vegas and 1 Samurai

Cali Platter

$49.99

Salad Platters

Sesame Salad Platter

$44.99

Cranberry Walnut Platter

$44.99

Asian Steak Platter

$44.99

Okinawa Platter

$44.99

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$49.99

A platter tray with 28 pcs of pork and veggie eggrolls and 22 pork and veg potstickers for a total of 50pcs.

Half Appetizer

$29.99

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo Bottle

$7.00

Dressings

Cilantro Lime Bottle

$7.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette Bottle

$7.00

Honey Mustard Bottle

$7.00

Toasted Sesame Bottle

$7.00

Sauces

Teriyaki Bottle

$7.00

Dynamite Bottle

$7.00

Sweet Chili Bottle

$7.00

Hawaiian Bottle

$7.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Call to place your catering order!

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Yoshi's Japanese Grill image
Yoshi's Japanese Grill image
Yoshi's Japanese Grill image

