You and I Kitchen - West Jordan 7092 South Redwood Road

review star

No reviews yet

7092 South Redwood Road

West Jordan, UT 84084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

P1. House Specialty Pho
A3. Cream Cheese Wonton - 6 pcs
A5a. Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Starters

A1. Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.45

Serve with Peanut Sauce

A2. Egg Rolls

$8.95

Filling included Ground Pork, Eggs, Taro, Carrot, Bean thread noodles. Serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.

A3. Cream Cheese Wonton - 6 pcs

$5.95

Serve with Sweet and Sour sauce, top with Sesame seeds.

A4. Pot Stickers - 5 pcs

$6.45

Chicken and vegetable. Serve with homemade dipping soy sauce.

A5a. Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$9.45

Chicken mixed with homemade sauce (included peanut butter ingredient)

A5b. Tofu Lettuce Wrap

$8.95

Tofu mixed with homemade sauce (included peanut butter ingredient)

A6. Steamed Edamame w/ Garlic

$4.45
A7. Shrimp Tempura - 5pcs

$7.45

A8. Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - 6pcs

$5.95

Sandwiches

S1. Sunny Side Up Egg Sandwich

$9.45

S2. Garlic Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$9.95

S3. Honey Glazed Pork Sandwich

$9.95

S4a. Lemongrass Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

S4b. Lemongrass Tofu Sandwich

$9.95

S5. Vietnamese Sandwich (Bread Only)

$1.95

Pho Noodle Bowl

Vietnamese pho noodle soup includes a rich beef soup stock, rice noodles. Choice of meat with green and white onion, cilantro served with optional bean sprouts, fresh basil, jalapeño slices and lime wedges.
P1. House Specialty Pho

$12.95

Rib Eye, Brisket and Meatballs.

P2. Rib Eye Steak Pho

$12.45
P3. Rib Eye Steak & Meatballs Pho

$11.95
P4. Rib Eye Steak & Brisket Pho*

$11.95
P5. Brisket Pho

$11.95
P6. Brisket & Meatballs Pho

$11.95
P7. Kid Meal Pho (Under Age of 12)

$7.95
P8. Meatballs Pho

$11.95
P9. Chicken Pho (Chicken Broth)

$11.95
P10. No Meat Pho

$8.95
P11. Shrimp Pho

$12.45
P12. Vegetable Pho (Vegan Broth)

$11.95
P13. Tofu Pho (Vegan Broth)

$11.95
P14. Meatballs Bowl Only (No Noodle)

$9.25
P15. Pho Broth Only

$6.95

[SPECIAL] Pho HOT POT

$34.95

Specialty Noodle Bowl

SN1. Lemongrass Beef Spicy Noodle

$11.95

Bun Bo Hue. Brisket, pork rolls, rice noodles served with spicy broth and fresh herbs

Rice Plates/Vermicelli Noodle

R1/V1. Garlic Rib Eye Steak

$11.95

R2a/V2a Lemongrass Curry Chicken

$11.95

R2b/V2b Lemongrass Curry Tofu

$11.95

R3/V3. Honey Glazed Pork

$11.95

R4/V4. Egg Rolls

$11.95

Fried Rice (Sunday Only)

F1. Ham Fried Rice

$12.95

F2. Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

F3. Garlic Ribeye Fried Rice

$12.95

F4. Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.45

F5. Kim Chi Fried Rice

$13.45

F6. House Fried Rice

$13.45

F7. Tofu Fried Rice

$12.95

F8. Egg Fried Rice

$10.95

F9. Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.45

Vietnamese Stir-Fry Ramen (Sunday Only)

RM1. Beef Stir-Fry Ramen

$12.95

RM2. Chicken Stir-Fry Ramen

$12.95

RM3. Pork Stir-Fry Ramen

$12.95

RM4. Shrimp Stir-Fry Ramen

$13.45

RM5. Tofu Stir-Fry Ramen

$12.95

Miscellaneous Items

Custom Item

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Juice Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Milk/Green Tea

Milk Tea / Green Tea

$4.95

Red Thai Milk Tea

$4.95

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$4.95

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.75

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95

Vietnamese Ice Coffee w/ Condensed Milk

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Here you will experience some of the best authentic Vietnamese cuisine in town! Come in and enjoy!

7092 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84084

Directions

