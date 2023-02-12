Restaurant header imageView gallery

You Got Pork’D Leaf Cigar Bar

review star

No reviews yet

90 Mort

Leaf Cigar Bar

Easton, PA 18040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Loaded Tots

SPECIALS

Daily & Weekly Specials

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Topped with Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, & White Sauce

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$9.99

Topped with Sour Cream & BBQ Sauce

Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.99

Topped with Sour Cream & BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Smoked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on Texas Toast with your choice of cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Pulled Pork drizzled with BBQ Sauce served on Texas Toast with your choice of cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Brisket drizzled with BBQ Sauce served on Texas Toast with your choice of cheese

BBQ Cheddar Chicken Bacon Ranch

BBQ Cheddar Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Smoked Chicken drizzled with BBQ Sauce & Ranch, topped with Bacon, served on Texas Toast

MEAT SWEATS

BRISKET, PULLED PORK, PULLED CHICKEN + 2 SIDES
3 MEATS + 2 SIDES

3 MEATS + 2 SIDES

$27.04

Brisket, Pulled Pork, & Chicken plus 2 sides!

MEAT PLATTERS

COMES WITH 2 SIDES
1 Meat Platter

1 Meat Platter

$16.64

Choose Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Smoked Chicken + 2 Sides

2 Meat Platter

2 Meat Platter

$21.84

Choose Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken + 2 Sides

SAMMICHS

SERVED ON KAISER ROLL THEN TOPPED WITH SAUCE & SLAW
The Toby Sammich

The Toby Sammich

$16.64

Brisket + Pulled Pork served w/ bbq sauce & pickleslaw

Brisket Sammich

Brisket Sammich

$15.60

served w/ bbq sauce & pickleslaw

Pulled Pork Sammich

Pulled Pork Sammich

$13.52

served w/ bbq sauce & coleslaw

Pulled Chicken Sammich

Pulled Chicken Sammich

$13.52

served w/ white sauce & coleslaw

TACOS

2 TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS
Toby Tacos

Toby Tacos

$16.64

Brisket + Pulled Pork served w/ bbq sauce & pickleslaw

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$15.60

served w/ bbq sauce & pickleslaw

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.52

served w/ bbq sauce & coleslaw

Pulled Chicken Tacos

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$13.52

served w/ white sauce & coleslaw

MAC & CHEE BOWLS

AUNTIE ANN'S MAC N CHEE TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT
Brisket Mac & Chee Bowls

Brisket Mac & Chee Bowls

$15.60

Mac n Chee topped with brisket & bbq sauce

Pulled Pork Mac & Chee Bowls

Pulled Pork Mac & Chee Bowls

$13.52

Mac n Chee topped with pulled pork & bbq sauce

Pulled Chicken Mac & Chee Bowls

Pulled Chicken Mac & Chee Bowls

$13.52

Mac n Chee topped with pulled chicken, bbq sauce, & Alabama white sauce

NACHOS

SERVED ON A BED OF TORTILLA CHIPS
Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$15.60

served w/ nacho cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.52

served w/ nacho cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce

Pulled Chicken Nachos

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$13.52

-served w/ nacho cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, & white sauce

SIDES

8 oz
Fries

Fries

$5.20

Steak Fries, Salted

Tots

Tots

$5.20

Salted

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.25

served with house made Fried Pickle Sauce

Mac & Chee

Mac & Chee

$5.20

Auntie Ann's Mac n Chee is not your ordinary plain baked mac n cheese.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$5.20

4 different beans in house made sweet sauce

Potato Salad

$5.20

Potatoes & eggs chopped and mixed in our smoked mayo dressing.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.16

Sweet & Tangy house made dressing

Pickleslaw

$4.16

House made coleslaw with chopped pickles

LOADED FRIES

TOPPED W/ BBQ SAUCE & CHEESE
Brisket Loaded Fries

Brisket Loaded Fries

$15.60

TOPPED W/ BBQ SAUCE & CHEESE

Pulled Pork Loaded Fries

$13.52

TOPPED W/ BBQ SAUCE & CHEESE

Pulled Chicken Loaded Fries

$13.52

TOPPED W/ BBQ SAUCE & CHEESE

LOADED TOTS

TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE & QUESO BLANCO

Brisket Loaded Tots

$15.60

TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE & QUESO BLANCO

Pulled Pork Loaded Tots

$13.52

TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE & QUESO BLANCO

Pulled Chicken Loaded Tots

$13.52

TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE & QUESO BLANCO

SAUCES

16 oz

Bubba's Original BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Bubba's Alabama White BBQ

$8.00

DRINKS

BRISK ICED TEA

$2.00

12oz

PEPSI

$2.00

12oz

WATER (16OZ)

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

12oz

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ food truck & fast casual restaurant inside of Leaf Cigar Bar in Forks Township serving the Lehigh Valley & surrounding areas. We offer low and slow wood smoked BBQ - Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Chicken, and more! Each meat is created using special rubs and low & slow smoking techniques. Tender & flavorful! All sides are homemade with unique flavors. Catering any and all events: Business, Weddings,  Private Parties, Graduations, & more!

Website

Location

90 Mort, Leaf Cigar Bar , Easton, PA 18040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatamy Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
70 S. 8th St. Tatamy, PA 18085
View restaurantnext
WOW Bao - Tatamy Takeout - WOW Bao 70 South 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
70 South 8th Street Easton, PA 18045
View restaurantnext
Cousins Pizza - 1315 Tatamy Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1315 Tatamy Rd Easton, PA 18045
View restaurantnext
Easton Wine Project
orange star4.9 • 275
1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103 Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
Miss Jackson's Kitchen - Miss Jackson Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
201 Mccartney Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Easton

Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The State Cafe and Grill
orange star4.7 • 723
14-16 South 5th Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Quadrant Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 666
20 N 3rd St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 611
229 N 11th St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston