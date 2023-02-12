You Got Pork’D Leaf Cigar Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
BBQ food truck & fast casual restaurant inside of Leaf Cigar Bar in Forks Township serving the Lehigh Valley & surrounding areas. We offer low and slow wood smoked BBQ - Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Chicken, and more! Each meat is created using special rubs and low & slow smoking techniques. Tender & flavorful! All sides are homemade with unique flavors. Catering any and all events: Business, Weddings, Private Parties, Graduations, & more!
90 Mort, Leaf Cigar Bar , Easton, PA 18040
