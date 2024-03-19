You Gotta Eat Here 3623 Page Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the original Fat Burger and hot honey glazed wings! We're not fast food -- we're good food! You can't get good food fast!
Location
3623 Page Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
No Reviews
3515 Lindell Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant