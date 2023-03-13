Main picView gallery

The Evening Citizen

review star

No reviews yet

218 East Arenas Road

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Bar

Cocktails

20th Century

$17.00

Backstabber

$17.00

Black Diamond

$48.00

Blood in the Gutter

$17.00

Brandy Smash

$17.00

Brown Derby

$17.00

Chi Chi

$17.00

Citizen Spritz

$18.00

Consenting Adulterer

$17.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$17.00

Jungle Bird

$17.00

Late Edition

$18.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Mary Pickford

$17.00

Pushing Daisy

$18.00

Raspberry Pisco Sour

$18.00

Scoflaw

$17.00

Singapore Sling

$18.00

The Evening Citizen

$17.00

The Liquidator

$17.00

Tea Pot Bees Knees

$44.00+

Tea Pot Hunter S Tea

$44.00+

Tea Pot Planter's Punch

$44.00+

Beer

Früh Kölsch

$14.00

Weihenstephaner Dunkel

$14.00

Foggy Day Hazy IPA

$10.00

Old Rasputin Imperial Stout

$11.00

Snake Dog IPA

$10.00

Wine

Banshee Pinot Noir

$26.00

Canella Prosecco Rose - Split

$15.00

Cannonball Cabernet

$23.00

Cannonball Chardonay

$23.00

Chandon Brut

$35.00

Domaine du Vieux Lazaret Chateauneuf du Pape

$46.00

Drappier Brut Rose

$76.00

Dry Creek Cabernet

$38.00

Dry Creek Sav Blanc

$25.00

Moletto Prosecco - Split

$13.00

Pedroncell Chardonnay

$23.00

POL Clement Brut

$16.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$46.00

N/A Bevs

Craft Soda

$6.00

Liquor

Vodka

Amass Vodka

Amass Vodka

$15.00
Grey Goose

Grey Goose

$16.00

Gvori

$11.00

Haku

$15.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Koskenkorva

$13.00

Reyka

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Vusa

$14.00

Gin

Amass Gin

$15.00

Bayab Marula

$15.00

Farmers Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Silent Pool

$18.00

Rum

Appleton Signature

$13.00

Blackwell Jamacian Rum

$12.00

Clément Rhum Blanc

$12.00

Diplomatico Rum Reserva

$15.00

Flor de Cana 7 Year Gran Reserva Rum

$12.00

Plantation Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple Rum

$12.00

The Real McCoy

$11.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Banhez

$11.00

Bosscal Conejo Mezcal

$22.00

Bozal Sacatoro Reserva Ancestral

$32.00

Correalejo Repo

$13.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$18.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$20.00

Forteleza Repo

$20.00

Lalo

$18.00

Libelula

$11.00

Madre Ensamble Mezcal

$18.00

Rooster Rojo

$18.00

Tequilla Ocho Blanco

$18.00

Verde Momento Espadin

$14.00

Whiskey

Barrell Seagrass Rye

$25.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$10.00

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$18.00

Redwood Empire Emrald Giant Rye

$17.00

Ron Colón Salvadoreno

$20.00

Sagamore Rye

$11.00

Stellum Black Bourbon

$24.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$17.00

Scotch/Japanese

Compass Box Artist Blend

$16.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$20.00

Oban 14 Yr

$20.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$19.00

Pigs Nose

$18.00

Hibiki Harmony

$19.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$25.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$28.00

Suntori Toki

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials/Cognac

Hine VSOP

$16.00

Argonat Saloon Strength Brandy

$15.00

Allspice Dram

$11.00

Ancho Reyes

$11.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$11.00

Antica Carpono

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$11.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$11.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Campari

$10.00

Canton Ginger

$14.00

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$14.00

Cherry Heering

$12.00

Combier Cassis

$11.00

Combier D'Abricot

$11.00

Combier de Peche

$11.00

Combier Framboise

$11.00

Combier Mure

$11.00

Combier Pamplemousse

$11.00

Combier Rose

$11.00

Creme de la Flora

$11.00

Currant

$10.00

Dolin Blanc

$12.00

Dolin Dry

$12.00

Espireto Cachaca

$13.00

Faretti Biscotti Farosi

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Foro Amaro

$11.00

Giffard Creme de Cacao Brown

$11.00

Giffard Creme de Cacao Brown

$11.00

Giffard Creme de Menth Green

$11.00

Giffard Menth-Pastille

$11.00

Giffard Orgeat

$11.00

Giffard Rhubard

$11.00

Giffard Triple Sec

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Italicus

$13.00

Leopold Bros Apple

$12.00

Leopold Bros Tart Cherry

$12.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Lillet Rouge

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Luxardo Ameretto

$12.00

Montenagra

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$14.00

Mr. Black

$10.00

Porton Pisco

$14.00

Punte Mes

$14.00

Pur Williams Pear Liqeur

$14.00

Sip Smith Slo Gin

$14.00

Tempest Fuget Absinthe

$14.00

Tempest Fuget Chocholate

$14.00

Tempest Fuget Banana

$14.00

Velvet Falernum

$12.00

N/A

N/A Drinks

N/A Drink

$13.00

Curiosty Cola

$6.50

Club Soda

$5.50

Tonic Water

$5.50

Bottled Water

$6.50

Baby Sister

$13.00

Friend Of The Family

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We Keep You In The Dark

Location

218 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunters Palm Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,222
302 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Blackbook
orange star4.3 • 949
315 E. Arenas Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Chill Bar Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
217 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Las Casuelas Terraza - 222 S Palm Canyon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
222 S Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Rooftop Bar and Grill Palm Springs - 262 South Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
262 South Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Reforma Palm Springs - Reforma Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
333 South Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Springs

Ricks Desert Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,238
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Hunters Palm Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,222
302 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Blackbook
orange star4.3 • 949
315 E. Arenas Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
orange star4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Paul Bar
orange star4.7 • 406
3700 E Vista Chino Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Elixir Pool & Bar
orange star4.2 • 29
333 E Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Springs
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston