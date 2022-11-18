Restaurant header imageView gallery

you me and bubble tea Davison

review star

No reviews yet

715 N State St

Davison, MI 48423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Iced Tea

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.50

Large

$5.00

Milk Tea

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.50

Large

$5.00

Cold Brew

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.50

Large

$5.00

Slushie

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.50

Large

$5.00

Smoothie

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.50

Large

$5.00

Lemonade

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.50

Other

Small

$2.50

Large

$3.50

Small

$1.50

Large

$2.50

Cream Soda

$3.00

Green Apple

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Small

$1.50

Large

$2.50

Small

$1.50

Large

$2.50

Small

$1.50

Medium

$1.50

Large

$1.50

coffee

$2.50

Bakery/Hot Dog Combo

Any Flavor

$4.00

Any Flavor

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00

Any Flavor

$3.50

Plain Combo

$5.50

Misc Food/Hot Dogs

Chips

$1.00

Dippin Dots Grab N Go (1)

$4.00

Dippin Dots Grab N Go (2)

$7.00

Hot Dogs

$2.00

Thumb Print/Peanut Butter Balls

$1.50

Cinnamon Rolls/Whoopie Pies

$4.00

Soda/Water

$1.00

Coffee

Caramel Pecan

$5.99

.25

Any Flavor

$0.25

.

Any Topping

$0.50

.

Candy Balls

$0.25

Candy Necklace

$1.00

Coconut Candy

$0.75

Dippin' Dots Gumballls

$1.00

Ice Cream Cone

$0.75

Jelly Straws

$0.75+

Liquid Salt Water Taffy

$1.00

Suckers

$0.75+

Tea Candy

$4.00

Chews

$0.25+

Variety Coconut Candy/Ice Cream Cone

$1.00

Variety Coconut Candy/Jelly Straws

$1.00

Variety Coconut Candy/Suckers

$1.00

Variety Ice Cream Cone/Jelly Straws

$1.00

Variety Ice Cream Cone/Suckers

$1.00

Variety Jelly Straws/Suckers

$1.00

Reusable Tumblers

Confetti

$9.95

.

2 Piece Set

$5.00

3 Piece Set

$7.00

Ice Pop Lip Gloss

$2.00

Large Body Lotion

$3.00

Pink Icing Body Spray

$2.00

.

Holiday Straws

$2.00

Holiday Keychain

$2.00

Coffee Ornament

$3.00

Stuffed Holiday

$4.00

Bath Fizzers

$1.00

Holiday Bags

$1.50

Holiday Wreath

$20.00

Fundraising

Lake Orion Oxford Card

$10.00

Davison Football Card

$10.00

Bars vs. Cars Wristband

$10.00

Simply Amazing

Bit of Everything

$6.50

Foot/Bath Salts

$4.50

Herbal Bath Tea Bags

$3.00

Soap Bars

$4.00

Story of 4 Thieves Simmering Blend

$8.50

Special Event

Candy

$0.50

Fruit Topping

$0.75

Cheese Topping

$0.50

Whipped Topping

$0.50

Drizzle

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

715 N State St, Davison, MI 48423

Directions

Gallery
you me and bubble tea image
you me and bubble tea image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tea-Rific Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
715 N State St Davison, MI 48423
View restaurantnext
Italia Gardens Davison
orange starNo Reviews
1141 S State Road Davison, MI 48423
View restaurantnext
Mayberry
orange starNo Reviews
11184 Davison Rd Davison, MI 48423
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Davison (Irish Rd)
orange starNo Reviews
1218 S. Irish Rd Davison, MI 48423
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - Davison - Davison
orange starNo Reviews
1214 S Irish Rd Davison, MI 48423
View restaurantnext
11/11 Burgers & Fries - Flint
orange star3.3 • 83
3818 E Court St Flint, MI 48506
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Davison
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston