You Pizza 12250 Clarksville Pike

No reviews yet

12250 Clarksville Pike

Clarksville, MD 21029

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

Make your Own Pizza

Pizza up to 5 Toppings

Pizza up to 5 Toppings

$13.75

Make Your Own Pizza, Dough + Sauce + Chees and up to 5 more toppings

Pizza Unilimited Toppings

Pizza Unilimited Toppings

$14.95

Make Your Own Pizza with all the toppings you like

Traditional Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Do you love cheese? choose the chees you like

Extra Cheese Pizza

$12.15

Peperornin Pizza

$12.15

Peperoni

Gourmet Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

grilled chicken/buffalo sauce/mozzarella/jalapeño/tomatoes/blue cheese

Chicken BBQ Pizza

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$12.95

grilled chicken/onions/mushrooms/bbq sauce/mozzarella

From The Garden Pizza

$12.95

egg plant/spinach/mushrooms/zuchinni/goat cheese/spicy tomato sauce/mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$12.95

San Marzano tomato sauce/fresh mozzarella/evoo/basil

Mexicana Pizza

Mexicana Pizza

$12.95

ground beef, tomatoes,/jalapeños/red onions/spicy tomato sauce/mozzarella

Nuvoletta Pizza

Nuvoletta Pizza

$12.95

evoo/garlic/mozzarella/parmigiano/ricotta sauce/tomatoes/red onions/feta cheese/balsamic reduction

The Meaty Guy Pizza

The Meaty Guy Pizza

$12.95

pepperoni/sausage/ham/bacon/ground beef/tomato sauce/mozzarella

The Other One Pizza

The Other One Pizza

$12.95

roasted peppers, onions sausage,/spicy tomato sauce/four cheese

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$12.95

mixed mushrooms/white sauce/mozarella/ prosciutto/truffle oil drizzle

Wise Guy Pizza

Wise Guy Pizza

$12.95

chicken/mushrooms/sun-dried tomatoes/kalamata olives/walnuts/pesto sauce/four cheese

You & Me Pizza

$12.95

housemade meatballs/roasted peppers/onions/spicy tomato sauce/fresh mozzarella

Make Your Own Salad

Salad up 5 Topping

$12.45

Make your own salad with 5 toppings

Salad Unilimited Topping

$14.25

Make your own salad with unlimited

Salad

Andina Salad

$12.45

romaine/quinoa/feta/cheese/cornkernels/onions/tomatoes/lime jalapeño vinaigrette

Arugoletta Salad

Arugoletta Salad

$12.45

baby arugula/strawberries/almonds/ shaved parmigianmo/red wine vinaigrette

Beta Salad

Beta Salad

$12.45

mixed greens/beets/walnuts/goat/cheese/mandarins/orange vinaigrette

Cesar Salad

$11.00

Gala Salad

$12.45

romaine/red apple slices/raisins/shaved parmigiano/caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.45

romaine/cucumbers/olives/red onions/tomatoes/feta cheese/red wine vinaigrette

Palma Salad

$12.45

romaine/avocado/alfalfa sprouts/fresh tomatoes/hard boiled egg/palm hearts/lime jalapeño vinaigrette

Portobello Salad

$12.45

baby spinach/grilled portobello/pine nuts/shaved parmigiano/balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Chicken Brunello

$15.75

penne pasta/chicekn cubes/mushrooms/green peppers/rosé sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.75

egg pasta/alfredo sauce/basil/

Fettuccini Bolognese

$15.75

egg pasta/ground beef/bolognese sauce/parmigiano reggiano/basil

Gnocchi Caprese

$15.75

potato dumplings/fresh tomatoes/fresh mozzarella/basil/light marinara sauce

Pasta Al Forno

$13.75

penne pasta/ground beef/ricotta cheese/marina sauce/parmiggiano reggiano mozarella/basil/baked to perfection

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.75

penne pasta/mushrooms/fresh tomatoes/ham/vodka sauce

Penne Chicken Al Pesto

Penne Chicken Al Pesto

$15.75

penne pasta/chicken cubes/mushrooms/onions/fresh tomatoes/pesto sauce

Penne Ortolana

$13.99

penne pasta/zuchinni/eggplant/artichoke/brocoli/marinara sauce/basil

Ravioli Ricotta

Ravioli Ricotta

$13.99

egg pasta/ravioli filled with ricotta cheese/mushrooms/ham/fresh tomatoes/rosé sauce

Shrimp Rosso

Shrimp Rosso

$17.99

spaghetti pasta/jumbo shrimp/fresh garlic/fradiavola sauce

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$14.25

spaghetti pasta/tomato sauce/house-made meatballs

Spaghetti Sofia Loren

$15.75

spaghetti/rosé sauce/spinach/mushrooms/roasted peppers/walmuts/goat cheese

Tortellini Davinci

$13.99

tri-colore cheese tortellini/ham/mushrooms/rosé sauce/basil

Submarines

Chicken & Bacon

$11.50

grilled chicken/crispy bacon/lettuce/tomatoes/onions/mayo/banana hot peppers/balsamic vinaigrette

Home made Meatballs Parmigiana

$11.50

house-made meatballs/tomato sauce/mozzarella cheese/parmigiano reggiano

Italian Sub

$11.50

italian ham/soppressata salami/provolone cheese/lettuce/tomatoes/ onions/banana hot peppers/mayo/evoo

Vegetariano

$11.50

zucchini/eggplant/artichoke hearts/roasted peppers sautéed with light marinara sauce melted with mozarella cheese

Sides

Meatball Casserole (3)

$7.65

Order Of Bread

$4.50

Kids

Kids Pasta

$8.25

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$13.25

nutella/almonds/banana or strawberry/powdered sugar

Pizza & Marmellata

$13.25

strawberry jelly/pineapple/ mandarins/powdered sugar

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle Soda 16 oz

$2.50

Bottle Sodas 24 oz

$3.30

Bottle Tea

$3.30

Bottle Water

$2.25

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.50

Organic Milk

$2.50

San Pellegrino Water

$3.25

San Pellegrino Italian Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029

Directions

