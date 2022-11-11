You Sushi Mex Experience 3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104, DORAL, FL 33178
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Terraza de B - 11402 NW 41 Street Unit 100
No Reviews
11402 NW 41 Street Unit 100 Doral, FL 33178
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in DORAL
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant