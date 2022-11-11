  • Home
  • You Sushi Mex Experience - 3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104
You Sushi Mex Experience 3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104

3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104

DORAL, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

Island Roll
Pinku Maki Roll
Edamame

Soups

Miso Soup

$5.00

Seafood Miso Soup

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Appetizers

Tuna or Salmon Tartar

$18.00

White fish ceviche stuffed in our homemade mini empanadas topped with our seasonal topping and Aji Amarillo Aioli

Ceviche de Corvina

$17.00

Four pieces of crispy fried rice topped with your choice of tuna tartare, salmon, or ceviche and garnished with our house truffle aioli, scallions, masago, Jalapeno and micro greens. (custom sashimi crispy rice available with upcharge)

Krab Salad

$14.00

Three house made tostones served with Blue Crab mix or White Fish and shrimp ceviche topped with our house leche de tigre

Ground Beef Taquitos

$14.00

Fried or Steamed Pork filled dumpling with ponzu sauce

Tostones Rellenos

$16.95

served with seasalt and truffle ponzu sauce

Special Crispy rice

$16.95

Fried or Steamed Mushroom and Cabbage filled dumpling served with ponzu sauce

Street Corn

$12.00

Roasted Corn Elote mixed with our seasonal pico, avocado, cotija, tajin and our yuzu aioli served on top fresh shiso leaves

Pork Gyoza

$14.95

Housemade Guacamole served with Crispy Wonton and pico de Gallo

Edamame

$9.95

Oaxaca Cheese and Queso Fresco with Jalapenos Chili oil, Fresno Pepper and Tortilla Chips

Nachos Machos

$12.00

Empanadas de queso 3

$9.00

Tiraditos

Hamachi Slices

$16.00

8 pieces of your choice sashimi Tuna, Salmon or Hamachi

Salmon or Tuna Tiradito

$15.00

Thinly Sliced Salmon or Tuna with Spicy citrus sauce, chives, tobiko and yellow pepper aioli

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Seared with our house coconut sugar, togarashi blend then thinly sliced and served with ponzu sauce, avocado and sesame seeds

Poke Bowls

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Burritos & Bowls

Ranchero

Tropical

Entrees

Fajitas

grilled choice of protein sauteed with onions and peppers served on a sizzling kettle with blue corn tortilla and melted cheese blend served with a side of rice and beans and roasted corn pico

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Teriyaki salmon, mixed greens, steamed or fried rice, sesame seeds and green onions

Churrasco

$22.00

Breaded crispy chicken breast, choice of steamed or fried rice, mixed greens, sesame seeds, green onions and choice of sauces

Salmon Mariachi

$18.00

Citrus seasoned salmon, cucumber, mangos, avocado, aji amarillo, salmon chips and avocado mousse

Fried Rice

Rice, eggs, sweet fresno peppers, green onions, spinach, tempura asparagus, onions, carrots, edamame, sesame seeds and choice of protein and sauce

Quesadilla

Pepper jack, monterey, oaxaca, corn pico, aji amarillo and your choice of Smoked barbeque brisket, Chicken or Shrimp

Tacos

Taco Pollo

$9.00

Tempura Nori served with your choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon, avocado, wakame salad, and topped with sesame seeds and micro greens

Pork Taco

$9.00

Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, Cotija, garlic cilantro aioli

Ground Beef Taco

$9.00

Cilantro, charred pineapple, sautéed onions, peppers, garlic cilantro aioli, aji amarillo

Steak Taco

$12.00

Pico de Gallo, sautéed onions, sautéed Fresno, charred pineapple, spicy guava sauce

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Avocado, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, charred corn, cotija, aji amarillo aioli

Tacos al Pastor

$14.00

Charred mango, pineapple pico, pickled onions, chicharron crumble, avocado, cotija, crema

Fuego Tacos

$14.00

Wakeme salad, rice, avocado, sesame seed, spicy mayo, eel sauce

La Mesa tacos

$16.00

Miami Tacos

$15.00

Tacos de Azada

$16.00

Signature Sushi Rolls

Elevation Roll

$19.00

Rice, nori, spicy tuna blend with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Island Roll

$18.00

Rice, nori, spicy salmon blend with masago, scallioms, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Caliente Roll

$19.00

Rice, nori, kani, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Fancy Dragon

$18.95

Rice, nori, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with avocado, masago, eel sauce and dynamite sauce

Garden Roll

$19.00

Rice, nori, shrimp tempura, cucumber, keni, topped with seared tuna + avocado, eel and dynamite sauce

Pinku Maki Roll

$18.00

Rice, nori, seared salmon, avocado, topped with masago + sesame seeds

Lil Mikey Roll

$18.00

Rice, nori, salmon, cream chesse, fried in crispy tempura batter, topped with chives, sesame seeds and eel sauce

Crispy Skinny Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, green onions, topped with our volcano salad and scallions

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with crab salad

Guajiro Roll

$18.00

Seared tuna, avocado, topped with spicy tuna mix

Samuray Roll

$18.00

Beer battered crispy lobster claws, cucumber, keni, avocado, topped with volcano salad and tempura flakes

La Mesa Roll

$18.95

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, guava, rice, nori and spicy guava sauce in tempura beer batter

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$12.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, and tempura asparagus, wrapped in seawood and topped with spicy togarashi mango sauce

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Your choice of Protein Tuna, Salmon or Krab Salad, Hamachi, your choice of sauces and add on

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Nori, Salmon, Hamachi, Kani, cucumber, tempura asparagus, crispy nori dynamite sauce and aji amarillo

Philadelphia Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, kani mix, avocado, topped with tuna tartare and cripy onions

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Spacy tuna, guava, salmon, cucumber, mango, tempura, spicy mango, cripy onions and spicy guava sauce

Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00

Scallion tempura battered riceless everything but the bagel roll

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$3.00

Salmon Sashimi

$3.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$3.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$18.00

Nigiri Appetizer

$18.00

Kids

Baby Churrasco

$10.00

Chicken Milanese

$12.00

Dessert

Brownie w Ice Cream

$12.00

Passion fruit custard torched table side and served with fresh seasonal fruit

Quesillo

$12.00

walnut coffee brownie, white chocolate mascarpone coffee whipped ganache, and coffee cremeux served with ice cream

Matcha Cake

$12.00

With seasonal fruit and local fruit compote on top

Carrot Cake

$12.00

brownie with toasted mashmallows, ice cream, and caramel sauce topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream 1 ball

$5.00

Seasonal Chef choice Dessert

Sides

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Sodas & Water

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Perrier

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Café cubano

$3.76

Te

$3.75

Cortadito

$5.00

Limonada

$6.00

Mojito no licor

$7.00

Red

Glass Cabernet

$7.00

Glass Merlot

$7.00

Glass Red Sangria

$8.00

Bottle Cabernet

$45.00

Bottle Merlot

$45.00

White

Glass Chardonay

$7.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Bottle Chardonay

$45.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Rose

Glass Rose

$7.00

Sparklin

Glass Champaign

$7.00

Bottle Champaign

$45.00

Glass

Amabuki Ginno Rose

$9.00

Enter Sylver Junmai

$9.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu

$8.00

Kubota Dew Junmai

$10.00

Kunizakari Nigori

$9.00

Narutotai Ginjo Nama

$9.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom Gin

$8.00

Soto Junmai

$9.00

Soto Junmai Can

$14.00

Soto Daiginjo

$9.00

Bottle

Amabuki Ginno Rose

$95.00

Enter Sylver Junmai

$110.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Honjozo

$85.00

Kubota Dew Junmai

$115.00

Kunizakari Nigori

$80.00

Narutotai Ginjo Nama

$115.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom Gin

$30.00

Soto Junmai

$60.00

Soto Daiginjo

$100.00

Vodka

High Noon Sun

$7.00

Import

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Coedo Marihaha

$9.00

Coedo Ruri

$9.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Domestic

Budlight

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104, DORAL, FL 33178

