You Live Once 1544 Piedmont Ave Suite 115

No reviews yet

1544 Piedmont Ave Suite 115

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Protein Shakes

Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$7.75

Chocolate Protein, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk. Topped with -free whip cream, chocolate drizzle, bananas

New York Cheese Cake

New York Cheese Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Protein, Strawberry, Cheesecake, Almond Milk. Topped with fat-free whip cream, Strawberry and graham crackers

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel

$7.75

Vanilla Protein, Cold Brew Coffee, Peanut Butter, & Almond Milk. Topped with

White Chocolate Mango

White Chocolate Mango

$8.00

Vanilla Protein, White Chocolate, Mango, & Coconut Water. Topped with Fat-Free Whip Cream, Mango, coconut & Chocolate drizzle

Build a Shake

Build a Shake

$7.00

Smoothies

Mango Pineapple Spinach

$7.00

Mango, Pineapple, Spinach, Tropical Hibiscus Collagen, and Vanilla Protein. Topped with Fruity Bedazzle

Tropical Delight

$7.00

Papaya, Pineapple, Strawberries, Bananas, Tropical Hibiscus Collagen & Vanilla Protein. Topped with Fruity Bedazzle

Mango Jackfruit

Mango Jackfruit

$7.75

Mango, Jackfruit, Tropical Hibiscus Collagen, and Vanilla Protein. Topped with Fruity Bedazzle

Tajin

Tajin

$7.75

Mango, Pineapple, Tajin, Tropical Hibiscus Collagen and Vanilla Protein. Topped with Fruity Bedazzle

Energy Drinks

Mi Amigo

$8.00

Lemon, Tropical, Orange Hydration, & Blue Raspberry

Beauty and the Beast

$8.00

Strawberry, Mango, Pomegranate, & Strawberry Collagen

Tea Bomb

$8.00

Raspberry, Mental Focus, Orange, & 1/2 Serving of pre-workout

The Unicorn - Zero Caffeine

$8.00

Berry Protein, Strawberry Collagen, & Acai Hydration

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

12 ozFresh Brewed Cafe Bustelo

Coffee Decaf

Coffee Decaf

$2.00

12oz Fresh Brewed Cafe Bustelo

Young Coconut

Young Coconut

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Young Coconut Water

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$5.00

16oz bottle

Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$4.50
Monster Energy Drink Ultra Violet

Monster Energy Drink Ultra Violet

$4.50

Monster Ultra Violet Energy Drink Zero Sugar

Aquafina 16.9oz water

Aquafina 16.9oz water

$2.00
Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.25

20oz Lemon-Lime Gatorade

Gatorade 20oz

Gatorade 20oz

$2.25
Gatorade Orange 20oz

Gatorade Orange 20oz

$2.25
Jumex Hydrolit Coconut

Jumex Hydrolit Coconut

$3.00
Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea

$2.00

Protein Muffins

Double Chocolate Cherry

Double Chocolate Cherry

$5.00

Fresh Double Chocolate Muffin

Choco Chip ,Walnut and Banana Protein Muffin

$5.00

Fresh Choco Chip Muffin, Banana, and Walnut, Topped with Coconut Cream Greek Yogurt, Shaved Coconut and Banana Slices

Protein Waffles

Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet

$10.00

strawberries, chocolate chips, Nutella drizzle, condensed milk drizzle, coconut flakes, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. 20g of protein

El Churro

El Churro

$10.00

Power sugar, cinnamon, whip cream, condensed milk and caramel.

The Elvis

The Elvis

$10.00

Natural peanut butter drizzle, bananas , reduce sugar jelly no high fructose corn sugar, bacon bits, whip cream and honey

Havana

$13.00

Cream cheese drizzle, guava drizzle, condensed milk drizzle, Maria cookies, powdered sugar, whipped cream.

Sea Moss

Love Potion

Love Potion

$10.00

Sea Moss, Heavy Cream, Cinnamon, Nutmeg,

Blueberry Sea Moss Jammer

Blueberry Sea Moss Jammer

$13.00

Blueberry, dates, Chia Seed, Sea Moss Jam over Almond Butter on Protein whole wheat toast

Blueberry Almond Sea Moss Smoothie

Blueberry Almond Sea Moss Smoothie

$9.00

Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, dates, Sea Moss & Almond Milk

Raw Food

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Acai, Bananas, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Topped with Bananas, coconut, granola, strawberris, Kiwi and Peanut butter

Berry Parfait Bowl

Berry Parfait Bowl

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, with Granola, & Berries

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

A mash of ripened avocado with scallion, lemon, curry powder, and cayenne - served over protein toast and topped with sliced tomatoes and onions

100% Juice

Red Citrus

Red Citrus

$7.00

Orange & Beets

Ms Prickley

Ms Prickley

$7.00

Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Celery& Zinc

The Boss

The Boss

$9.00

Blood Orange, Strawberry, Ashwagdha

The Conqueror

The Conqueror

$9.00

Blood Orange, Elderberry, Tumeric, Ginger, Black Pepper

The Bunny

The Bunny

$7.00

Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger

Non-food items

Master Combination Lock

Master Combination Lock

$10.00

Master dial number combination lock. Easy to use

Luxury Bath Towel

Luxury Bath Towel

$10.00

Thick Hotel Grade Bath Towel

White Hand Towel

White Hand Towel

$2.00

Hand towel,

Bath Towel

Bath Towel

$6.00

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.00

Homemade oatmeal, made with Almond Milk, Vanilla Flavor, and Cinnamon. Topped with your choice of favorite fruit, protein, Chai Seed, and nuts

Pre-Work Out

Kaged Pre-Kaged Fruit Punch

Kaged Pre-Kaged Fruit Punch

$4.00

Fruit Punch - Pre-Workout 6.5 Grams L-Citrulline 6.5 Grams BCAA's 1.6 Grams Beta Alanin 274 Milligrams Organic Caffeine Served as a shot or over ice

Legion Pulse Stim-Free Pre-Workout tropical punch

Legion Pulse Stim-Free Pre-Workout tropical punch

$4.00

Pre-workout served as a shot or over Ice

Lit Blue Rasberry

Lit Blue Rasberry

$4.00

Beyond Raw Lit Blue Rasberry pre-workout

Naked Energy _Stim Free Pre-workout

Naked Energy _Stim Free Pre-workout

$4.00

Stim Free Pre-Workout

Shots

Wheat Grass

Wheat Grass

$4.00Out of stock

2oz shot of wheatgrass

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$4.00

2oz shot of Ginger

Tumeric Shot

Tumeric Shot

$4.00

2oz shot

Acerola Cherry Shot

Acerola Cherry Shot

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! An amazing atmosphere, Tasty Pressed Juices, Smoothies, Protein Shakes, Tea Bombs, and Acai Bowls

Location

1544 Piedmont Ave Suite 115, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

