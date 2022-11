MC Ultra Thin 4 Pack

$17.00

Pastry Sour ale with Strawberry, Vanilla and Graham Cracker 9% ABV Originally brewed as tap room only release, this recipe is based on a recipe Kyle's college girlfriend used to make when he had a rough academic day coming up. One bite and his smile would light up like a Christmas Tree on baby Jesus' birthday. Our sour base is loaded up with hundreds of pounds strawberries before we rest everything on graham cracker to bring home the pastry notes. We keep the body and abv lighter so you can have a couple two, 'tree and not feel bad about it.