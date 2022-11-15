Restaurant header imageView gallery

Young Bucks Coffee & Eatery

No reviews yet

1905 26th ST

Williston, ND 58801

Order Again

Popular Items

24oz Redbull Zinger
Poppa Deer
16oz Latte

Lattes

The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. Our espresso origin is from central and South America roasted by Greenstreet small batch in Philadelphia. Our 12 oz and 16 oz lattes have two shots. 24 oz lattes have three shots.
12oz Latte

12oz Latte

$4.50

The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. All our drinks are half sweet to allow you to enjoy the espresso. Our 12 oz and 16 oz lattes have two shots. 24 oz lattes have three shots.

16oz Latte

16oz Latte

$5.25

The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. The espresso is a blend from Central and South America roasted daily from a small batch roaster in by Philadelphia. Our 16 oz lattes have two shots.

24oz Latte

24oz Latte

$6.75

The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. The espresso is a blend from Central and South America roasted daily from a small batch roaster in by Philadelphia. Our 12 oz and 16 oz lattes have two shots. 24 oz lattes have three shots.

Traditional Drinks

12oz Cafe Au Lait

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.50

Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.

12oz Cold Brew

12oz Cold Brew

$3.00

We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.

12oz Drip Coffee

$2.50

We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet. We call in "drip" in our shop (and in the craft coffee industry) because that is the brew method to make it.

16 oz Bullet Proof

$5.75

16 oz Cold Brew Lemonade

$4.00
16oz Cafe Au Lait

16oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.

16oz Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$3.50

We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.

16oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet.

24 oz Bullet Proof

$6.00

24 oz Cold Brew Lemonade

$4.50
24oz Cafe Au Lait

24oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.

24oz Cold Brew

24oz Cold Brew

$4.00

We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.

24oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet. Drip Coffee is the brew method. This is the very common counter brewer system.

8oz Cortado

8oz Cortado

$3.00

The owners favorite drink. 2 shots with 2 oz of steam milk. Proper espresso extraction and milk texturing if key to making this drink enjoyable.

Affogato - espresso & ice cream

$5.45
Cafe con Panna

Cafe con Panna

$3.50

Espresso con panna, which means "espresso with cream" in Italian, is a double shot of espresso topped with housemade whipped cream.

Daisy Cold Brew - Mexican Chiapas & Local Honey

$4.00

French Press

$8.00

Flat White

$3.65

Americano

Our 12 oz Americano has 2 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
12oz Americano

12oz Americano

$3.00

Our 12 oz Americano has 2 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

16oz Americano

16oz Americano

$3.50

Our 16 oz Americano has 2 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

24oz Americano

24oz Americano

$4.00

Our 24 oz Americano has 3 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Frappes

16oz Frappe

16oz Frappe

$5.85

Espresso, flavor, and blended to perfection. Sip sip hooray you're ready for your day.

24oz Frappe

24oz Frappe

$6.00

Espresso, flavor, and blended to perfection. Sip sip hooray you're ready for your day.

Tea/Hot Chocolate/Cider

12 oz Apple Cider

$2.95

12 oz Caramel Apple Cider

$2.95
12 oz Milk

12 oz Milk

$2.25

12 oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95
12oz Chai

12oz Chai

$4.00

Creamy chai power with your choice of milk. If you're looking for a less sweet chai go to our teas.

12oz Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Creamy and chocolate - a joyful winter made right in a mug.

12oz Tea

12oz Tea

$2.50

Tea steeped to enjoy alone or add flavors and milk.

16 oz Apple Cider

$3.15

16 oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.15

16 oz Strawberry Lemonade

$3.20
16oz Chai

16oz Chai

$4.25

Creamy chai power with your choice of milk. If you're looking for a less sweet chai go to our teas.

16oz Hot Chocolate

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Creamy and chocolate - a joyful winter made right in a mug.

16oz Tea

16oz Tea

$3.00

24 oz Apple Cider

$3.45

24 oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.45

24 oz Strawberry Lemonade

$3.55
24oz Chai

24oz Chai

$4.50

Creamy chai power with your choice of milk. If you're looking for a less sweet chai go to our teas.

24oz Hot Chocolate

24oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Creamy & Chocolate

24oz Tea

24oz Tea

$3.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00
Blume Latte

Blume Latte

$4.50+

Zinger

Our Zingers stay true to the name by using Redbull (Zing) mixed with flavor(s) and cream or orange juice.
24oz Redbull Zinger

24oz Redbull Zinger

$6.50

Staying true to it's name, our "Zinger" has Redbull, flavor, and cream or orange juice.

Lotus

Lotus is a cleaner alternative to RedBull. Please note, it is still an energy drink but it contains less harmful chemicals.
24oz Lotus Energy

24oz Lotus Energy

$6.50

Lotus is a cleaner alliterative to RedBull. Please note, it is still an energy drink but it contains less harmful chemicals.

London Fog

12oz London Fog

12oz London Fog

$3.75

Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, to give you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.

16oz London Fog

16oz London Fog

$4.25

Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, to give you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.

24oz London Fog

24oz London Fog

$5.00

Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, to give you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.

Italian Soda

12oz Italian Soda

12oz Italian Soda

$3.50

Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.

16oz Italian Soda

16oz Italian Soda

$4.00

Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.

24oz Italian Soda

24oz Italian Soda

$5.00

Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.

Steamer

12oz Steamer

12oz Steamer

$3.00

Think latte without the espresso. Silky milk with your choice of flavor.

16oz Steamer

16oz Steamer

$4.00

Think latte without the espresso. Silky milk with your choice of flavor.

24oz Steamer

24oz Steamer

$5.00

Think latte without the espresso. Silky milk with your choice of flavor.

Frozen Fruit Smoothies

Chocolate Covered Banana

Chocolate Covered Banana

$7.00

Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Chocolate covered banana - bananas, oats, cocoa, local honey, and a splash of milk.

Aloha

Aloha

$7.00

Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Aloha - pineapple, banana, spinach, local honey and orange juice.

Berry Blue

Berry Blue

$7.00

Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Berry blue - blueberries, banana, almond butter, and almond milk.

Seasonal

$7.00

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

The Strawberry banana smoothie is made with real bananas from our local grocery store blended with toranis strawberry syrup. This is our only smoothie that contains added processed sugar. It is a sweet treat but not to be thought of as a healthy add in. Just a yummy sweet tooth item to enjoy.

Other Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95

The best orange juice! Buying this for a kid? Add that in the notes and we'll throw in a kids cup, lid, and straw at no extra cost. Sip happy.

Kambucha

Kambucha

$3.99
Bubbly

Bubbly

$1.25
Coke

Coke

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Core Water

$2.00

Poppi

$3.79

YB Cup of Water

$0.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Oh Deer

Oh Deer

$8.50

One of our absolute favorites. This sandwich has a 5 oz sausage from Walts Market, egg, cheese, on an everything bagel. Feel feel to change it to sourdough or GF bread.

Poppa Deer

Poppa Deer

$7.00

Classic and good. Maple bacon, egg, cheese on an everything bagel or bread of your choice.

The Keystone

The Keystone

$6.50
The Meadow

The Meadow

$7.00

Keep it green & good. Everything bagel fresh avocado, Philadelphia cream cheese, and arugula. We've found people love to add bacon to this.

Toasty Breakfast

Tostada "Avocado Toast"

Tostada "Avocado Toast"

$5.85
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Philadelphia cream cheese with your choice of bagel.

Banana Bread (GF/DF)

Banana Bread (GF/DF)

$4.50

Made from scratch gluten free, dairy free banana bread. Sweetened with maple syrup. This does contain coconut oil.

Mini Doughnuts

$3.55

Flatbread Pizza

15in Regular Crust Pizza

$9.00

15in Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.75

Lunch Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Melt

$8.00

Bacon Ranch Pita

$9.00

Greek Pita

$9.00

PB&J

$4.00

Turkey BLT

$9.50

Sides

Applesauce

$1.25

Banana

$0.65

Banana Bread

$4.00

Beef Stick

$2.20

Fruit Leather

$1.95

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mini Doughnuts

$3.50

Protein Balls

$3.95

Scone

$4.00

The Good Crisp Chips

$2.65

Truvani Protein Bar

$4.00

Waffle

$4.80

Fruit Crisps Strawberry

$2.15

Charleston Bakery Cookies

$4.15

Retail Items

Beans

$16.00

Chemex

$45.99

Cider Concentrate

$12.99

Mother Hood Sweatshirt

$56.00

Mug

$13.00

Syrup

$10.50

T-shirt God is So Dang Good

$24.99

T-Shirt Saved By Grace

$24.99

Truvani Digestive

$24.99

Truvani Greens

$49.99

Truvani Protein

$49.99

Tumbler

$22.00

Bloom Tea Bag

$23.99
LMNOP Sensory Ticket

LMNOP Sensory Ticket

$30.00

Please arrive a few minutes early to get checked in. Please bring your receipt to the register to order you drinks (12 oz latte / coffee, and kids drink), and be directed to event seating. Looking forward to making your time with us memorable!

Sandwiches

Turkey BLT

$9.50

Pizza Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Fall Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Sides

Caesar Salad

$32.00

Chips

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Coffee and food, made fresh, with fresh ingredients. Because we care about what goes into our bodies. We are excited to share coffee from all around the world with you as well as unique, affordable, breakfast and lunch items.

1905 26th ST, Williston, ND 58801

