Young Bucks Coffee & Eatery
No reviews yet
1905 26th ST
Williston, ND 58801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lattes
12oz Latte
The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. All our drinks are half sweet to allow you to enjoy the espresso. Our 12 oz and 16 oz lattes have two shots. 24 oz lattes have three shots.
16oz Latte
The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. The espresso is a blend from Central and South America roasted daily from a small batch roaster in by Philadelphia. Our 16 oz lattes have two shots.
24oz Latte
The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. The espresso is a blend from Central and South America roasted daily from a small batch roaster in by Philadelphia. Our 12 oz and 16 oz lattes have two shots. 24 oz lattes have three shots.
Traditional Drinks
12oz Cafe Au Lait
Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.
12oz Cold Brew
We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.
12oz Drip Coffee
We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet. We call in "drip" in our shop (and in the craft coffee industry) because that is the brew method to make it.
16 oz Bullet Proof
16 oz Cold Brew Lemonade
16oz Cafe Au Lait
Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.
16oz Cold Brew
We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.
16oz Drip Coffee
We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet.
24 oz Bullet Proof
24 oz Cold Brew Lemonade
24oz Cafe Au Lait
Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.
24oz Cold Brew
We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.
24oz Drip Coffee
We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet. Drip Coffee is the brew method. This is the very common counter brewer system.
8oz Cortado
The owners favorite drink. 2 shots with 2 oz of steam milk. Proper espresso extraction and milk texturing if key to making this drink enjoyable.
Affogato - espresso & ice cream
Cafe con Panna
Espresso con panna, which means "espresso with cream" in Italian, is a double shot of espresso topped with housemade whipped cream.
Daisy Cold Brew - Mexican Chiapas & Local Honey
French Press
Flat White
Americano
12oz Americano
Our 12 oz Americano has 2 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
16oz Americano
Our 16 oz Americano has 2 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
24oz Americano
Our 24 oz Americano has 3 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Frappes
Tea/Hot Chocolate/Cider
12 oz Apple Cider
12 oz Caramel Apple Cider
12 oz Milk
12 oz Strawberry Lemonade
12oz Chai
Creamy chai power with your choice of milk. If you're looking for a less sweet chai go to our teas.
12oz Hot Chocolate
Creamy and chocolate - a joyful winter made right in a mug.
12oz Tea
Tea steeped to enjoy alone or add flavors and milk.
16 oz Apple Cider
16 oz Caramel Apple Cider
16 oz Strawberry Lemonade
16oz Chai
Creamy chai power with your choice of milk. If you're looking for a less sweet chai go to our teas.
16oz Hot Chocolate
Creamy and chocolate - a joyful winter made right in a mug.
16oz Tea
24 oz Apple Cider
24 oz Caramel Apple Cider
24 oz Strawberry Lemonade
24oz Chai
Creamy chai power with your choice of milk. If you're looking for a less sweet chai go to our teas.
24oz Hot Chocolate
Creamy & Chocolate
24oz Tea
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Blume Latte
Zinger
Lotus
London Fog
12oz London Fog
Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, to give you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.
16oz London Fog
Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, to give you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.
24oz London Fog
Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, to give you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.
Italian Soda
12oz Italian Soda
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.
16oz Italian Soda
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.
24oz Italian Soda
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.
Steamer
Frozen Fruit Smoothies
Chocolate Covered Banana
Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Chocolate covered banana - bananas, oats, cocoa, local honey, and a splash of milk.
Aloha
Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Aloha - pineapple, banana, spinach, local honey and orange juice.
Berry Blue
Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Berry blue - blueberries, banana, almond butter, and almond milk.
Seasonal
Strawberry Banana
The Strawberry banana smoothie is made with real bananas from our local grocery store blended with toranis strawberry syrup. This is our only smoothie that contains added processed sugar. It is a sweet treat but not to be thought of as a healthy add in. Just a yummy sweet tooth item to enjoy.
Other Beverages
Breakfast Sandwiches
Oh Deer
One of our absolute favorites. This sandwich has a 5 oz sausage from Walts Market, egg, cheese, on an everything bagel. Feel feel to change it to sourdough or GF bread.
Poppa Deer
Classic and good. Maple bacon, egg, cheese on an everything bagel or bread of your choice.
The Keystone
The Meadow
Keep it green & good. Everything bagel fresh avocado, Philadelphia cream cheese, and arugula. We've found people love to add bacon to this.
Toasty Breakfast
Sides
Retail Items
Beans
Chemex
Cider Concentrate
Mother Hood Sweatshirt
Mug
Syrup
T-shirt God is So Dang Good
T-Shirt Saved By Grace
Truvani Digestive
Truvani Greens
Truvani Protein
Tumbler
Bloom Tea Bag
LMNOP Sensory Ticket
Please arrive a few minutes early to get checked in. Please bring your receipt to the register to order you drinks (12 oz latte / coffee, and kids drink), and be directed to event seating. Looking forward to making your time with us memorable!
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Coffee and food, made fresh, with fresh ingredients. Because we care about what goes into our bodies. We are excited to share coffee from all around the world with you as well as unique, affordable, breakfast and lunch items.
1905 26th ST, Williston, ND 58801