Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Young Cardinal Cafe

64 Reviews

$

424 w 4th street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chix Sal Croissant

NA Beverages

Almond Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Water

V8

$3.00

96 Oz Coffee

$20.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Gallon Tea

$5.50

1/2 Gal Tea

$2.75

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Hot Honey Salad

$12.00

Breakfast

*Benedict Special

$18.00

1 Pancake

$4.00

2 Pancakes

$6.00

Benedict

$14.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Cardinal Breakfast

$10.00

Croissant

$4.00

French Toast

$7.00

Grit Bowl

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Omelet

$12.00

Waffle

$6.00

House Specialties

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

ONLY Avocado Toast

$7.00

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Sandwiches

*Sandwich Special

$13.00

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

Burger

$10.00

Chix Sal Croissant

$11.00

Cuban

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.00

Hot Honey Chix Sand

$12.00

Breakfast Gr Cheese

$13.00

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Pulled Pork

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Virginia Ham

$4.00

Avocado

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Jackfruit

$4.00

Pintos

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.00

Sweet Tots

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

GF Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Dry Wheat Toast

$2.00

Dry White Toast

$2.00

Croissant

$4.00

soup cup

$4.00

soup bowl

$6.00

Grocery

*lb Apple Chix Sausage

$7.00Out of stock

*Lb Bacon

$6.00

*lb Bok Choy

$6.00

*Lb Bratwurst

$6.50

*lb Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

*LB Brussels

$2.50

*lb Butter

$4.00

*lb Chicken Breast

$4.00

*lb Country Ham

$5.00

*Lb Grits

$3.00

*lb Ground Beef

$4.50

*Lb Iceberg

$2.00

*Lb Mushroom

$2.25

*Lb Shrimp

$10.00

*LB Smokey Ham

$7.00

*Lb Spring Mix

$3.50

*lb Tomatoes

$1.50

*Lb White Cheddar

$8.00

*Lb Zucchinni

$1.50

12 oz Coffee

$10.00

30 Eggs

$18.00

8 oz Chicken Salad

$4.00

8 oz Pimento Cheese

$4.00

Banana

$0.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Beets

$10.00

Beets pickles

$12.00

Black Bean Cakes

$6.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$3.00

Bottle of bubbles

$12.00

Brownie

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Cucumber

$2.25

Egg Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Gallon Sw Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsw Tea

$5.00

Grocery Bag

$10.00

Hamburger Buns

$8.00

Hot honey

$4.00

Iceberg Lettuce

$1.00

Lemons

$1.00

Onion

$0.75

Paper Towels (2)

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$1.75

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Pretzel Hot Dog Buns (6)

$8.00

Red Potatoes (4)

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Spinach

$4.50

Strawberry shortcake

$3.00Out of stock

Thai Chili Salmon Cakes (2)

$6.00Out of stock

Toilet Paper (6)

$5.00

Wheat Berry Bread

$6.00

White Bread

$3.00

Wine

$15.00

Avocado

$2.25

Farm Tomatoes

$2.00

Kids

Kids CC Pancakes

$5.00

Kids Pancakes Plain

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Egg & Bacon

$5.00

Kids Tenders

$5.00

Kids Waffle

$4.00

Retail

Clear Mugs

$10.00

Speckled Mugs

$10.00

Cappuccino Mug

$12.00

T-shirt

$15.00

Mask

$1.00

Dogwood Glass

$5.00

Espresso Glass

$8.00

Hat

$25.00

YC Bag

$10.00

Salads

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tomato/Mozz Sandwich

$10.00

Beverage

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.50

Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Entree

Salmon

$27.00

Pork T-Loin

$24.00

Tortellini

$26.00

Portobello

$19.00

Brownie

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00Out of stock

V Day

V Day Dinner for 2

$125.00

Party

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Soup

Tortellini

$38.00

Seafood Risotto

$38.00

Fried Chicken

$38.00

Portobello

$38.00

Sirloin

$38.00

Pork T-Loin

$38.00

Ribeye

$38.00

Berry Crisp

Cheesecake

Inmar Lunches

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Burger

$12.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

Club Wrap

$12.00

Fajita Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Hot Honey Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Honey Salad

$12.00

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.50

Gallon Unsweet

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Directions

Gallery
Young Cardinal Cafe image
Young Cardinal Cafe image
Young Cardinal Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Harmony
orange starNo Reviews
102 W 3rd St Suite 110 Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
6th and Vine Restaurant and Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
209 W 6th St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dogwood Hops & Crops
orange star4.5 • 39
517 N Liberty St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Quiet Pint Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1420 W 1st Street Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Little Richard's BBQ - Winston Salem
orange starNo Reviews
109 S Stratford Road Winston Salem, NC 27104
View restaurantnext
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
orange star4.6 • 539
151 S Stratford Rd Winston Salem, NC 27104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winston-Salem

Krankies Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,051
211 3rd St E Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dom's
orange star4.4 • 945
134 N Spruce St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Mystic Ginger
orange star4.3 • 807
285A W 4th Street Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Spring House - Winston Salem, NC
orange star4.3 • 551
450 N Spring St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dogwood Hops & Crops
orange star4.5 • 39
517 N Liberty St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston