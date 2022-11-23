Restaurant header imageView gallery

Young Harris Wing House

186 Reviews

$

1149 Main street

Young Harris, GA 30582

Popular Items

5 Wings
10 Wings
Wong House Wrap

Appetizers

Sweet Corn Nugs

$7.00

Fried Mushroom

$7.00

Fried Pickles Chips

$7.00

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$7.00Out of stock

Bavarian Pretzel Twists

$7.00

Loaded Fiesta Fries

$10.00

Arincini

$11.00Out of stock

YHWH Lighter

$1.00

YHWH T-Shirt

$30.00

Venison Chili Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Mains

N.R.B.B.Q Burger

$13.00

The Nash

$13.00

Wong House Wrap

$12.00

Wing House Club

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla

$13.00

Wing House Salad

$13.00

Wing House Pro Bowl

$13.00

5 Wings

$7.00

10 Wings

$13.00

15 Wings

$18.00

Wing House Meal (5)

$12.00

Wing House Meal (10)

$18.00

Wing House Meal (15)

$22.00

Mountain Lion Meal

$9.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries Kids Meal

$6.00

Nuggets & Fries Kids Meal

$6.00

Burger & Fries Kids Meal

$6.00

Quesadilla & Fries Kids Meal

$6.00

Tornado Fried Chicken Sandwich With Side

$14.00Out of stock

40 Step Pan Dip With Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Side Sauces and Items

Naked

Ranch

$0.47

Bleu Cheese

$0.47

Honey Mustard

$0.47

Balsamic

$0.47

The Hottest Hot We Have

$3.00Out of stock

Mild

$0.47

Medium

$0.47

Hot

$0.47

Death Dust

$0.47

Reaper Buffalo

$0.47

BBQ

$0.47

Bed Of Gold

$0.47

Black Garlic & Sea Salt

$0.47

Caribbean Jerkiyaki

$0.47

Cholula Green Buffalo

$0.47

Garlic Parmesan & Bacon

$0.47

Horseradish

$0.47

Hot Garlic

$0.47

Hot Honey & Sambal

$0.47

Kickin Bourbon Molasses

$0.47

Koji Sweet Garlic

$0.47

Lemonyaki

$0.47

Lemon Pepper

$0.47

Mango Habanero

$0.47

Nashville Hot

$0.47

Reaper Buffalo

$0.47

Sticky Sesame BBQ

$0.47

Stingin Honey Garlic

$0.47

Sweet Chili Lime & Cilantro

$0.47

Teriyaki

$0.47

Triple Threat

$0.47

Wing House Rub

$0.47

Marinara

$0.47

Yum Yum

$0.47

Side Of Queso

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Mr. Harry's BBQ

$0.50

Flamin Jerk

Peanut Butter

Out of stock

Mango Salsa 2 ounce

$1.00

Mango Salso 4 ounce

$3.00

Sides

Spiral Fries

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

House Rice

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

BBQ Bread

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

No Side

5 Wing Side Add On

$5.00

10 Wing Side Add On

$5.00

15 Wing Side Add On

$4.00

Sweets

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00Out of stock

TastyKake Honey Bun

$2.00Out of stock

TastyKake Chocolate CupCake

$2.00Out of stock

TastyKake Butterscotch Krimpets

$2.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Kool Aid - Grape

$1.00Out of stock

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half And Half

$2.50
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
No Frills, No Fuss, Just Fried

