Young Joni

4,934 Reviews

$$

165 13th Ave NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

-=PLEASE READ=-

FYI

TO USE A GIFT CARD, OR FOR OTHER INQUIRIES, PLEASE CALL US - 612-345-5719 THANK YOU!

18% SURCHARGE ADDED

Young Joni is a tipping-optional operation. we add an 18% surcharge to each order to support fair wages and benefits for our entire team. Minnesota statute section 177.2

Takeaway Pizza

$18.00

Amalfi Coast

$18.00

Italian red sauce, garlic, kalamata olive, red onion, basil, colatura di alici, calabrian chili, parmigiano-reggiano

$21.00

Basque

$21.00

spanish chorizo, mozzarella, goat cheese, piquillo pepper, red onion, castelvetrano olive, preserved lemon

$19.00

Broccolini

$19.00

broccolini, mozzarella, french feta, castelvetrano olives, garlic, calabrian chile, preserved lemon, almonds

$23.00

Korean BBQ

$23.00

beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette* *contains gluten

$23.00

La Parisienne

$23.00

prosciutto, gruyère, ricotta, brown butter, caramelized onion, arugula, pickled mustard seed

$16.00

Margherita

$16.00

italian red sauce, fior di latte, fresh basil, olive oil

$12.00

Marinara

$12.00

italian red sauce, garlic, sicilian oregano, olive oil **vegan

$20.00

My Sha-Roni

$20.00

house red sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni

$15.00

Old Reliable

$15.00

house red sauce, mozzarella

$20.00

Perfect Pickle Pie

$20.00
Tavern Pie

$20.00

$20.00

house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey

Umami Mama

$20.00

$20.00

crimini, shiitake and portobello mushroom, soy*, sesame, taleggio, fontina, parmigiano-reggiano *contains gluten

Side of...

check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim's restaurant located in Northeast Minneapolis. The wood-fire cooking menu features a diverse array of globally influenced dishes and signature wood-fired pizzas.

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

