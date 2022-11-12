Young Joni
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim's restaurant located in Northeast Minneapolis. The wood-fire cooking menu features a diverse array of globally influenced dishes and signature wood-fired pizzas.
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
