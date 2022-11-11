Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Young's Jersey Dairy

16,070 Reviews

$

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade ice cream & cheese, great sandwiches, deep fried cheese curds, delicious baked goods - all located on a working dairy farm.

Website

Location

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Directions

Gallery
Young's Jersey Dairy image
Young's Jersey Dairy image
Young's Jersey Dairy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Young's Event Center
orange starNo Reviews
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road Yellow Springs, OH 45387
View restaurantnext
Papsy's Place Sweets & Treats
orange starNo Reviews
115 West Main St Wilmington, OH 45177
View restaurantnext
Udders and Putters
orange starNo Reviews
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road Yellow Springs, OH 45387
View restaurantnext
Young's on the Moove - Young's Food Trailer
orange starNo Reviews
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road Yellow Springs, OH 45387
View restaurantnext
Jubie's Creamery - Original Location
orange star4.8 • 285
471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road Fairborn, OH 45324
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0453 - Beavercreek, OH
orange starNo Reviews
2418 Esquire Drive Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Yellow Springs
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston