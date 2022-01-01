Dessert & Ice Cream
Young's Jersey Dairy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Young's on the Moove - Young's Food Trailer
No Reviews
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road Yellow Springs, OH 45387
View restaurant
Jubie's Creamery - Original Location
4.8 • 285
471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road Fairborn, OH 45324
View restaurant
More near Yellow Springs