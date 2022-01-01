Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Young's Jersey Dairy

review star

No reviews yet

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

1 Dip Cone
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
Cheeseburger

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.05

A single 1/4 lb burger with out delicious homemade cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of toppings

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.25

1/4 Burger with bacon and our homemade farm cheddar. Comes with your choice of toppings

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$6.45

Two 1/4 lb burgers topped with our homemade cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of toppings

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Two 1/4 lb burgers with bacon and our homemade farm cheddar. Comes with your choice of toppings

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$5.55

3 deep fried chicken tenders with sauce on the side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.05

Grilled cheese with your choice of cheese and bread

Reuben

Reuben

$6.95

Grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, homemade swiss cheese, and your choice of corned beef or turkey

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$5.75

Turkey, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and bacon all on your choice of toast

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.95

Our homemade chicken salad between a buttery croissant.

Pulled Pork BBQ

Pulled Pork BBQ

$4.95

Pulled pork smothered in Cattleman's BBQ sauce

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.75

Our special salad blend with homemade shredded cheddar. Comes with onions, peppers, and tomato wedges

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.10

Side portion of our salad, with shredded cheddar & a tomato wedge

Ala Carte Sides & Drinks

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$4.55

Delicious deep fried cheddar curds made here on the farm. Our #1 side!

Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.10

Deep fried unseasoned crinkle cut french fries

Extra Sauce

Extra sauce on the side

Large Soda

Large Soda

$2.79

Limited time 32oz souvenir cup celebrating the new Dairy Store!

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99+

16 oz coffee. Regular or decaf

Kid's Meals

Kid's Cheeseburger Meal

Kid's Cheeseburger Meal

$5.95

A kid's burger served with our homemade cheddar cheese and your choice of condiments. Comes with a small drink and your choice of small fries or applesauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.95

Grilled cheese on white bread and American cheese. Comes with a small drink and your choice of small fries or applesauce

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$5.95

All beef hot dog with a small drink and your choice of small fries or applesauce

Cones, Shakes, & Sundaes

1 Dip Cone

1 Dip Cone

$3.60

One dip of our homemade ice cream in your choice of cone

2 Dip Cone

2 Dip Cone

$5.30

Two dips in your choice of cone

Cow Shake

Cow Shake

$5.95

A thick 16 oz shake made with our homemade ice cream

Bull Shake

Bull Shake

$6.95

A thick 22 oz shake made with our homemade ice cream. Comes with a floating dip of French Vanilla ice cream

Buckeye Bull Shake

Buckeye Bull Shake

$7.75

Our best selling specialty shake! Chocolate p-nut butter & peanut butter cup ice cream blended with peanut butter & chocolate syrup, then topped with a floating scoop of peanut butter cup ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, Reese's pieces, and a homemade buckeye

1 Dip Sundae

1 Dip Sundae

$4.65

Single dip of vanilla topped with your choice of topping, then covered with whipped cream, nuts, & a cherry

2 Dip Sundae

2 Dip Sundae

$5.85

Two dips of vanilla topped with your choice of topping, then topped with whipped cream, nuts, & a cherry

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$4.95Out of stock

A homemade brownie topped with vanilla ice cream & creamy hot fudge

Turtle Sundae

Turtle Sundae

$4.95

Butter pecan ice cream topped with caramel & hot fudge with whipped cream, pecans, & cherry

Double Buckeye

Double Buckeye

$6.75

Chocolate peanut butter & peanut butter cup ice cream covered with hot fudge and peanut butter sauce. Topped with whipped cream, Reese's pieces, & a homemade buckeye

Double Oreo

Double Oreo

$6.75

Two scoops of cookies & cream ice cream covered with hot fudge, then topped with whipped cream, cookie pieces, two Oreos, and a cherry

Brownie Monster

Brownie Monster

$6.75Out of stock

Cookie dough & chocolate fudge brownie ice cream covered with hot fudge & topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, two brownies, and a cherry

Traditional Banana Split

Traditional Banana Split

$7.25Out of stock

A three scoop banana split with vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate ice cream topped with pineapple, strawberry, and chocolate topping

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Directions

