  • Home
  • /
  • Mckinney
  • /
  • Your Baked Potatoes - Inside Neighborhood Nosh Convenience Store
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Your Baked Potatoes Inside Neighborhood Nosh Convenience Store

review star

No reviews yet

4100 S. Ridge Road

110

McKinney, TX 75070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Baked Potatoes

Jumbo Bacon Baked Potato

Jumbo Bacon Baked Potato

$20.00

A buttery Bacon potato, seasoned with specialty combination seasonings, stuffed with sliced and crumbled bacon, mild cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream.

Jumbo Brisket Baked Potato

Jumbo Brisket Baked Potato

$20.00

A jumbo 'tater loaded with brisket meat in barbecue sauce, topped with green onions, sour cream, mild cheddar cheese and seasoned with specialty seasonings.

Jumbo Broccoli and Cheese Baked Potato

Jumbo Broccoli and Cheese Baked Potato

$15.00

A delicious, white or sweet potato, stuffed with grilled broccoli florets, American cheese sauce, green onions and sour cream, seasoned with a specialty combination seasoning mix.

Jumbo Fajita Steak Baked Potato

Jumbo Fajita Steak Baked Potato

$18.00

Grilled and sliced beef fajita meat, on a white or sweet potato, seasoned with specialty fajita seasoning then topped with mild cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream, sauteed mixed bell peppers and sauteed onions.

Jumbo Fajita Chicken Baked Potato

Jumbo Fajita Chicken Baked Potato

$18.00

Grilled and sliced chicken fajita meat, on a white or sweet potato, seasoned with specialty fajita seasoning then topped with mild cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream, sauteed mixed bell peppers and sauteed onions.

Jumbo Shrimp Baked Potato

Jumbo Shrimp Baked Potato

$20.00

A baked white or sweet potato topped with large, specialty seasoned shrimp, mixed grilled peppers, mild cheddar cheese and sauteed onions.

Signature Vegan Baked Potato

Signature Vegan Baked Potato

$20.00

A jumbo baked potato topped with pickled red cabbage, broccoli, arugula, cilantro, vegan Ranch dressing, mild vegan cheddar cheese, green onions and specialty vegan seasonings.

Regular Bacon Baked Potato

Regular Bacon Baked Potato

$12.00

Regular Bacon Potato A delicious, sweet or white potato topped with bacon, green onions, sour cream and shredded mild cheddar cheese. (9 to 11 oz)

Regular Brisket Baked Potato

Regular Brisket Baked Potato

$12.00

Delicious Regular size Brisket Baked Potato with all the trimmings and special barbeque sauce. (9 to 11 oz)

Regular Broccoli and Cheese Baked Potato

Regular Broccoli and Cheese Baked Potato

$10.00

Regular size Broccoli and Cheese with fresh steam broccoli not too soft and all the trimmings. (9 to 11 oz)

Regular Fajita Steak Baked Potato

Regular Fajita Steak Baked Potato

$11.00

Succulent tender steak fajita baked potato with grilled orange and red peppers with grilled onion and all the trimmings. (9 to 11 oz)

Regular Fajita Chicken Baked Potato

Regular Fajita Chicken Baked Potato

$11.00

Succulent tender chicken fajita baked potato with grilled orange and red peppers with grilled onion and all the trimmings. (9 to 11 oz)

Regular Shrimp Baked Potato

Regular Shrimp Baked Potato

$12.00

grilled shrimp regular size baked potato with grilled onions and all the trimmings. (9 to 11 oz)

Regular Vegan Baked Potato

Regular Vegan Baked Potato

$12.00

Regular size Vegan baked potato with pickled purple cabbage, broccoli, carrots with Vegan butter and ranch dressing. (9 to 11 oz)

Extras

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Vinaigrette

$1.00

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.75

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Extra Vegan Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Extra Melted Butter

$0.75

Extra Green Onions

$0.50

Extra Grilled Peppers & Onions

$1.00

Loaded Potato Wedges

Loaded Brisket Potato Wedges (Small)

$8.99

Loaded Brisket Potato Wedges (Large)

$12.99

Loaded Bacon Potato Wedges (Small)

$8.99

Loaded Bacon Potato Wedges (Large)

$12.99

Loaded Fajita Chicken Potato Wedges (Small)

$7.99

Loaded Fajita Chicken Potato Wedges (Large)

$12.99

Loaded Fajita Steak Potato Wedges (Small)

$7.99

Loaded Fajita Chicken Potato Wedges (Large)

$12.99

Soup and Salad

Small Tomato Basil Soup

Small Tomato Basil Soup

$3.95

Creamy tomato basil soup with chunks of fresh tomatoes topped with croutons and mozzarella shredded cheese. (8oz)

Large Tomato Basil Soup

Large Tomato Basil Soup

$5.95

Creamy tomato basil soup with chunks of fresh tomatoes topped with croutons and mozzarella shredded cheese. (12oz)

Small Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Small Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$3.95

Creamy broccoli and cheese soup with chunks of broccoli stems topped with shredded mild cheese. (8oz)

Large Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Large Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.95

Creamy broccoli and cheese soup with chunks of broccoli stems topped with shredded mild cheddar cheese. (12oz)

House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and mild shredded cheese.

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$12.95

Romaine and greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded mild cheddar, broccoli, chopped walnuts, and shredded carrots.

What I Don't Want

No Cheese

No Green Onions

No Butter

No Seasoning

No Grilled Peppers

No Grilled Onions

No Sour Cream

No Croutons

No Arugula

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty jumbo baked potatoes

Location

4100 S. Ridge Road, 110, McKinney, TX 75070

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Desi District - McKinney
orange starNo Reviews
5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Yaba Java Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3935 South Lake Forest Drive McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Brothers Pizza - McKinney, TX
orange starNo Reviews
6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180 Mc Kinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
The Grind Burger Bar - McKinney 7500 Stacy Rd Suite 150
orange starNo Reviews
7500 Stacy Road McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Magic Cup Cafe - McKinney
orange starNo Reviews
7701 Stacy rd McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Allen
orange starNo Reviews
975 SH-121 NORTH 155 ALLEN, TX 75013
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McKinney

Scotty P's McKinney
orange star4.5 • 1,960
2950 Craig Dr McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - McKinney
orange star4.6 • 1,103
3510 W. University #200 McKinney, TX 75071
View restaurantnext
TUPPS Brewery - 721 Anderson St
orange star4.7 • 456
721 Anderson St McKinney, TX 75069
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 100 - McKinney
orange star4.4 • 302
3540 West University Dr McKinney, TX 75071
View restaurantnext
19 Degrees Sports Bar & Grill - McKinney
orange star5.0 • 7
6993 Stars Ave McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McKinney
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (140 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston