Your Mom's Pizzeria

1045 Saint Gregory Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

(6) Garlic Knots

$8.00

Our House Made Dough double tied and tossed in fresh garlic, EVOO, Italian parsley, and pecorino romano.

16" BYO Pizza

$16.00

16" Pizza with tomato sauce and mozzarella. $3 each additional topping

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

10” Pizza with tomato sauce and mozzarella. $2 each additional topping

Pizzas

10" Your Mom's Specialty Pizzas

Our New York Style artisan crafted dough is made daily in house and baked to order in our seasoned brick oven. We use the finest ingredients, including 100% Real cheese on all our pizzas.

10" Bianco

$14.00

EVOO and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, ricotta, and pecorino romano.

10" The Shiesty

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, peppadew peppers, ricotta, and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

10" Hill Yeah

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and bacon.

10" Garden of Eden

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, and black olives.

10" Four the Love

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, and pecorino romano.

16" Your Mom's Specialty Pizzas

Our New York Style artisan crafted dough is made daily in house and baked to order in our seasoned brick oven. We use the finest ingredients, including 100% Real cheese on all our pizzas.
16" Bianco

$22.00

EVOO and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, ricotta, and pecorino romano.

16" The Shiesty

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, peppadew peppers, ricotta, and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

16" Hill Yeah

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and bacon.

16" Garden of Eden

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, and black olives.

16" Four the Love

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, and pecorino romano.

BYO New York Style Pizzas

Our New York Style artisan crafted dough is made daily in house and baked to order in our seasoned brick oven. We use the finest ingredients, including 100% Real cheese on all our pizzas. All BYO pies include tomato sauce and mozzarella.

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

10” Pizza with tomato sauce and mozzarella. $2 each additional topping

16" BYO Pizza

$16.00

16" Pizza with tomato sauce and mozzarella. $3 each additional topping

10" GLUTEN FREE Crust BYO

$14.00

10" Gluten Free Crust. This crust is not made in house. It is baked on it's own single use pan.

Salads

Your Mom's Chopped Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, black olives, peppadew peppers, shredded mozzarella, salami, and pepperoni tossed with our House Made Italian dressing.

Your Mom’s Chopped Antipasto Hold the Meat

$9.00

Mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, black olives, peppadew peppers, and shredded mozzarella with our House Made Italian dressing.

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Our House Made Dough double tied and tossed in fresh garlic, EVOO, Italian parsley, and pecorino romano.

Extras

Sauces

Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

House Made Italian Dressing

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sweets

(1) Traditional Cannoli

$3.00

(4) Traditional Cannoli

$10.00
Traditional NY Black & White Cookie

$4.00

Large soft cookie dipped in half chocolate and half vanilla icing.

Cheesecake on a Stick

$6.00

Creamy cheesecake drenched in milk chocolate glaze, conveniently on a stick.

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Americano

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
Espresso

$3.00
Fiji Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Your Mom's T's

Your Mom's T in BLACK (Copy)

Your Mom's Small T BLACK

$20.00

Your Mom's Medium T. BLACK

$20.00

Your Mom's Large T BLACK

$20.00

Your Mom's XLarge T BLACK

$20.00

Your Mom's XXLarge T BLACK

$22.00Out of stock

Your Mom's T in WHITE (Copy)

Your Mom's T Small WHITE

$20.00

Your Mom's T Medium WHITE

$20.00

Your Mom's T Large WHITE

$20.00Out of stock

Your Mom's T XLarge WHITE

$20.00

Your Mom's T XXLarge WHITE

$22.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated pizzeria serving up New York style pizza, Knots, Salads, and more.

Location

1045 Saint Gregory Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

