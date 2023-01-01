  • Home
Your Moms Soda Shop 14017 N. Newport Hwy, Suite A

No reviews yet

14017 N. Newport Hwy, Suite A

Mead, WA 99021

Drinks

Coke/Pepsi

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Coke Zero

$1.50+

Pepsi

$1.50+

Diet Pepsi

$1.50+

Pepsi Zero

$1.50+

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Energy Drinks

White Monster

$4.50+

Original Monster

$4.50+

Red Bull

$4.50+

SF Red Bull

$4.50+

Lotus-white

$4.50+

Lotus-pink

$4.50+

White Monster (Copy)

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Italian Soda

Soda Water

$1.50+

Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$1.50+

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50+

Revivers

Sparkling Water

$4.25+

Water

$1.50+

Rootbeer/ Crush

Barq's

$1.50+

Crush

$1.50+

Sprite/Lemonade

Sprite

$1.50+

Diet Sprite

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Smoothies

Colada Smoothie

$4.50

Peach Smoothie

$4.50

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Wildberry Smoothie

$4.50

Shave Ice

Shave Ice - List

Almond Joy

$4.00+

Coconut, Almond, Coconut Sauce & Chocolate Sauce

B Ball

$4.00+

Mango, Pineapple, Watermelon & Sour Sauce

Banana Cream Pie

$4.00+

Banana, Foxy, Coconut, Coconut Sauce & Sweet Creme

Bananas Foster

$4.00+

Foxy, Banana, Caramel Sauce & Sweet Creme

Berry Bella

$4.00+

Blackberry & Sweet Creme

Caramel Apple

$4.00+

Apple: Green & Caramel Sauce

Cats Meow

$4.00+

Tigers Blood, Pineapple & Sweet Creme

Cherry Cola

$4.00+

Cola & Cherry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.00+

Strawberry & Chocolate Sauce

Coconut Lime

$4.00+

Mojito, Coconut & Coconut Sauce

Coconutty Lime

$4.00+

Lime, Coconut, Cherimoya & Coconut Sauce

Create your own

$4.00+

Dirty Gma

$4.00+

Orange, Vanilla & Chocolate Sauce

Foxy Lady

$4.00+

Cherry, Foxy, Chocolate Sauce & Sweet Creme

Georgia Pie

$4.00+

Peach, Coconut, Pineapple & Sweet Creme

Grape Twist

$4.00+

Grape & Lime

Grapple Tart

$4.00+

Green Apple, Grape & Sour Sauce

Green Envy

$4.00+

Kiwi, Coconut, Pineapple & Coconut Sauce

Melon Burst

$4.00+

Watermelon & Green Apple

Peaches & Creme

$4.00+

Peach & Sweet Creme

Peppermint Patty

$4.00+

Peppermint & Chocolate Sauce

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.00+

Cheesecake, Raspberry & Sweet Creme

Smooth Hawaiian

$4.00+

Cherimoya & Mango

Sour Berry

$4.00+

Blackberry, Raspberry, Blue Raspberry & Sour Sauce

Sour Patch

$4.00+

Rock n' Roll & Tsunami

Sunny Slurp

$4.00+

Cherimoya & Li Hing Mui

Sweet Cherimoya

$4.00+

Cherimoya, Coconut, Coconut Sauce & Sweet Creme

Sweet Surprise

$4.00+

Pineapple, Wedding Cake, Caramel Sauce & Sweet Creme

Sweet Tart

$4.00+

Li Hing Mui & Rock n' Roll

Snacks

Pretzels

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$4.75

Parmesan Pretzel

$4.75

Salt Pretzel

$4.25

Plain Pretzel

$4.25

Nachos

Nachos

$4.25

Popcorn

Popcorn

$1.50

Cookies

M & M Cookie

$4.50

Sugar Cookie

$4.50

Lemon Cookie

$4.50

Peanut Butter w/toppings Cookie

$4.50

Other

Bag of Pebble Ice

Bag Of Pebble Ice (5lb)

$3.50

Tumblers

Black Tumbler

$35.00

Green Tumbler

$35.00

White Tumbler

$35.00

Beige Tumbler

$35.00

Bottle Of Water

Water Bottle

$1.50

Topo Chico

Topo Chico Bottle

$2.75

Shirt

White Shirt Small

$20.00

White Shirt Medium

$20.00

White Shirt Large

$20.00

White Shirt XLarge

$20.00

White Shirt XXLarge

$22.00

Black Shirt Small

$20.00

Black Shirt Medium

$20.00

Black Shirt Large

$20.00

Black Shirt XLarge

$20.00

Black Shirt XXLarge

$22.00

CASH

CASH

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

14017 N. Newport Hwy, Suite A, Mead, WA 99021

