Your Sister's Tomato

305 Reviews

$$

110 IRVING AVE

WOODSTOCK, IL 60098

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza/Make Your Own
Margherita Pizza
Sausage Pizza

Appetizers

Bread

$5.00

Fresh baked wood fired bread. Made daily. Served with olive oil mix with crushed red pepper and grated cheese. (Only a limited amount baked daily)

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, topped with grated cheese. Served with 2 pieces of bread.

House Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, garlic, olives, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, red wine vinegar, pepperoni. Served with 2 pieces of bread.

Garden of Eatin'

$15.00

Red leaf lettuce, spring mix, tomato, mushrooms, sweet peppers, avocado, berries, orange, pine nuts, walnuts, olive oil, garlic, onion. Served with 2 pieces of bread.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Wrapped in house made bread pocket

Sausage and Peppers Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Wrapped in house made bread pocket

Hot Dog

$3.00

Wrapped in dough

1 Meatball no bread

$3.00

Wood Fired Pizza

Cheese Pizza/Make Your Own

$13.50

Romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce, romano, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic

Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Olive oil, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing

Bacon Balsamic Pizza

$15.50

Olive oil, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, bacon, Brussels sprouts, balsamic drizzle

Veggie Pizza

$15.25

Red sauce, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion, peppers, basil

Prosciutto with Arugula Pizza

$17.00

Olive oil, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, arugula, pecorino, balsamic glaze

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$13.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Nutella Pizza

$14.00

Mascarpone, brown sugar, bananas, Nutella, powdered sugar

Get a Pear Pizza

$14.00

Mascarpone, pear, brown sugar, honey drizzle, powdered sugar

Strawberry Jammit Pizza

$14.00

Mascarpone, strawberry jam

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

$4.00

Banana Fudge Gelato

$4.00

Mint Chip Gelato

$4.00

Coconut Gelato

$4.00

Chocolate Gelato

$4.00

Birthday Cake Gelato

$4.00

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

Olive oil mix

$2.00

Olive oil mix no red pepper

$2.00

Olive oil mix no cheese

$2.00

Hot Honey

$1.50

Balsamic

$1.00

Hot Giardiniera

$1.00

Beverages

Lemon Shake Up

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Barq's Red Cream Soda

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

110 IRVING AVE, WOODSTOCK, IL 60098

Directions

Your Sister's Tomato image
Your Sister's Tomato image

