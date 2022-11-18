Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Caterers

YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch

review star

No reviews yet

6121 W Lake Mead St

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate
Small Gravy Toast
Gravy Toast

Breakfast

Plate

Plate

$13.50
Plate Mini

Plate Mini

$11.50
Add 1 pancake

Add 1 pancake

$3.00
Add 1 Waffle

Add 1 Waffle

$3.00
Gravy Toast

Gravy Toast

$9.00

Small Gravy Toast

$4.50

Pork Sausage Gravy

$3.50
Grits

Grits

$3.50

Potato Veggie Plate

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Extra Cheese

$0.70

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

YOURWAY MUG

$10.00

Gift Certificate

$10.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Omelette

$7.50

Shrimp N' Grits

$10.00

$9 Plate

$9.00

Breakfast Burritos

$250.00

Lunch

Doritos Nachos

Doritos Nachos

$11.50

Kid Nachos

$7.00

Nacho Fries

$13.50
Tacos

Tacos

$11.50
BLTO

BLTO

$13.50
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.50

Chicken Philly

$13.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.00
CBO

CBO

$13.50

BBO

$13.50
KSC

KSC

$11.50
KSM

KSM

$11.50

Sautéed kale, spinach, mushroom, tossed with shredded carrots and red onion.

Fries

Fries

$3.50
Tater tots

Tater tots

$4.50

Bean Dip

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Mystery

$13.00

Extras

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Pork Sausage

$3.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Side Spicy Link

$3.50

Side Potatoes

$2.50

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Side Egg ( 1 egg )

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Side Of Cheese

$2.50

2 Toppings

$1.00

3 Toppings

$1.50

Side Of Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Of Chicken

$2.00

YOURWAY T-Shirt

$25.00

Salsa

$0.55

Extra Cheese

$0.70

Merry Xmas

$1.00

3 Tortillas

$2.00

Drinks

Cup O Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cup O Tea ( 1 Tea Bag )

$2.00

Dasani

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

CranGrape

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry

$3.00

V8 Splash

$3.00

Rockstar/ Monster

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Bai

$3.00

Hint

$2.00

Hot Water Cup

$1.00

Ice

$1.00

Snapple

$3.00

Aloe Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Tea Bag

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

YOURWAY is the first, and the original concept for fast casual breakfast and lunch! BYO breakfast plate, or try our signature lunch dishes!

Website

Location

6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Directions

Gallery
Yourway Restaurant image
Yourway Restaurant image
Yourway Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black and Blue Diner
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89107
View restaurantnext
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
orange star4.3 • 1
3205 N Tenaya Way Las Vegas, NV 89129
View restaurantnext
PAULIE'S South Street Steaks - 6020 West Craig Rd, Ste 140
orange starNo Reviews
6020 West Craig Road Suite 140 Las Vegas, NV 89130
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli - Behind Reef Dispensary on Martin Luther King & Cheyenne
orange starNo Reviews
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Waffle Brothers - Denver Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
7905 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston