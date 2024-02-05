Restaurant info

Located in Historic 23rd Street, Yours Truly breathes new life into the storied Art Deco landmark, embodying a wildly lavish and extravagant 21st-century American Japanese style that pays homage to its history of Opulence and Allure. Every element in YT signals that guests have arrived in Okc. Designed to see and be seen, everything becomes a spectacle, a moment, an orchestrated dance of space and depth, textures and context, lighting and sound. Inspired by the halcyon days of twentieth-century European supper clubs, Yours Truly is a high energy dining destination with world class cuisine, art, fashion and nightlife entertainment.